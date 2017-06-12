MVC Capital: Is The Dividend Sustainable?

The BDC Reporter is attempting to distill down all the information and insights culled from its systematic research into every public BDC out there into a practical format than can be of use to BDC investors. In this case, we seek to determine - and express in an easy-to-read format - what the dividend outlook is for each and every BDC in the year ahead. This should provide both existing and prospective investors in the BDCs under review with a second opinion about the solidity of their future payouts. We don't provide only our view, but that of the market as well - reading the price levels as a sign of what Mr. Market expects.

BACKGROUND: MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) is one of the oldest BDCs out there and was formed under the original purpose for the creation of the BDC format under a 1980 Act: to encourage individual investors to fund small, early stage companies. Formed in 1999, MVC - then known inelegantly as "me Vc Draper Fisher Jurveston Fund I, Inc.", went public, targeting information technology investments. (The name chance to MVC Capital did not occur till 2002).

However, "me Vc" (which we can remember reading about at the time) was not successful and was eventually taken over by a new Board and management team and given a new strategy: investing for income and capital appreciation in a broader range of lower middle market companies in 2003. At first, the BDC was internally managed but in 2006 switched to an external management structure, with a then-traditional 2% of assets, 20% of Net Investment Income and 20% of capital gains.

For many years, the "new" MVC Capital was principally an equity investor, and income investments played a secondary role. However, with the addition of a new mezzanine lending team in October 2014, MVC announced its intention to transform itself into a more traditional income oriented fund. At the time MVC had total assets in excess of half a billion dollars and net assets of $360mn, or $15.86 a share. Quarterly investment income fluctuated considerably but was running at $5mn in the fiscal IIIQ of the year.

DIVIDEND HISTORY

Initially the BDC paid no regular distribution. However, the new management began a policy of paying a regular quarterly dividend from 2005 on, albeit at a low rate of $0.125 ($0.5 annually). That was raised to $0.135 quarterly since 2012. The BDC has never missed a distribution payment. See here. The latest distribution was announced and paid in April 2017.

SUSTAINABILITY ANALYSIS: The BDC Reporter most recently reviewed the BDC's latest earnings press release for the period ended April 30 2017, as well as the 10-Q, but we've been familiar with this unusual BDC for many years.

The goal was to determine - as part of this BDC Reporter's Dividend Rating series where we review all public BDCs to determine the likelihood of their current regular distribution for the next 12 months (in this case until June 2018) being maintained unchanged. Of course, there are a multitude of uncertainties in any projection, and the BDC Reporter provides one of three potential assessments: Likely, Possible or Unlikely.

We also have a look at what the market expectation appears to be based on the stock price trend and current price of the stock. Readers can use this evaluation as they see fit in determining if a Buy, Hold or Sell, according to their own risk-reward tolerance, time frame, return requirements, etc. We provide the main factors that should affect the dividend, both positively and negatively, over the coming twelve months and end with our assessment. If our view changes in the months ahead - as new information is gathered and analyzed- we will update our review accordingly.

POSITIVE FACTORS

1. The Board and External Manager are highly committed to maintaining the distribution under all conditions given its long unbroken streak of pay-outs dating back 12 years, one of the longest such track records. The latest pay-out was the 48th, as noted in its earnings press release.

2. Given that the BDC is paying out a nominal amount rather than using 98% of Taxable Income as most BDCs do, the dividend liability is relatively modest: just over $3mn a quarter that the External Manager has to dig out of the seat cushions for a fund with $424mn in total assets.

3. The BDC has substantial liquidity available to make the distribution. At quarter end, cash on the balance sheet was at $29mn, which is even higher than the $19mn at the end of the last fiscal year in October 2016. Plus, there's an untapped Revolver with Santander Bank and a couple of portfolio company repayments that have occurred since period's end.

4. There are few contractual constraints on the BDC to pay its distribution as it see fits. We mention the Revolver above, but that's undrawn. The only bank debt outstanding at quarter end has subsequently been repaid. Permanently. The only other debt are the publicly traded Unsecured Notes which have no covenants affecting the ability to make distributions.

5. As we have been reporting, MVC is just about to complete (in July 2017, if all goes to plan) the sale of its biggest investment, which will generate substantial income on a going forward basis to assist in the funding of the distribution.

NEGATIVE FACTORS

1. The vaunted transition by MVC to a more traditional BDC lender model is still underway. In our BDC News Of The Day report on the latest 10-Q we noted that of 30 different investments in portfolio only half were generating current yield (the rest were in non-income producing Preferred and common stock). Investment Income as of the latest quarter is a fifth lower than in 2014 and NAV Per Share has dropped to $12.45.

2. Even the income that is being generated includes a substantial amount of Pay-In-Kind (i.e. no cash involved). In the latest quarter that proportion was 12%. Expenses, even after a generous fee waiver by the External Manager which has been a regular feature, are mostly in cash form.

3. Unlike any other BDC, total expenses exceed total investment income at MVC in quarters that largest subsidiary U.S. Gas & Electric (USGE) - which is the entity being sold in July- does not make a dividend distribution. As a result, MVC is losing money on an operating basis AND increasing the net cash outflow with the promised distribution in many quarters.

4. A review of the yield generating loan portfolio at MVC suggests most of the debt is at above-average rates (and thus higher risk) even by BDC standards, with yields as high as 16.0%. Currently under-performing and non-performing loans are relatively modest but could climb in the future, impacting income generation.

5. The Board and External Manager could switch distribution policies. This has not been even remotely discussed but with the game changing sale of USGE there may be other shifts in approach may be afoot that we had not anticipated.

MARKET VIEW

Most BDCs market price is determined by investor expectations of their future dividend paying capability. Typically BDCs pay out distributions equal to 8%-12% of their net asset value annually. MVC is different given that the distribution paid out is a far lower percentage, about 4%. Given the still high proportion of equity investment on MVC's books its price is highly dictated by expectations for changes in those assets future value.

Currently MVC's stock is on an upswing which followed the news of the USGE sale, which will be accretive to book value, boost recurring investment income and may result - in the eyes of some commentators - in a Special Distribution to shareholders. (The BDC Reporter does not have enough tax information available to agree or disagree).

As a result we cannot use market prices as a signal - as we've done in an earlier report about Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) and will do in the future- of what the market's expectations might be for MVC's regular pay-out.

CONCLUSION

We rate the sustainability of the MVC distribution as LIKELY through April 2018.

In this case, we believe that the Board and External Manager's commitment to maintaining the unbroken string of distributions will weigh more heavily - as has been the case for years - than any of the other factors, both pro and con, that we've discussed.

A POSTSCRIPT TO PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS

With the recent boost in the stock price to $9.90, the $0.54 distribution may likely be Sustainable (we've got to get better terminology) but the yield is one of the very lowest in the BDC sector at 5.4%.

As has been the case in the past, MVC's future price movement will only be modestly influenced by the level of the distribution. That means there could be wide fluctuations in the stock price that could further enhance returns or result in a big swing downward. The 5 year stock chart shows that the stock price has been as high as $11.87 and as low as $6.34, even as the distribution has remained very stable.

MVC, notwithstanding both its rock solid dividend pay-out track record and its being LIKELY to continue for another year at least (we only peer 12 months out but on a rolling basis) is most appropriate for an investor with a view about the long term prospects for its equity investment portfolio and the likelihood of the much delayed transition into a "normal" BDC occurring. That, as they say, is a horse of a different color and will have to be the subject of a different type of analysis and article.