ECB Gets Dovish, Sell EUR

The ECB is limited in its abilities based upon its singular dictate of price stability, to the detriment of the EUR.

There were quite a few of us looking for the ECB to be more hawkish than it was, I was one of these people. But, I should listen to my own analysis sometimes. There are two things about the ECB that you always have to keep in mind: The ECB is very independent and the central bank only cares about one thing: Inflation. The world could be going to hell-in-a-handbag, and if inflation is in a certain range that is all the ECB will look at. Sometimes this is good. Sometimes, not so much. For now, this means the EUR will likely sell off from this point.



What is inflation? It is price pressures moving either upward or downward based on supply and demand within an economy. The European economy is driven by the consumer; the EU is approximately a 70% consumer lead economy. If you watch income growth in the EU you can determine the expansion rate of the economy. If, on an annual basis, the personal incomes are expanding on an increasing level then by consequence, expenditures will expand at an increasing rate.

However, it is not a linear relationship; a personal income to personal consumption ratio is not 1:1. But, there are a strong correlation to the two. Inflation comes in to play after the fact, however. If, in one month, there is a sharp increase in incomes and a simultaneous expenditures, there will not be a sharp increase in inflation. Inflation takes time to show up in economic data as the demand for products makes its way through the economy, and affecting inventory levels.

Translation: Inflation is a lagging indicator.

So, if the economy actually is going to hell-in-a-handbag, as it did in 2008 - 2009, the ECB will do one thing: Wait until there is an effect of the hell-in-a-handbag economy on inflation, and nothing else.

Need proof? The ECB started its QE program in 2015, some 6 years after the financial collapse. The entire world was pushing through with massive amounts of liquidity and other programs yet the ECB stood pat because there was no inflation changes that would merit such programs.

Right now, there are calls for the ECB to lift its QE program. It will not. Not until inflation dictates that it lifts its programs - scheduled to end at the end of this year. Will the ECB then start to raise interest rates? Only if inflation tells the ECB to raise interest rates; they will stay true to their singular edict of price stability.

Right now, core inflation is sitting at 0.9% in the EU: Holding on to a hard-line stance of price only, despite what might be happening in the world economies can be reckless. The central bank should be more proactive and forward looking, despite its singular mandate. Because of that, when the bank does need to make a move it is frustrating being on the side of "this is what they should do, so, therefore I will go long/short based upon that". The ECB will always frustrate. Always. I have been trading the EUR since its inception. They always frustrate. Always.

I am surprised the EUR did not move more given the doves stance they took at the conclusion of their latest meeting on Thursday. However, there were two other events that stood out: The British election and the Comet testimony. Perhaps the markets were too busy watching these events to pay closer attention to the EUR and the ECB meeting.

I am very interested in selling EUR and have been lining up a few trades. But, I have to re-position some others, or simply exit a profitable trade and re-enter at a better level. I will do this entire trade via options as that is the best way to get involved and structure this. A plain vanilla, spot trade would be difficult to manage.

This trade may be complicated because of different and competing ideas. I want to be short EURUSD as well as EURGBP, as I have mentioned. However, I also feel that despite EUR likely to move lower EURCHF is a good cross to be long. However, because of my thoughts on EURUSD moving lower, I am going to protect my long EURCHF trade.

I have been long EURCHF for some time and "milk" the trade by selling covered calls as well as naked puts with the idea that if the puts go into the money I will just be adding to the already-existing position. This trade I expect will be ongoing for many months, if not years.

As for my short EURGBP trade, I had been shorting the cross for some time with a great deal of success. I had been waiting to make a large commitment to this trade. My expectation is that the British economy will outperform the European economy; interest rates in Great Britain will move higher faster.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EURS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be structuring a short options position on EUR versus GBP and will put together an options position to protect and profit from my long EURCHF trade.