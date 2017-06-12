General Electric: Nothing Changes

I called my dad immediately today as soon as I read that Jeff Immelt, the boss of General Electric (NYSE: GE), had left the company.

"So what?" he replied.

Out

"General Electric has unveiled a management shakeup in which John Flannery will succeed Jeff Immelt as its chairman and chief executive after 16 years at the helm," Seeking Alpha wrote today.

So, Jeff is out, and another GE man is now leading the show.

On its website, GE says that "John Flannery was named Chief Executive Officer of GE on June 9, 2017, effective August 1, 2017 and Chairman effective January 1, 2018," while in a press release it said:

BOSTON - June 12, 2017 - GE announced today that John Flannery, current President and CEO of GE Healthcare, has been named CEO of the company by the GE Board of Directors effective August 1, 2017 and Chairman and CEO effective January 1, 2018. Jeff Immelt, Chairman and CEO, will remain Chairman of the Board through his retirement from the company on December 31, 2017. In addition, Jeff Bornstein, current CFO, has also been promoted to Vice Chair of GE. Today's leadership announcements are the result of a succession plan that has been run by the GE Board of Directors since 2011."

For the record, the stock rallied on Friday, outperforming the S&P 500 by over one percentage points, for no obvious reason to me.

Bye Bye Jeff

When I wrote "GE - Time To Step Down, Jeff" in December I didn't expect a formal announcement to ensue in the first half of 2017, but I had almost made up my mind at the end of the first quarter.

Things look so good that in the futures market GE's share price was up almost 4% to $28.9 at the time of writing -- but while such a performance had to be expected, I seriously doubt the New GE led by Mr. Flannery is a significantly stronger investment case than the Old GE.

Short-term reactions notwithstanding, one problem here is that new leadership could mean new targets and guidance, which could put more pressure on a stock that in recent times seemed to be on its way down to the low $20s.

Healthcare

I have closely followed the developments of GE Healthcare for over a decade and I have to say, somewhat sadly, that its performance has not been particularly enticing, particularly in terms of organic growth, and the appointment of Mr. Flannery as group chief makes a spin-off of the division a less likely option.

Aviation remains the real value-driver and that is where GE should spend time and resources, my dad insisted on our call, but "who cares about any new corporate announcement from management?" he added.

Now, inevitably most questions will concern the dividend, which was recently confirmed at $0.24 a share quarterly.

If earnings guidance is tweaked down significantly, what was a bear-case scenario until today could become a base-case scenario, although I do not think the payout is at risk.

Still, I reiterate that I wouldn't pay over $24.5 to have my name on the shareholder register, based on fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.