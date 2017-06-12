Nelnet: Student Loan Play

The student loans and auto loans markets are two of the only markets to increase in leverage after 2008.

Being a recent student myself (although from the UK) I have a specific interest in the student loans market and I find how flimsy it is to be staggering.

I do ask myself how such large amounts of money can be granted on the basis that you will secure adequate future employment rather than holding a hard asset such as a house. In the UK we repay 9% of the difference of our income after we start earning £21,000. In the US, I assume it's payment time as soon as you graduate as it is private. To me, this is absolutely bewildering (I guess the same thing could be said about mortgage approvals pre 2008 as well, however).

This has led me to have a think about how one could capitalize on a catastrophe taking place. As I mentioned in the bullet points, only the auto industry and student loan industries were the two markets in which leveraging actually increased after the financial crisis. What exacerbates this further, is that both auto loans and student loans are more likely to be taken out by younger people - one age demographic facing a tough employment market could lead to extreme problems in the economy, or more likely, interest rates on loans increase leading to higher costs after the Fed's rate hike cycle (although problems in the economy and interest rate hikes are not necessarily unrelated). There is already evidence that this is a problem that is creeping up on us pretty quickly, with people not having made a student loan payment in the year increasing by 14% on the previous year. Remember, you cannot bankrupt yourself from student loans, so we will probably be left with a generation with poor credit and therefore lower future aggregate demand increases.

I've identified Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) as a firm in which there is a current shorting opportunity (technically) but also a longer term shorting opportunity based on the above fundamentals.

Nelnet Weekly Chart

Nelnet Monthly Chart

I'd like to identify the key broken zone on the weekly chart first. We had previously found good support and resistance at about $43.20, but the recent downside move complete shattered through here. Consequently, we had a reaction from a previous zone of demand at approximately $39 which has led to this week's rally of roughly 3.8%. However, this move seems very thin (we had 5 days of prices finishing higher with very little sellers stepping in). See the daily:

We've already had a very minor reaction off the current level to the downside. In addition, it is approximately 50% of the big move from late 2016 (I enjoy when price returns to 50% levels of previous moves). Evidently from the daily and weekly you can see that we are facing horizontal resistance but also trendline resistance from the March swing high.

One could argue that price has the capability to reach back up to $50, however I would counter that with the fact that when price returned up to there after breaking through, sellers had already entered and forced the market down to where it is now, therefore meaning that supply is exhausted there.

If we therefore look at where demand may be and where any short sellers would want to be getting out, we can look to the monthly. I'd argue that we have an initial target of $41-$43. A break lower of that price could lead to a larger breakdown to $30-$35. I enjoy seeing empty, untested space on a chart since the price discovery process tends to want to know what the world is like in these places (unless you're FANG or Apple!). In the long term, in a total collapse situation, sub $15 is not out of reach.

To provide less bias, however, I'll evaluate and make a case for the long side.

This could be a blatant cup and handle pattern and purely a short squeeze. If we look at the weekly, there is uptrend line support which could be forming the handle.

Judging by this, activity at the $48 mark could be absolutely vital for midterm direction.

The short term interest rate rise could potentially lead to profiteering for Nelnet and therefore drive their price up for the next 6-12 months. It totally depends on the reaction of debt holders to a sustained interest rate rise and the sensitivity the particular demographic has to employment, wages and what they do with their money!

It will be vital to see what happens, firstly in the shorter term this week at current price, but also to mid and longer term direction. As mentioned above, if we do break higher, $48-$49 will be key. I would scratch the idea for the moment if over the next 3 months we sustain the highs at $50+, since then it would suggest a break higher again.

Let's hope that nothing does happen, although it really is inevitable.

