Go Long Shares Of WideOpenWest Around The Quiet Period Expiration

Overview

The quiet period will expire for cable operator, WideOpenWest, Inc. (Pending:WOW), on June 19, 2017. Beginning on June 20, 2017, the company's underwriters will be able to release reports and conduct analyses for the first time since the company's IPO.

The underwriters for the IPO are UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, LionTree and Raymond James.

Our firm has studies price movement around company IPOs and have found a boost in share price in the days surrounding the event, particularly for companies which are backed by a strong team of underwriters (see study results here).

We evaluated WOW in depth ahead of its IPO and at the time recommended investors avoid the IPO due to high debt and stiff competition. After using net proceeds to pay down debt and opening significantly below its market range, WOW now presents a solid buying opportunity for event-driven investors. We expect a stock boost of between 2-3% in a short window of time around the June 19 expiration date.

Business overview

WideOpenWest is the sixth-largest cable provider in the U.S. Based in Denver, Colorado, it offers high-speed data, cable television, VOIP and business services to customers in Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan and Ohio. As of March 31, WOW had 708,100 subscribers as of March 31, 2017.

Management

Steven Cochran is the chief executive officer and a director of WideOpenWest, Previously, he served as the company's chief financial officer (from Oct. 2012 until July 2012), the chief operating officer (from 2008 to April 2014) and as the president (from 2010 to April 2014). Before joining the company, Cochran served as the CFO and senior vice president at Millenium Digital Media. He holds a degree in economics and a Master of Accounting Science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Richard Fish, Jr. is the company's chief financial officer. He joined the company in Jan. 2013 and has 24 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions within the industry. He holds a degree from the University of Nebraska and is a certified public accountant.

Financial highlights

The table below highlights the company's financial results. The drop in revenue between 2014 to 2015 was due to a large divestiture. The company is on track to report increased sales in 2017. For the three months ended on March 31, 2017, WOW reported total revenues of $300 million and a net income of $72.4 million, compared to total revenues of $302.3 million and a net income of $4.3 million for the same period in 2016. Gross margin in 2016 were 19.7%, consistent with the previous years. As of its IPO, the company had $86.5M in cash and cash equivalents and $2.89B in total debt. The company used net to redeem $364 million in aggregate principal amount of 0.25% Senior Notes due in 2019.

(S-1/A)

Performance since IPO

WideOpenWest went public on 5.24, offering 18.2M shares at a price of $17, below the initial price range of $20 to $22. Shares slide another 2.9% on its first day of trading. Since that time, the share price has ranged from a low of $16.83 to a high of $18.73. Currently shares trade at $16.91 (market 6.9), near the IPO price.

Conclusion: Consider Purchasing Shares Ahead of 6.19

WideOpenWest performance since its IPO has been lackluster. Although we were hesitant to recommend an investment going into the IPO, we see opportunity for a temporary investment around the quiet period expiration date.

WOW has used net proceeds to pay down debt, and the company is taking steps to identify new revenue streams through the launch of business services.

We recommend event driven investors consider buying shares ahead of the quiet period expiration on 6.19.

