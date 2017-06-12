Seeking Alpha Interviews: Bret Jensen

In the tenth episode of Seeking Alpha Interviews, LilaMax's Jane King sits down with Bret Jensen of The Biotech Forum and The Insiders Forum to discuss the general state of the biotech sector, the narrow range it's been trading in for the past five months and what he expects in the second half of the year.
The discussion touches on his current top picks and the importance of paying attention to what's happening with tax reform as most of the drug companies are waiting to see if they're getting a tax holiday for their overseas holdings.
