Do me a favor and check out the rather blatant dynamic illustrated in a few charts I found for you on Friday.

Once upon a time last month, I wrote something called "Look! Manipulation."

This is the sequel.

That's why it's called "Look! Manipulation, Part 2."

Makes sense, right?

So in the original I made a pretty simple observation. In the lead up to the French elections, the ECB starting deviating from the PSPP (i.e QE) capital key and favoring French bonds over German debt. Here's what that looks like:

(Citi)

Some of that is probably attributable to scarcity in German bunds. But quite frankly, you'd be naive to think that part of the reason for the deviation evident in that chart wasn't Mario Draghi keeping a lid on French yields in an effort to keep spreads from widening too much as Marine Le Pen gained momentum in the polls.

Here's another illustration of the same dynamic:

(BofAML)

Well that's PSPP (i.e. government debt purchases by the ECB).

As a kind of afterthought, I also noted that the same thing was going on in CSPP (corporate bond QE). To wit:

(BofAML)

Again, this is obvious. As in "not debatable." It's clear manipulation in support of debt that the central bank thought might come under pressure as the political environment in France turned more fractious.

Ok, so what I want to show you briefly here is what's been going on with ECB corporate bond buying lately and then show you the direct market implications of those purchases. This will be a very simple exercise.

So first of all, the ECB taper has only really been a "taper" for sovereign debt purchases.

"Credit investors were expecting the ECB to start tapering purchases across the sovereign and the credit program proportionally," BofAML wrote on Thursday, before adding the following: "however, credit investors realised, over the past month, that the ECB is more than happy to up the CSPP program when supply comes and thus provide stronger support for 'eligible' assets."

Translated: they haven't been "tapering" the corporate bond purchases. Here's what that looks like:

(BofAML)

One reader recently suggested that the amount of QE purchases isn't enough to move markets. That's laughable on its face, but just to drive the point home about how central banks are cornering markets, consider this from the same BofAML note:

ECB now holds more than €90bn of corporate bonds; an eighth of the eligible bonds universe.

Well, can you guess what the chart shown above translated to in terms of price action in Europe? Have a look:

(BofAML)

See how the yellow line diverges from the dark blue line over there on the far-right-hand side? Yeah, that's IG credit outperforming European stocks (NYSEARCA:FEZ). Any guesses why? It's because the ECB is buying IG bonds. Period. That's just all there is to it.

And guess what else? The "smart" money knows that the only sensible thing to do is go along for the ride which is why European high grade funds recorded their 20th straight week of inflows, with "the latest inflow being the highest in 44 weeks and the second-highest since EPFR data started":

(BofAML)

This is what I mean when I tell you that it really is not debatable that central banks are driving markets, and while I know that some readers think they understand this and don't need to be told again, I disagree. This simply can't be illustrated too many times.

Everyone is always asking Heisenberg for trading advice. Well, here's some, courtesy of BofAML:

