Restoration Hardware: Massaging Returns

A Broken Growth Story

A couple of years ago, Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) embarked on a controversial real estate strategy to develop stores of sizable footprint (circa 45,000 square feet) in 60-70 metropolitan markets. The goal was to triple revenues in these markets by effectively developing a one-stop shop for high-end consumers. The new store format would display an extensive product assortment and offer an integrated hospitality experience (cafes, restaurants). Its success would critically depend on increasing the average order size by convincing its target customer to become loyal to the RH brand, subscribe to the membership program ($100 annual fee), and not shop around. Historically, such customers have preferred to purchase furniture from a variety of stores, mixing pieces in a unique and personalized way.

However, managing such extensive inventory of big ticket, slow-moving items puts a strain on the supply chain, resulting in bloated working capital needs. This problem can be accentuated if demand falls short of expectations, as it has been the case with the new RH stores. In response, the company is already retreating from its initial strategy to offer an extensive product assortment, something that has been at the core of its promised value proposition. RH is aggressively cutting down on the SKU count to align it with real demand and reduce investment needs in distribution centers.

"Where you've got a high ticket, low velocity product, [...] putting that product in multiple distribution points can ruin the inventory and can also put you in a position where you've got the inventory in the wrong place. And so, as we're redesigning and re-architecting, we believe that we should be operating the business out of fewer facilities. We think it is going to be a significant reduction of inventory in the company…" - Gary Friedman, CEO RH, Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

The real issue is that the SKU downsizing plan has expanded to such an extent that has put the growth plan of RH into question. With a much narrower product assortment than initially planned, what's the point of opening 45,000 square feet stores? No analyst has dared to ask this question.

Importantly, the recent completion of the $300M share buyback program, that dramatically increased RH's leverage, hints at the true management intentions. While it has decisively helped the company meet the 2017 EPS consensus estimates despite its weak core profitability, it has jeopardized the expansion plan. If management was serious about this plan, it would have at least preserved some cash to fund it. With high debt burden ($780M), minimal cash position ($80M), and weak profitability, the company is ill-equipped to pursue its stated growth strategy. It is already the most indebted home furnishing store chain and one of the most leveraged, non-distressed retailers.

The leverage risk of RH is even more pronounced in light of its unproven business model within the most sensitive market segment of a highly cyclical industry. Notably, the current Net Debt/Revenues ratio (0.29x) equals the transaction multiple (EV/Revenues) of RH's 2007 sale to private investors during the previous housing downturn. In its current trajectory, RH's leverage will be much higher during the next US recession.

A Broken Margin Story, too

Despite the unforeseen deteriorating profitability trends since 2015, the company has stuck to its long stated goal to attain industry-leading operating margins. Three reasons, though, throw cold water to the unreasonable management promise.

First, the expectation for improved profitability is largely predicated on the successful development of the new store format that would supposedly provide savings on advertising and occupancy expenses. The attainment of these savings seems increasingly impossible in light of the failing growth plan.

Second, the aggressive expansion of the online-only players (Wayfair (NYSE:W), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)) creates a continuous deflationary environment, drastically reducing the pricing power of the brick-and-mortar businesses. While Gary Friedman, CEO of RH, has been arguing that the high-end market is immune to the online threat, Wayfair, known for aggressively capturing market share across the board, has just launched a new high-end brand to directly compete with RH.

Third, a close look at RH's management operations shows that profitability has been boosted by aggressive and ultimately unsustainable cost-cutting practices in marketing, customer service, human capital, and technology.

Advertising has more than halved as a percent of revenues since the company went public in 2012, while Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), RH's most important competitor, has maintained its advertising expense largely stable (>6% of revenues).

RH's customer satisfaction ratings have taken a hit since the company attempted to aggressively control its expenses on the back of declining comp sales since late 2015. In more than 1,000 Yelp reviews, 45% of RH customers have rated their experience with the worst possible rating (one star). That's even more impressive given that one would expect a high-end brand to provide superior customer experience.

RH seems to underinvest in human capital, too, as it ranks at the very bottom on employee ratings at Glassdoor, i.e. 28th out of 30 major retail companies. Complaints encompass a wide variety of issues, such as below average pay, inadequate training, and excessive use of part-time arrangements. On employee satisfaction, RH lags even discount retailers, such as Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), or distressed companies, such as Kmart.

RH has also missed the digital revolution train.

"We don't have many Facebook likes because we don't have Facebook… It's not what you say about yourself, it's what people say about you that matters, we don't have an elaborate digital strategy conjured up by a fashionable digital agency because we are not a digital company." - Gary Friedman, CEO RH, Q3 2015 Earnings Conference Call

RH is ranked almost at the bottom on Digital IQ, an index that "ranks retailers for its capabilities across e-commerce, marketing, mobile, and social media". Such a weakness is even more striking in the context of the particular strength of other home furnishing business (Crate & Barrel, Williams-Sonoma).

All things considered, RH needs massive investments in marketing, customer experience, human capital, and technology to regain its competitive position. Whether such a restructuring plan can be executed by the current CEO who has tunnel vision, fixating on EPS to the detriment of the health of the company, is highly doubtful.

"It was recently pointed out that we ranked a lowly 71 at the 73 brands in the digital IQ index of specialty retailers. I would point out however, that if you range the same list of retailers by earnings growth over the past 5 years we believe we would end up on the top and not by a small margin." - Gary Friedman, CEO of RH, Q3 2015 Earnings Conference Call.

Valuation - Fair Value at least 50% lower

As both the recent financial results and the above analysis have demonstrated, the RH story is broken both from a growth and a margin perspective. Under these circumstances, someone would expect that RH would trade at discount to the multiples of the Williams-Sonoma that remains the industry leader with proven omnichannel capabilities, diversification across many brands, and diverse customer base. Instead, RH trades at a significant premium to WSM multiples.

One has to wonder what will happen to RH's stock price when the market wakes up to the fact that its growth and margin story is broken. The exhibit below provides some clue. Given RH's structurally weak profitability that is not captured in the EV/Rev multiple and its excess leverage that distorts P/E, EV/EBIT multiple is the best way value RH. Accordingly, fair value of RH is up to 75% lower than its current price.

In many ways, the RH case resembles that of Pandora (NYSE:P), presented in my Seeking Alpha interview "The Art Of Short Selling" back in February, when Pandora was trading 55 % higher than its current price. It is the story of a poor strategy and execution amidst deteriorating industry conditions. While M&A rumors provided temporary support to Pandora stock price and distract attention away from its rapidly deteriorating business, the recent value destroying RH's share buyback program has blown smoke in a similar fashion.

The longer Gary Friedman remains in denial about the real issues of the business, the greater the damage to the company. There is no escape from the massive investment required to get RH back in sustainable footing. The maneuvers of Gary Friedman to meet market expectations are simply delaying the day of reckoning.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.