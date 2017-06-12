Why The Commodity Glut Will Boost DryShips

The Baltic Dry Index has declined for several months, and this has been bad news for DryShips.

Earlier in the year, DryShips' (NASDAQ:DRYS) CEO, George Economou, revealed his strategy of using operating leverage to build up a large fleet while dry bulk vessels were at historic low prices. Economou's plan assumed the weakness in the dry bulk industry would be temporary and that by building up a large fleet, his company would be able to make outsized returns as soon as the market recovered.

Now, several months later, the Baltic Dry Index has still not recovered and DryShips is taking delivery of the vessels it purchased earlier this year and in the prior year. For the most part, the only thing these new assets will do is intensify the company's losses unless spot rates and charter demand improve. The good news is that there are fundamental tailwinds for DryShips in the form of oversupply in commodities like grain and crude oil.

The Baltic Dry Index

From mid-February to April, there was a good reason to be optimistic about the Baltic Dry Index. Aggregated daily shipping rates soared from a mere 685 to the year's high of over 1,300 before falling back down again. However, for the last few days, the Baltic Dry Index has shown signs of recovery. This seems to correlate with oversupply in the commodity markets.

DryShips is most exposed to the Panamax index due to its ownership of thirteen spot rate dependent Panamax vessels. These ships (not necessarily DryShips' assets) primarily operate by transporting grains like soybeans from Brazil and the United States to China. The U.S grain market is experiencing a massive glut in supply and according to Agweb, "global ending stocks of corn, soybeans, and wheat are each at all-time highs."

The excess grain supply is good news for Panamax-dependent companies like DryShips because, naturally, when supply increases price declines even though demand may stay the same. As a result, prices for grains are declining substantially - by as much as 21% in Brazil. But demand isn't necessarily low. And if demand isn't low, the collapsing prices won't hurt dry bulk - in fact, they may actually help it.

Storing grain has an opportunity cost and producers often sell the product at below cost in order to unload their supply. Panamax vessels may face increasing demand as producers in Brazil and the United States seek to unload their supply to buyers in China. On top of this, large DWT ships can serve as a way to store large quantities of grain in anticipation of a future price increase. All of these factors may serve to boost demand for Panamax vessels and help the revenue contribution of DryShips' spot rate dependent Panamax assets.

But DryShips is more than just Panamax vessels. On June 9th, the company announced the delivery of a 320,105 deadweight ton Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) built in 2011. The oil market is another commodity area suffering from substantial oversupply and Goldman Sachs predicts an oil glut to continue on through 2018. On top of this, U.S shale production continues to increase ensuring the current oversupply in the oil market is a long way from resolution.

But where is all this excess oil being stored? Well, according to NPR, it's being held in tankers - especially the largest tankers like the VLCC DryShips just received. During times when oil is in oversupply, not only do oil producers need a place to store their oil but traders and speculators who are willing to bear the carrying costs (as much as $15 million per year) will be willing to pay huge sums to companies like DryShips via lucrative charter contracts.

Conclusion

The commodity glut is a positive fundamental factor for DryShips going forward and it could possibly boost the stock by increasing demand for the company's Panamax vessels and VLGC for storing oil and grains in this period of international oversupply. But despite the good news for the company, DryShips still faces some significant challenges in the way of related party transactions, lawsuits, and frequent stock splits. The stock remains a risky investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.