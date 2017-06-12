Over-The-Counter Bi-Weekly #10 - Burglar Alarms, Military Boots, Flooring And $2 Market Cap.

Below you will find three interesting stocks that might become an investment opportunity and one curiosity.

Search for alternative ways to screen the OTC land continues. Let me know your favorite strategy in the comments.

Without further ado, here are 3 stocks that I found in the past two weeks or so and that I believe could lead to more interesting research. These might not result in an investment opportunity but I feel that if one looks at stocks properly in-depth he/she can always learn something new. Some of them are also dark and just caught my interest because of material information that I saw online.

Before I dig in I feel obliged to say; Caveat Emptor! Always do your own due diligence and do not take the following tickers as a solicitation to buy.

George Risk Industries (OTCPK:RSKIA)

This is a niche manufacturer of security burglar alarms, small sensors, and switches (think computer peripherals) based in Kansas and run by the Risk family (daughter of the previous CEO now runs the show). The alarms usually account for around 90%+ of their business and they have a relatively concentrated customer base with a division of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) accounting for 40% of sales.

As one can guess from the description this is one of those ‘slow and stable’ businesses that have weathered the financial crisis and will probably keep on existing for a little while longer. On top of this, the management knows how to make a profit out of the operations. RSKIA actually generated roughly $2.4 million of free cash flow (against $40 million market cap.) last year (a similar amount to 2015) and paid out $1.5 million out of this as dividends (yield is roughly 4.2% now).

These operations are then backed up by a balance sheet as tangible book currently stands at almost $35 million. While the shares are currently trading at a slight premium to the tangible book, the company holds $30.5 million in cash and liquid securities (only $6 million is in Level 2 muni bonds) and thus the downside protection is relatively strong.

The company also repurchases shares from time to time. So while there is no obvious catalyst in sight due to the family ownership and generally uneventful stable business, shareholder value is being slightly increased. Although one might just want to add RSKIA to his/her watchlist for now and catch it when the valuation becomes obviously unreasonable again. One does not have to look far back: in 2016 the shares were trading at $6 per share which I believe is a reasonable entry price for such a business with that kind of balance sheet and cash flow.

Either way, this is a stock that should warrant further research.

A couple of people wrote about it on SA as well as Nate.

Price: $8.25

Volume (30-Day Average): 562

Reporting: SEC Available

McRae Industries (OTCPK:MCRAA)

Jumping from one niche manufacturer to another, MCRAA is focused on many types of boots, predominantly work and military related ones. There are many parallels with RSKIA here. MCRAA is also controlled by the founding family, its operations are relatively stable, it generates free cash flow (although it is likely more volatile due to the varying amount of capex) and it also pays a dividend.

Funnily enough, the valuation is also similar although the constitution of the balance sheet is slightly different. Their tangible book is roughly $70 million against a market capitalization of $72.5 million (I accounted for Class B shares). They hold $23 million in cash and $3.6 million in a mutual fund. While the inventories are considerable (standing at $19 million) given the relatively stable business I would not be too worried about them although one should look into them a bit closer. The rest is a mix of account receivables as well as several long-term investments in real estate. While the balance sheet is not as liquid as in the case of RSKIA it still likely provides ample downside protection.

They have also recently won a new contract with US military for roughly $9.5 million (as reported by a helpful report of Kyle Gunn) which shows that the business is healthy and they can keep on generating enough of new business to maintain their operations.

Thus investors are looking at a similar picture to RSKIA, while there are no clear catalysts (although the military contracts could spur share appreciation if they are going to grow) they are getting paid to wait (yield is roughly 1.73%) for the market to value the free cash flow properly.

Price: $30

Volume (30-Day Average): 789

Reporting: SEC available

To round up our series of niche manufacturers that are almost identical in terms of cash flow and valuation I chose this international flooring specialist (adhesives, installations, pneumatic nailers, etc.) which has recently reported stellar numbers as they were able to increase their operating profit which translated into $9 million of free cash flow (against the current $80 million market cap.). This was mainly used to pay down debt with which the company struggled during the financial crisis as this is a slightly cyclical business connected to housing (they are also likely connected to Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW)).

Unlike in RSKIA and MCRAA, there does not seem to be a major shareholder (at least it is not mentioned in the annual report), but on the other hand they are also not paying any dividend thus investors rely a bit more on the catalyst. That being said the market seems to be quite active as after the FY2016 results the share price shot up almost 30% in matters of days.

Even despite the increase, the valuation is still quite reasonable as the tangible book is around $55 million. The balance sheet though resembles MCRAA more than RSKIA as it is a combination of cash, inventories (again one should understand the historical performance) and account receivables alongside a smaller portion of PP&E.

While this snapshot definitely shows that the stock should warrant further research, it does seem that it is again a good stock to have on a watchlist and once the cycle turns the share price might become more attractive and there could be an opportunity. Especially given the fact that their balance sheet is far more resilient than during the financial crisis.

The stock was covered by two people on SA (here and here) and by David from OTC Adventures who recently started to publish Alluvial’s letters online in which one can see his tremendous annualized performance of 17.6% since 2014!

Price: $24.95

Volume (30-day average): 1,857

Reporting: Grey - OTCmarkets.com

And lastly here is the bi-weekly curiosity that might not be an investment opportunity, but might be worth hearing about for whatever reason.

Isomet Corp (OTC:IOMT)

This is the first time I am featuring a company that OTCmarkets.com refuses to provide a quote for and specifically warn investors about making an investment (although you can see the price on Seeking Alpha).

Why am I sharing this with you then? Simple: the market capitalization of this laser equipment company is now roughly $200 thousand with a book value of $1.1 million and operations that were profitable prior to 2016 during which they recorded their first loss since 2009 (although this was blamed on Brexit and Trump... how original). Moreover, just in January of this year somebody traded 14,000 shares for $0.000001 which means that the implied market capitalization would be roughly $2 (as in two dollars).

There are obviously many red flags here such as unaudited financials, SEC suspension in 2013, and debt issues, but I would say that it might still have less ‘hair’ than the deranged company trying to find Bigfoot which I mentioned in the 5th installment of this series so I figured it passed the ‘threshold’.

Nick has pointed out this peculiar stock to me through a blog post of Dan Schum who regularly shares interesting ideas and is definitely worth following.

Finally, I would like to borrow few words from Thomas Braziel:

‘Think about it - where are the truly undervalued securities? It is in the overlooked, deep dark reaches of the markets. The boomed out, the busted, the complex, and the convoluted.’

I would add: Are you wondering how to find them? Just research, research, research!

P.S. If anyone should diagnose themselves as a possible member of ‘Anonymous OTC-holics’ hit me up with a ticker that you do not have the time to look at or want to have a second pair of eyes on!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.