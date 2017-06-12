Guess Has A Huge Inventory Problem

Thesis: Over the past few quarters, Guess's (NYSE:GES) inventory levels have surged significantly. Despite commentary by the management team of meeting international demand, inventory levels look bloated even on a forward sales basis. Consensus expectation is for gross margin expansion throughout 2017, which may be optimistic as the bloated inventory may require markdowns and big promotions.

Recent surge in stock price despite ballooning inventory levels: Two and a half weeks ago, Guess reported slightly better-than-expected results (loss of $0.24 per share vs. expectations for a loss of $0.32 and revenue of $458.6M vs. $449.2M).

Further, Guess issued Q2 downside guidance EPS of $0.08 to $0.11 vs. expectations for $0.12. Despite the lackluster results, shares surged 15%.

The stock price bounce occurred even though inventory/DSI levels ballooned to multi-year highs. This is particularly concerning because margins could be pressured as the company attempts to rationalize its merchandise.

Despite this unfavorable inventory trend, analysts still expect gross margin to INCREASE throughout 2018.

Guess will likely underperform expectations for the year as margins and earnings are pressured from bloated inventory levels.

Let's take a quick look over the past three quarters to see what the company has said about the ballooning inventory levels.

Excuse for the Q3 2017 inventory build: In Q3 17, DSI increased 8.0% to 103 days.

On its Q3 17 conference call (CC), GES said the increase was due to timing of receipts, inventory for new stores, and a build-up in the US and Canada ( pretty much the same excuse for three quarters in a row).

Guess said the build-up of US and Canada inventory would be sold during the remainder of the year either in market or redeployed to other markets around the world.

Further, GES said it was taking actions necessary to bring inventory "more in line" with forward sales by the end of the year.

While we are pleased our supply chain initiatives have fueled IMU improvement, as we clear through the inventory buildup in the Americas over the holidays, we expect short-term pressure on gross margins. Importantly, we are taking necessary actions with a goal of bringing inventory more in line with forward sales by the end of the year.

- Sandeep Reddy-CFO. Q3 2017 CC

Excuse for the Q4 2017 inventory build: In Q4 2017, DSI increased 9.7% to 82 days.

On its Q4 17 CC, GES represented the increase in inventory is entirely driven by Europe and Asia to support their revenue growth plans, as well as the timing of receipts.

GES also said it significantly reduced future receipts of inventory in the Americas in light of store closures and to bring inventory back down in-line with revenue.

Inventories were $367 million, up 18% in US dollars and in constant currency versus last year. The increase in inventory is driven entirely by Europe and Asia to support their revenue growth plans, as well as timing of receipts. We have significantly reduced future receipts of inventory in the Americas as we continue to execute our store closure plan and bring inventories down in line with expected decline of sales in the region.

- Sandeep Reddy-CFO. Q4 2017 CC

Further, the Company indicated we should see a "material" improvement in inventory levels by the end of Q1 2018:

We are actively looking to cut receipts as we go along, and we should see a material improvement in the inventory position by the end of Q1, and we're going to continue to make those improvements as we go through the year.

- Sandeep Reddy-CFO

Excuse for the Q1 2018 inventory build: In Q1 18, DSI surged 12.1% to 112 days.

On its Q1 2018 CC, GES attributed the entire inventory build to Europe and Asia to support revenue growth plans.

The increase in inventory is driven entirely by Europe and Asia to support the revenue growth plans, including some timing of receipts for new store openings. We have significantly reduced receipts of inventory in North America as we reduce our footprint in this region.

- Sandeep Reddy-CFO. Q1 2018 CC

So, over the past 5 quarters, GES blamed the inventory build on:

Continued early receipt of merchandise (unlikely the case--how can "early receipts" cause an inventory build for 5 quarters?)

Build up of inventory in the US and Canada (likely a contributing factor)

Inventory for new stores

Over the past two quarters, GES said the inventory build was primarily driven by Europe and Asia, where the company is opening up new stores.

However, that excuse doesn't make any sense at all (because inventory per-store is increasing)

In Q1 2018, the amount of inventory per average store increased 9.8% to $240,402.

If the GES was really building for new store openings, why would there be such a huge surge in inventory on a per-store basis?

Inventory-per-store should be relatively flat. This means GES is holding more inventory in each store on average.

Inventory even loots elevated on a forward sales basis: GES's guidance is for 2018 revenue to increase 3.5% to 5.0% and for comps to increase 4.0% to 5.5%.

Despite guidance (and consensus expectations) for mid-single digit revenue growth, GES built a double digit increase in inventory.

There seems to be a huge disconnect between that is going on with the balance sheet and the company's guidance.

Bulls would say well, GES is opening up a lot of European and Asian stores (which is true), so they're just building merchandise for Fiscal 2019.

However, keep in mind that the company's DSI is around 90 - 120 days (i.e. three to four months).

Why in the world would GES be building up for inventory for sales that will occur 18+ months in the future, especially in an industry as fickle as fashion?

So, let's compare inventory relative to forward quarterly revenue (12 months into the future). For example, I am comparing Q1 2018 inventory relative to Q1 2019 sales and so forth.

In Q1 2018, inventory to forward revenue increased 9.2% y/y (the 5 th consecutive increase).

Even on a forward basis, inventory looks like it is significantly outpacing revenue growth.

As a result, the inventory build does not appear to be rationalized by more Europe and Asia store openings. GES is likely experiencing weak-than-expected sales and foot traffic.

Consensus for increasing gross margin: Despite the obvious inventory build, sell side analysts are actually projecting margin expansion for the rest of 2018!

Given the significant inventory build (even relative to forward revenue), consensus expectations for gross margin expansion appears very optimistic.

If GES is unable to rationalize inventory levels, expect significant markdowns and margin/earnings pressure.

Conclusion: GES has a BIG inventory problem. The company's explanations don't make sense. The inventory does not appear to be rationalized by new store openings in Europe and Asia.

Further, analysts actually expect gross margin to improve through the rest of 2018.

Given the elevated inventory levels, gross margin and earnings will likely be heavily pressured as markdowns/promotions are required.

As a result, GES is a short.