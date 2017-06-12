Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (6/9/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, June 9.

Stocks saw rotation on Friday from the hotter names into cooler and more stable names. Such rotation is normal and it could continue for the next few days. Use this weakness as a buying opportunity. With that, Cramer discussed his game plan for the week.

Monday

The Treasury statement will be out on Monday. "The Treasury can't afford to run out of money and this could further delay the Trump agenda for tax reform and repatriation. I smell trouble here," said Cramer.

Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) will report earnings. The fears of a simplified tax code affecting the company are over blown. "H&R Block has run, so I prefer Intuit on any continual pullback in growth stocks like we had today," he added.

Wednesday

This is the most important day of the week due to the Fed meeting. "It's vital, after day two of this bank stock rally that we had [Friday], that the Fed not only raise rates, but say it will continue to raise rates and leave the door open firmly for another rate hike this year. If the Fed waffles, then the rotation to the banks ends immediately and the money could veer back to the techs," said Cramer.

Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR) will report earnings and Cramer will watch it closely to see if it has become too cheap to ignore.

Friday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) will hold its analyst meeting on Friday. It will give investors an idea on how the tech sector is doing.

CEO interview - CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty is a data center REIT, the shares of which are up 34% and it yields 3.4%. Cramer spoke to CEO Paul Szurek to find out what lies ahead for the sector.

Szurek said that they are different from traditional data center REITs as they offer scalable solutions. This allows the customers to host their applications near population centers. They also prioritize on high-efficiency and cooling the units. The data center demand is rising.

He also commented on tech companies driving innovation with faster chips, "As processing power has become more efficient [and] therefore less costly, it has enabled more use cases for data, and as a result, the demand has continued to exceed the improvements in processing power."

As processing power increases, more use cases arise thereby keeping the demand for data centers exceeding the supply. "There are some things on the horizon that require, probably, this kind of processing power to really go commercial in a big way – you know, autonomous driving vehicles, internet of things, artificial intelligence, and a lot of the really cutting-edge data analytics that I think we'll see over the next five, 10, 15 years," he added.

Chicago Bridge and Iron (NYSE:CBI)

Chicago Bridge and Iron was considered a Trump stock but the last year has been bad for the stock. It is cut by 50% in 2017 alone. "Back in November, Chicago Bridge & Iron was seen as a quintessential Trump stock, the kind of company that could benefit from the president's infrastructure agenda and his embrace of domestic fossil fuel production," said Cramer. What went wrong with the stock? Cramer has answers.

The company is into infrastructure projects for the energy and utility sectors, like building power plants and fuel transportation systems. It gets business from water, environmental and energy management systems from local governments.

The main reason for the weakness in the stock is due to a decline in oil and natural gas prices in 2014. They made ill-timed acquisitions of Shaw Group in 2012 and purchased the E-gas assets of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in 2013. This led to the company's balance sheet having a debt of $1.9B.

Westinghouse eventually agreed to buy CB&I's nuclear business but this led to lawsuits due to disparities in numbers. CB&I's longtime CEO, Philip Asherman also announced he was stepping down. Macquarie analysts have downgraded the stock with a target of $11.50.

The stock is trading at 4 times earnings and Cramer called it a value trap. "Here's the bottom line: sometimes stocks go lower because they deserve to go lower. Never go bargain hunting with a busted piece of merchandise. Of course, if Chicago Bridge & Iron wins its lawsuit in the near future, the stock will pop. But if they lose, the downside could be enormous, and you never want to speculate on a court outcome that we can't predict," said Cramer.

IDEXX Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX)

The stock of animal health and vet care provider IDEXX Labs is up 40% in 2017 on top of a 60% gain in 2016. Cramer found out how the stock has moved up so far and asked, does it have more room to run?

Americans spent $62B on their pets last year and the number will only keep increasing. This is good for IDEXX Labs as they make veterinary testing and diagnostic equipment, along with vaccines for livestock and software for vets to run their practices on. Most pet X-rays are from IDEXX.

"This is a company that's been innovating almost constantly for the last 20 years, coming up with better and better vet systems. Over the last five years, IDEXX has generated 80% of the entire industry's investment on new product innovation within the animal diagnostics category," said Cramer.

The company has great prospects for the future but it trades at a high multiple compared to its peers. Cramer said it's justified since they are ahead of the competition. He would wait to buy the stock after a pullback. "But given IDEXX's track record, you might be waiting for a very long time or you'll only have a small window of opportunity," he concluded.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM): Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is cheaper than JPMorgan.

IBM (NYSE:IBM): It is at a bottom and the yield is good. It represents value.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE): Cramer's trust owns Nucor. It is the biggest beneficiary when the administration pushes for US manufacturing being a level playing field.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.