Breaking Down The DLR And DFT Merger

Transaction Details

This acquisition will make Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) the 8th biggest REIT by market capitalization. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year. Citi and BAML are the lead advisors for DLR and Goldman Sachs is the lead advisor for DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) for the underwriting process. DLR is making the acquisition through a stock for stock deal by issuing $5.8B in equity with a 0.545 fixed exchange ratio that will lead to roughly 213M shares outstanding. The transaction is valued at roughly $7.6B in enterprise value. This would also mean that one share of DLR would comprise of 77% of DLR's ongoing business prior to the acquisition and 23% of DFT business. In the past, DLR has been focused on building up its interconnection and colocation offerings which was evident by its $1.9B acquisition of TelX in 2015. This strategic acquisition will further DLR's mission of delivering value to its customers through the development of its cloud services.

Geography Change

After the transaction, DLR will gain 12 new properties that will equate to a total of 157 properties and will be operating in 12 different countries with over 26M in rentable square feet. The majority of DFT's assets are positioned in markets where DLR already has a presence in and will help DLR gain market share in those top tier markets. DFT's properties will double the rentable square feet of DLR's Northern Virginia portfolio and will add additional space in Chicago and Silicon Valley. DLR will also gain land in Oregon and Arizona. Furthermore, DLR will take on DFT's development pipeline which includes a new data center in Toronto that will offer 6MW in pre lease capacity. The total development pipeline includes 78.6MW in pre lease capacity in these markets: Santa Clara, CA, Elk Grove Village, IL, Ashburn, VA, and Vaughan, ON. Following the transaction, DLR will have the highest percentage, 88%, of owned real estate in the entire data center REIT space.

Transaction Valuation

Using DFT's guidance of 2017E FFO of $3.03-$3.13 and the implied share price of $64.32, the transaction P/FFO multiple is approximately 21x. This means that the transaction exceeded DLR's current multiple of 19.5x and the data center average multiple of 18x. The transaction was made with a 15.8% premium over DFT's share price of $55.54 on June 7th. Furthermore, the transaction was made with a 21x EV/EBITDA multiple. The combined P/FFO and EV/EBITDA are approximately 20x and 20.5x respectively after the completion of the merger. With the merger, DLR will experience cost savings and its G&A will be 5% as a percentage of revenue which is the lowest among its peer group. DLR will also have the highest EBITDA margin in the data center space.

Acquired Debt

Along with the transaction, DLR will assume $1.642B in debt and $201M in preferred equity. However, DLR's investment grade rating will not be at risk following the transaction and the addition of investment grade customers that will be inherited will further improve DLR's credit quality. This debt will be refinanced using DLR's investment grade status which will lead to savings on interest expense. The deal will not affect DLR's target Net Debt/EBITDA of 5x or its Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio target and it will lower its Total Debt/Total Enterprise Value by 10bps. Furthermore, based on the momentum of S&P upgrades in the REIT space, this acquisition could help DLR get a ratings upgrade due to the investment grade quality of DFT's clientele.

Synergy of Services

This merger will not only create synergy through the acquired assets, but also through the combination of product offerings from each of the respective companies. Management and the advisors priced the synergies as $18M of annualized overhead savings that will be in place starting in 2018. DLR explained that one of their missions to boost their cloud services and DFT's portfolio will do just that. Due to DFT's positioning toward cloud services, The DFT acquisition will increase DLR's ABR (Annualized Base Rent) from Cloud customers from 23 to 26%. Additionally, DFT's consumer base will benefit from a wider set of product offerings that will be derived from DLR's interconnection and colocation services. Management explained that there will be revenue synergies realized from the interconnection and colocation services that will be offered to customers of DFT but did not offer specific guidance about quantifying the revenue synergies. The cost synergies are estimated to be 2% and 4% accretive to FFO and AFFO in 2018 respectively. These synergies will be driven by lowering overall interest expense of the debt being acquired from the transaction through refinancing. The transaction will result in DLR having the most efficient cost structure and the highest EBITDA margin in the Data Center Subsector.

Integration of DFT into DLR portfolio

The merger will add two directors that will equate to a total of 12 members of the board of directors. Management is highly confident in the integration of the two companies because they understand the markets, physical buildings, supply, and demand dynamics of DFT's portfolio. One of the issues with DFT that I mentioned in my previous article was that 87% of DFT's revenue comes from their top ten tenants which presents a high degree of renewal risk. Integrating DFT's customer base into DLR's portfolio effectively lowers that risk as DLR's revenue streams are diversified. There is some concern as to DLR being able to renew the leases of the big tech giants of Facebook and Microsoft that are in DFT's clientele pool, but management states that there have been conversations with these companies about the merger and the reception was positive.

Bottom Line

The merger will be the one of the biggest consolidation attempts in the Data Center REIT space and will make DLR one of the top ten biggest REITs. This merger is something that DLR's management team has had many conversations about in the past and has stated that the merger will be immediately accretive to shareholders. This merger will not change DLR's capital structure or its ongoing business to a great degree. DFT's business will further benefit DLR's credit quality and will enhance DLR's cloud offering services. Finally this merger will lead to DLR furthering its dominance in the Data Center REIT space and will bring on DFT shareholders for the ride.

