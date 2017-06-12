Don't Buy Into The Chipotle Future Growth Story

Analysts are getting bullish because of improved waiting times and margins. However Chipotle is still enticing customers with giveaways and the like. Over time customers will get used to these deals.

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) stock is actually up 28% since the first of December last year. The return could have even been higher, as the stock almost reached $500 a share on the 16th of May, but has been declining ever since. The decline in the stock over the past 3 weeks has decreased sentiment levels down to pretty pessimistic levels. When a company's sentiment levels drop to ultra pessimistic levels and momentum indicators become oversold, it usually means there is a sustained bounce on the cards. However I wouldn't be in a rush to scale into a long position here as I still believe sustained damage has been done to Chipotle's brand over the past 18 months.

What happened to Chipotle was that its food problems attacked the very core of its "Food with Integrity" brand which in one way is a special situation. Yes we have seen food poisoning in other restaurant chains in the past but Chipotle's situation is different in that this business was built on this very food safety model. The majority of customers who frequented this casual chain did so because of the quality behind the brand and my take is that there are still a lot of former customers who haven't returned to Chipotle's restaurant because price was never their first priority.

In fact Chipotle's habitual "buy one get one free" deals and loyalty program in my opinion will attract a totally different clientele where price is the priority and not perceived quality. Although comps increased by almost 18% in the first quarter, I think Chipotle is going to find it very difficult to wean its existing customers off the punch bowl so to speak. In saying this, management is hoping other improvements such as staff training and digital sales will also help margins creep up to former levels.

However we still have an awfully long way to go as gross margins at present on a trailing 12-month average basis are just over 15% which still pales in comparison to the 27% number the company printed in 2012. The bullish argument is that low earnings at present will naturally rise as restaurant margins increase and giveaways and deals are slowly taken away. This all sounds nice in theory but the danger of maintaining giveaways and freebies is this the company's clientele will ultimately get used to these perks (and probably vacate establishments when they get taken away).

When analyzing any investment, I always look at the past financials to see if the company has a proven track record that can be repeated over time. As the 10-year financials glaringly point out (see below) revenue and earnings are not going to be the issue at Chipotle but margins both at an operating level and gross level certainly will. In 2007 gross margins were 22.3% and operating margins came in at 10% even.

Personally I just can't see the present 15% gross margin number becoming 20% by year end (company's target) especially when you take note of consumer spending habits plus how weak the whole fast casual restaurant segment has been as of late. In fact in the first quarter of this year, same-store sales growth in the fast-casual segment dropped by 1.6%. This isn't the environment that Chipotle needs to return to its 20%+ restaurant margins quickly. Furthermore there seems to be plenty of consumer confidence in the US economy at present but consumers are just simply not spending compared to former years. Therefore Chipotle bulls should be aware of the market conditions we have in 2017 compared with the conditions we had in 2012.

Net Income $95 million - Pass Free Cash Flow $185 million (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Revenues $4.13 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Profit Margins 17% - (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Price History of the stock Up 443% in the last 10 years - Pass Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $2.03 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Operating Margins 3.7% (10-Year Trend Is Down) - Fail Gross Margins 15.2% (10-Year Trend Is Down) - Fail

Putting it all together, one good earnings report does not justify the upgrades this stock has received recently. Irrespective of momentum, quarterly earnings are still almost three times lower today than what Chipotle reported pre crisis. Furthermore bulls should look more seriously into the nature of the E. coli outbreaks as one cannot really compare like with like here. What I mean here is that the likes of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) recovered because it was an one off isolated event (where the company reacted quickly) and the problem was really not connected to this chain's brand. However Chipotle's food problems took place across multiple states over many months and the company was simply too slow to respond well. Many months of indecision by management has impaired the brand in my opinion, and this will become evident over time.

What we are left with now is a company that has invested heavily in getting its core customers back whilst at the same time buying back an awful lot of stock. Chipotle currently has an earnings multiple of 141 and a 5 year average of around 50. As it obviously isn't a value stock, how do its growth stats shape up? Well remember that numbers in this year's first quarter were compared to Q1 of last year which was when the company was very much dealing with its food illnesses. So obviously the restaurant margin increase to 17.7% and the top line increase of 28% to $1.07 billion may look very good on paper but astute investors will need more than one quarter of growth numbers to formulate a long term investment decision. I would be ignoring the upgrades here and very much stay clear of this stock for the time being.

