Educational Development Corp: Is It An MLM Or A Direct Seller? Part 1.

Educational Development Corp (NASDAQ: EDUC) is a small company that recently reported large year-over-year revenue growth. The company is reporting "record" net revenues. For example, on May 30, they announced a 68% growth in revenue year-over-year. This type of growth can be extremely positive. However, in the case of EDUC it the growth in sales is not as great as one might suspect. I plan on describing the issues in a two-part series. This first article will look at the financials of the business, and how they are changing over time, and the second article will examine more qualitative issues.

EDUC is growing at unsustainable levels, and it is impacting the financial performance of the company. A sleepy, stable, and profitable business is being changed into a high growth, low profitability, and potentially volatile business. Recently, the longtime CEO has become more aggressive in promoting the business, and has touted somewhat irrelevant metrics of success. This all comes at a detriment to the cash flows, and financial viability of the company.

EDUC is a distributor and publisher of Children's Books. They distribute books produced by Usborne Publishing of the U.K. EDUC also publishes a line of books under the Kane Miller name plate. In the most recent 10-K found online, EDUC reports that in FY 2017, 92% of their revenues are from Home Business Division/UBAM ("UBAM") division, and the publishing division contributed the other 8%. UBAM is described as follows, "This division distributes books nationwide through independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, through social media, book fairs with school and public libraries and internet sales." These consultants can earn commission on the sales of individuals they bring into the EDUC mix. This is known as multi-level marketing or MLM. The Publishing unit by contrast markets books to large and small book stores, as well as other specialty stores.

Key Question: Is EDUC a MLM or a direct sales retailer disguised as an MLM?

EDUC has shifted over time from a traditional distributor of books to a MLM. This isn't inherently a bad thing because the book industry has been decimated by the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). With the closing of hundreds of book stores, this shift may be prudent. But MLM's have potential issues by virtue of how they are structured that should give conservative investors some pause.

For the most recent year ending Feb. 28, 2017 EDUC reported Net revenues of $106 million. The net revenue number presented in the financials as follows:

Gross Sales $124,958,900

(-) (Discounts & Allowances) (29,486,300)

(+) Transportation Revenues 11,155,500

Net Sales $106,628,100

If an investor makes a chart looking at the historical gross sales vs. the historical net Sales, it would look like the following.

You can see that from about 2004-2015 the company averaged around $40 million in net sales, and $26 million in net sales. There was basically no growth for an entire 11-year period. Then in 2016 net sales jumped to $60 million and in 2017, net sales jumped to $100 million.

In the most recent 8-K, CEO Randall White was quoted as saying the following,

" Fiscal year 2017 is the second straight year of amazing revenue growth. We exceeded the $100M Annual Sales hurdle for the first time in the Company's history and achieved record earnings per share. This success could not have occurred without the incredible effort of our UBAM Sales Consultants and the hard work of our office and warehouse employees."

Key Question 2: Is EDUC really a $100 million dollar company? My research may indicate that's misleading.

Whenever I study a new business, I try to peel back the layers to determine the financials of the core "operating" business. In the case of EDUC I decided to adjust these sales numbers. My goal is to try and determine how much money is being generated from the sale of books. Here is what my 2016 adjusted numbers look like.

I will walk you through the rationale behind each adjustment. I start with the same gross number, and the same discounts & allowances numbers.

Shipping Costs should be taken out of to determine net revenues.

The first change you will see is that I am adding back $16 million to the transportation revenues. Why? $16 million represents the costs to ship books to customers. I understand that it may be weird for some to remove an "expense" from a revenue number, but there is a reason. Some companies make money on shipping and handling charges which may be attractive business model separate from the selling of products. But in the case of EDUC the shipping costs are more than the revenue they are charging for shipping the products. Thus, in essence the gross revenue number is subsidizing the cost of shipping and thus a portion of the sales numbers are not related to the selling of books.

Here is a simple example of what I mean.

Let's say I sell an item for $100 with free shipping vs. selling an item for $95.00 + $5.00 shipping. My gross revenues would be the same in either case. But in the $100 revenue figure lies some portion of that revenue necessary for shipping the item. But let's say that it cost me $8.00 to ship the item to the person. Then my $5.00 shipping revenue does not cover the cost. In that instance, the company is subsidizing the extra $3.00 in sales. In scenario one, I am saying that we should show $100 - $8.00 -$92.00. The price we realized for the item is $92.00. Same with scenario 2 ($95.00 + $5.00 - $8.00 =$92.00). Under the approach by EDUC they would show the following: $95.00 + $5.00 or $100.00 in net revenues, or $95.00 in product sales and $5 dollars in shipping revenues. And the $8.00 shipping charges shows up as an expense further down the line.

Commissions also should be removed to determine "Product Sales"

The benefit of an MLM structure is that you can you can pay less in traditional overhead, marketing & advertising expenses because you have a sales force that is working for you, but you do not have the burden of those expenses. You can also pay less in advertising costs. However, the expenses show up as commissions or rebates to the consultants who work for you. In MLM's, commissions are often a form of a discount to the stated retail price.

We can see this issue in the financials. The percentage of net revenue that EDUC is spending on advertising is going down. (Note: advertising is stated in EDUC's selling and operating line item.)

Thus these commissions are in essence a form of discounts that again are embedded in the sales figures.

Once we remove this two hidden "costs" that are in the revenue number, we can see that the company is selling significantly less "product" than what may appear at first blush. If I recreate the first chart provided above you can see the following.

As you might expect there is no change to the gross revenue numbers, but there is a dramatic change to the Net Sales numbers. My approach is suggesting that the company actually sold only $56 million in product versus $109 million.

To be 100% clear, I am not in any way saying that EDUC management is wrong for reporting the numbers the way they have. What I am saying is that for investors and eventually for management, laying out or thinking about the sales in this regard gets closer to the real economics of the business. Also, you could have done this several different ways. For me, I want to know what the company is doing in product sales. I am suggesting that the "commissions" being paid to the consultants is a discount or rebate that should be accounted for in the topline. Also, I am suggesting that when a company charges lower shipping than what it costs to ship the item, then the revenue number should account for this fact.

The changes I am making do not change any of the final, net, numbers.

The chart below provides you a condensed income statement for 2017. On the left is the stated income statement, and the right shows how my adjustments impact the income statement.

But this approach can change how you think about the business, and the growth in other areas.

The growth in sales is dramatically slower than what may appear. Under the traditional method presented by EDUC the sales from 2013-2017 would have grown by a little over 300%. Under my method the real product sales only grew at little over 200%. They are paying more to ship the items and paying higher commissions which the net sales numbers do not reveal.

We can also use this data to see what the historical trends have been. If I take me new "Adj. revenue" number as a percentage of Gross Sales we see that the company is capturing less and less of the reported gross revenue number. Under my approach, what you are seeing is that the percentage of product sales related to the sated gross number is going down. The absolute numbers are growing. In 2013, the product sales were 46% of the stated gross number, and in the fiscal year ending 2017 they were 44%.

Note: I am showing the additional hidden shipping cost, b/c I am not adding back the transportation revenue.

Gross Margin Structure is completely different, under this approach. The following chart shows how EDUC thinks about the business. In 2017 the gross margin as a percentage of net revenues would be 73.2% and that has been improving over the past several years.

If we use the adjusted numbers, here is what we get.

You can see the company's actual gross margin on products is a lot lower than what might appear. Also, we can see that the growth in cost of goods sold is about half of what the sales might have indicated. While EDUC is growing at over 300% its supplier's sales are only growing at 170%. As you sell more you can get bigger discounts from suppliers which would account for some of the difference, but not all.

EDUC is holding onto less and less consultants.

EDUC defines "current active consultants" as someone who has sales within the last six months. P. 8. Management likes to explain that the growth in sales is coming from the growth in the number of Consultants. And the absolute numbers show this transition.

In the chart above you can see that the number of new consultants and active consultants has grown dramatically. But what isn't so clear from the chart is how many old consultants are sticking around. So, I created an addition to the chart and provide you with a copy below. In this chart, I have added an Old Consultants line, which is the number of Active Consultants minus the Number of New Consultants. I then took this result and set as a percentage of active consultants.

So what is happening? We can see that the number of old consultants as a percentage of active consultants has dropped to 5%. In the past, the number has ranged from between 20-30%.

EDUC is a direct seller of books.

This suggests that EDUC is shifting its business model to a direct seller of products rather than a traditional MLM. Why? The consultants who sign up are not really interested in sticking around to sell the books. They are interested in purchasing the books at a discount and then moving on.

Here is a screenshot of the pitch to join Usborne Books as consultant.

From the same page you can find the new consultant kit information. I have copied the screenshot below.

EDUC offers you two different kits for becoming a consultant. The first one costs $75.00. And the second one costs $125.00. Both these packages include free shipping.

If you purchase the $75.00 kit you are getting a total of 10 books (2 Featured and 8 other books for a value of $100.00). If you purchase the $125.00 you are getting 3 featured books and 17 other books. And no, you do not get to pick the books that you think are most relevant for your "audience."

A Look at the BEST SELLERS.

As most MLMs do the join page talks a lot about financial security and becoming a business owner. While the facts may suggest otherwise. Because we don't know which books you will get with your new consultant kit. There is not an easy way to check these claims but here is my own attempt.

I went to the Shop portion of the EDUC website found here. I looked at the best sellers which shows the 50 best sellers. Next I took those item numbers and prices and put them in EXCEL. I then went ahead and ordered that table by the most expensive books.

Remember if you spent $75.00 you were entitled to a total of 10 books and if you spent $125.00 you are entitled a total 20. This chart is assuming that EDUC gives you the most expensive books and best sellers as part of your kit. Then the retail value of the books is $113.90 for the $75 kit, and $213.80 for the $125.00 kit. If a person sold all their books they would make the difference of $38.90 and $88.80. This does not include any expenses for running your "business."

Inventory Issues:

The final area of concern is in regard to inventory.

Non-current inventory is growing slower than what one might expect.

Here is how EDUC reports non-current inventory. 10-K 2017 p. 14

"Certain inventory is maintained in a noncurrent classification. Management continually estimates and calculates the amount of noncurrent inventory. Non current inventory arises due to occasional purchases of titles in quantities in excess of what will be sold within the normal operating cycle, due to minimum order requirements of our suppliers. Non current inventory was estimated by management using the current year turnover ratio by title."

EDUC reports the inventory at the gross amount and then shows a line item for a Inventory Valuation Allowance. They do this for both current and noncurrent inventory. When I input the data into excel, here is what I got.

What you can see is that the value of net noncurrent inventory is going down on an absolute basis and as % of total inventory. This could be correct, but it just raise some concerns. If you combine the net current inventory and the net noncurrent inventory, then this would be the total inventory on the balance sheet. I went further and provide how much the non-current inventory is as a percentage of the total net inventory. That percentage has been going down dramatically. The decrease could be a result of the faster sales or the growth in sales. I.E. EDUC is clearing stuff and the inventory is not sitting on the shelves for as long. But the comment provided above, in regards to buying inventory that would not be sold in a normal business cycle in order to meet minimums would seem to suggest otherwise. The concern is that management may be buying too much inventory to get minimums to show increase in gross margins, and then not marking that inventory down to non-current.

Remember our blind box, consultant kit for $75.00 to $125.00. Well what if a title is getting old on the shelves such that it would need to be reported as noncurrent. Management could plop one of those titles into the box and then claim that is still current inventory.

Summary:

In this article, my goal was to show you different ways to check the status of the underlying core business. There may be good business reasons for why these things are happening, but investors should try to answer these questions for themselves. In the next article, I plan to address how these financial issues are possibly impacting the company, and point out some other areas concerns that are more qualitative in nature.

I have no financial interest in this company, long or short. Nor do I have any derivative investment long or short. Any errors in the article are unintentional.