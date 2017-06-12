Pengrowth Energy Management Reverses Course When Goals Hit Reality

Insufficient cash flow and a lack of profitable history may limit accessibility to the high-yield market because the thermal oil part of the company has not demonstrated profitability yet.

When we last left Pengrowth Energy (PGH) management, they were headed to the high yield market to get some financing. It looks like the high yield market hit management with a dose of reality.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Corporation June, 2017, Presentation

The company just announced the payment of the remaining 2017 debt outstanding of C$135 million. As shown above, there is another C$365 million in proceeds by the end of the month that will be used to pay about C$322 million in 2018 debt.

The latest funds flow from operations guidance forecasts about C$160 million for the fiscal year. Banking standards traditionally allow about three times that amount on the balance sheet. Therefore all the debt through 2020 will probably have to be paid somehow as well as some of the debt due in 2022. The chances of the high yield market bailing out the company are probably slim to none at the current time.

"The Company delivered first quarter funds flow from operations of C$26.9 million ($0.05 per share), Offsetting this were higher realized prices during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 due to material improvements in both crude oil and natural gas benchmark prices. The result of which led to a 256 percent increase in operating netbacks, before the impacts of commodity risk management, of C$17.18 per boe in the first quarter of 2017 compared to C$4.82 per boe in the first quarter of 2016."

The underlying problem continues to be the reported cash flow. Despite the tripling of operating netbacks, cash flow was a measly C$26.9 million in the first quarter. That has to improve quite a bit to meet the forecast of C$160 million for the entire year. Otherwise even more property sales will be needed to satisfy the lenders.

Before management applies for any loans whether they are conventional or high yield, management must somehow be able to project a reasonable return that will allow the loan to be paid. But this company has not reported a profit or sufficient cash flow from operations for quite some time. In the past, much of the cash flow reported came from hedging. So most likely any lender is going to wait for much better operational results. Those decent operating netbacks did not make it in sufficient quantities to the bottom line. That will stop any and all financing until further notice.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Corporation, June, 2017, Presentation

Management is now predicting a sizable production decrease during the year. Some of that will be natural declines. But some of the potential property sales will eliminate some production. Shown above is an average measure, so the exit rate could be significantly lower. Even though the currently quarterly cash flow did not meet annual guidance divided by 4, management has not yet addressed how they expect to meet that funds flow from operations guidance other than by using glittering generalities.

A lower production exit rate, and the guidance suggest quite a challenge to meeting that reduced funds flow from operations guidance. That number has been reduced from the original guidance, so more reductions are not out of the questions. This management needs to provide some good sound strategies for meeting the goals published. Otherwise management risks losing credibility with both the market and with lenders.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Pengrowth Energy Corporation, June, 2017, Presentation

If this chart is to be believed, then Lindbergh, with production of 14,865 BOED, had a netback of C$30 million for the quarter. But heavy oil, even with the premium that management states, is still not a premium item in the sense that light oil is. The discount from light oil and the higher production costs limit the competitive ability of the company until either costs decline or oil prices increase. The high initial capital costs should provide for some cash flow but overall the company's cash flow stinks. So if Lindbergh is such a good thing, then management needs to reveal what is dragging the company results down.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Corporation, First Quarter, 2017, Management Discussion and Analysis

The problem is the costs are running too high for the sales mix. Management guides for production expenses of about C$13 BOE for the year. That is way too high for a company that is focused on gas production and heavy oil. If indeed Lindbergh earned the kind of netback shown above, then something else, most likely the gas, is very unprofitable. The first chart shows a lack of progress in cost cutting. That is simply not acceptable in a period of low commodity prices.

In addition, administrative cash costs are running high. As the company downsizes, the administrative costs (about C$4 BOE) need to stay in line with the shrinking company. The decrease in light oil production is far more than the company can afford. That is probably the most profitable part of the company. Therefore light oil should be emphasized in the budget.

The company should probably provide investors production cost by some logical geography or product type. Gas for example probably needs production costs in the C$1.50 MCFE at the most. Competitors such as Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) and Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF) are reasonable benchmarks for gas producing companies. That total cost of C$1.75 BOE would include depreciation so that the cost of drilling new wells is adequately covered by cash flow. The liquids production costs can vary depending upon the type of liquids recovered. In fact the company may need extra processing to maximize the value of the sales mix. Management has to have very efficient operations to carry the remaining debt. Otherwise any future forecasts are just a dream.

Without the focus on operational improvement, funds flow from operations simply did not improve enough to "right the ship". This management has been hoping for the market to improve enough that those hard cost cutting decisions could be avoided. Property sales began the hard way after reality hit. It looks like cost cutting will not happen until it absolutely has to either. The cost cutting so far has been nowhere near as severe as many in the industry. That is why costs stay "out-of-line".

Management still has its head in the clouds. Planning is still going on for an expansion of the thermal oil production despite the lack of current cash flow. The obvious answer to expand the current cash flow is to drill the light oil prospects or upgrade the other prospects to maximize light oil production. But light oil production is rarely if ever mentioned. If the production mix does not change towards light oil, then costs have to decrease to be competitive with other gas producers. For this company, that is going to be one very painful adjustment.

Accretive acquisitions are available even to companies in the situation of Pengrowth Energy. Competitor Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) got itself out of a potential cash flow jam by making an acquisition accompanied by a huge stock sale with the blessing of the same major shareholder. The biggest problem that Pengrowth management has is the focus on the future while the present needs decisive action. The market will wait for a clear change in a better direction. Then the rewards could be quite generous. There are plenty of assets that need to be used efficiently.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.