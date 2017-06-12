Long-Term Investing, What's That?

Our favourite holding period is forever

- Warren Buffett

It seems a different age to the one we live in now when famous investor Warren Buffett stated the above. The definition of 'long term investing' seems to have gone from 10+ years in the days of Philip Fisher to perhaps a few months that is common in today's investing world.

Why have we (investors) forgotten that long term stock buying takes the magical advantage of compounding and puts it squarely in our favour? Is it because investors don't learn this 'secret' of investing anymore, or is it because of today's 'short-termism' that investors are pressured into thinking in shorter and shorter time frames?

One could only speculate as to the real reasons why this change has occurred. However, I am sure you and many other investors have seen this turning of the tide and asked these questions of yourselves. It may be very important to keep the 'flame' of long term investing burning as it continuously flickers in the face of the storm that is short-termism.

Thankfully I grew up with a father (a fund manager) who understood these principals, teaching me the important basics of the balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement. He also gave me some of his books on investing: "The Warren Buffett Way" by Robert Hagstrom; "One Up on Wall Street" by Peter Lynch; "The Intelligent Investor" by Ben Graham; and "Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits" by Philip Fisher. These books have shaped the way I have invested all my life and combined with my father's teachings formed the basis of my investment philosophy.

Knowing what little I did at that young age, I understood that stocks are not baseball cards you trade once you are sick of them or see a shiny new one come around. They are parcels of a company that may or may not have a future and hitching a long term ride on a growing and successful company beats trading in and out of stocks hands down.

Finally, I want to give a brief overview of how I organise my portfolio and one situation in which a long term approach definitely benefited me.

The majority of the time I add a holding to my portfolio, it is a company which I believe will give me a large amount of capital appreciation in the long term and be able to last all that time because of some kind of 'moat'. Because of my young age, it is less important to me now to buy companies that pay dividends, but any growing company with a dividend is a bonus.

An example I like to use is the largest holding in my portfolio, Disney (NYSE:DIS). Ever since I started investing in 2010 (yes a great time to start!), Disney has been on my radar. I am one of 'those' people who couldn't get enough of Disney throughout my life, first the insatiable appetite for cartoon movies and the Disney Channel when I was young and then Marvel, Star Wars and ESPN when I grew up a little. So after I'd saved up some money, I dipped my toe into Disney the stock in the summer of 2015 when shares were selling in the $110s in anticipation for the first Star Wars movie in 10 years. In hindsight, it probably wasn't the best time to buy with DIS selling at frothy multiples and only good news baked into the shares. We all know what happened a few months when Disney CEO Bob Iger dropped a bombshell about ESPN. DIS fell to a low of around $95 before recovering again to the $110s in late 2015 before falling flat into the $80s in February 2016. It then rallied to $105 in May 2016 before declining gradually before reaching lows of around $90 in October 2016 and then a gradual climb to the levels of around $105 we're at now.

Why did I go over all these ups and downs? Well even though I bought at the highs of 2015, I believed (and still do) that ESPN, and more importantly Disney, would survive and adapt in the future. So I bought some more when DIS fell to $100, a lot more when it fell to $90 and a very large amount when it fell into the $80s. The company as a whole was growing nicely and though ESPN is a huge chunk of its revenue and profit, Disney weren't resting on their laurels waiting for the cable apocalypse to arrive. They were branching out, making sure the Disney in 10 years down the line would be larger, more profitable and better than the one in the present. Marvel shows on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), DisneyLife in the UK and the investment in BAMTech shows a company that can adapt and bring its media assets into the 'cutting the cord' future. Not only that, but Disney has invested in its Parks and Resorts segment with Shanghai Disney and two new cruise ships ordered, and of course its Studio Entertainment segment which has brought massive success to Disney's top and bottom lines.

The bottom line of the story is although Wall St and the average retail investor turned bearish on Disney because of what I deemed a short term problem, albeit a problematic one in ESPN, I thought only of the long term story. I had confidence that Disney would be able to adapt itself to the changing media environment while simultaneously excelling in its other segments. So not only did I get to buy a wonderful company, but I got to buy at what I think were bargain prices. It doesn't get much better for long term investors!

This is the first article I have ever written on investing (and anything else too). I hope it will be a base for more articles in which I hope to outline my portfolio and highlight each stock within it as well as articles on companies I keep an eye on.

