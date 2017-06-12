U.S. Steel - In Trump We Trust

Despite all positivity, we still fact problems from China which has caused iron ore to drop further (reference to one of my articles linked in this article).

US Steel and AK Steel have priced in a ton of negativity which adds to an interesting risk/reward trade at this point.

Higher import tariffs and quotas will have a big influence on the domestic steel market given the fact that one third of all steel has been imported.

The Trump Administration is working to get a steel report published at the end of this month.

United States Steel (X) is among the most cyclical stocks on the market and one of my steel trading tools. The other two stocks this article applies to are AK Steel (AKS) and Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF). I have avoided steel stocks for quite some time due to Chinese deleveraging which pushed iron ore prices down. In addition to that, we saw an interesting sector rotation from 'Trump trade' stocks like finance and steel to technology.

Chinese deleveraging is something I have discusses quite often. It also was the reason for me to doubt that the steel bottom was in. I am not changing that call because China remains a big treat.

However, last week during infrastructure week, we got a few very interesting details about domestic steel protection.

The article mentions a review of the steel industry.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a national security review of the U.S. steel industry will be completed "very shortly" and will seek to protect the interests of both domestic steel producers and consumers.

This review is going to lead to a complete study which will be presented by Wilbur Ross at the end of June.

Furthermore, we got three possible cases to support the domestic steel industry.

Imposing tariffs above the current, country-specific anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties of steel products Imposing quotas limiting the volume of steel imports A hybrid 'tariff-rate quota'

The third option should protect steel users against rising prices that would make them less competitive. These are companies like steel fabricators, automotive companies and steel users in general.

The interesting thing, is that US Steel's CEO Mario Longhi mentioned the same concerns during the Q1/2017 earnings call as you can see below.

I believe that import tariffs and quotas have the ability to provide massive secular tailwinds for the US steel industry. Especially given the fact that one third of the entire steel use is provided by import steel according to the International Trade Administration.

Below, you can see two graphs from the International Trade Administration. They show that US steel exports have hit 2009 bottom levels while imports have soared until 2014. One of the reasons why imports are down since 2014, is the growth peak of 2014 which pushed steel use down significantly. The right graph shows you the biggest steel exporters to the US.

Speaking of growth: United States Steel is currently behaving like we are in the midst of a growth slowing cycle. This is not true. At least not while I am writing this. It might change over the next few months, but indications are high that growth is here to stay. That means that even without the import tariffs, we could be seeing a relief rally. Even though China is not playing along the way I hoped as I discussed in this article. Note that I displayed growth by comparing US Steel to the number one leading indicator in the US: the ISM manufacturing index.

JP Morgan's Michael Gambardella summarizes it quite well. He also mentions the fact that US Steel is reflecting a very negative view while Wilbur Ross' review and actions are likely to support steel fundamentals.

When it comes to the technicals, I can say that I like the higher bottom. It gives the uptrend some more validity despite the correction that hit many investors like a wrecking ball.

I personally do not have a position at this point. However, I am looking to get an entry on Monday (06/12/2017) or Tuesday. The odds are high that we are going to see some short covering backed by some hopes to get a 'good deal' for domestic steel producer. All in a time of above-average economic growth according to the ISM index.

On a side note: in my last article which I called 'Cliffs - It's Not A Bottom', I mentioned China's fading economic growth which started in 2016 through a ton of leverage. Since then, we have not seen a lower CLF stock price but instead a further iron ore price decline. The bull case is not perfect without China's participation. That's why I keep my position small despite everything I've written in this article- and because I already have a rather big Freeport McMoRan (FCX) position.

