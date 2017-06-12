Nvidia: What Happens When We're Right

We conclude by explaining how holding Nvidia within a bulletproof portfolio exemplifies our "heads you win, tails you don't lose much" approach.

Since we first indicated our system's bullishness in Nvidia on Seeking Alpha, the stock has risen more than 400%.

Citron Research recently predicted Nvidia shares would fall back to $130. If that happens, they'll be close to the potential return we predicted for the stock last month.

Citron Research recently predicted that shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) would trade back to $130. If Citron is right, Nvidia will come close to hitting the potential return our system predicted for it back in May (Nvidia: Get Rich Or Die Tryin').

As you can see in the bulletproof portfolio we included in that article (pictured below), our system estimated a potential return for Nvidia of 27.4%. Nvidia was at $103.86 per share then, so a 27.4% return would put it at $132.32.

Instead, it's climbed more than 45% since our May article, even after last week's drop.

Our potential return estimate for Nvidia wasn't based on fundamental analysis. We just assumed that its stock returns would begin a process of mean reversion, and our system gauged option market sentiment to see if that was an implausibly bullish assumption, and determined it wasn't.

Another Reason To Forget Value Investing

In an article last week (Forget About Value Investing), we mentioned that our system had been frequently bullish on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for years, and that exemplified how our method selected winning stocks that value investing often overlooks. Nvidia is another example of this. We were bullish on it last August, for example, (Lex: Late To The Party). Since then, it's up 139%.

We were also bullish on it in January of 2016, including it in the hedged portfolio in this article. Since then, Nvidia is up about 444%.

What Happens When We're Wrong

As of Friday's close, our system was still bullish on Nvidia, albeit slightly less so than it was last month. Eventually, if it remains bullish on Nvidia long enough, it's going to be wrong. It will miss a turning point. Our fellow Marketplace contributor ValueAnalyst noted that in an astute comment on our "Forget About Value Investing" article. He warned that we were leading investors to a form of momentum investing. We responded that while momentum is a reasonable shorthand for our method, our investors would nevertheless likely outperform unhedged value investors during turning points:

Momentum investing is a reasonable shorthand for my security selection method, though the option market sentiment piece provides a forward looking element. But -- crucially -- what I'm leading my readers to is a hedged version of that. If they are hedged, they will perform better at turning points than value investors will.

Our claim that investors following our method would outperform unhedged value investors is based on two points. First, as the chart we included in that article shows, value investing offered little protection during the mother of all turning points in 2008.

Second, if you scroll back up to our bulletproof portfolio that included Nvidia, you'll see that the "Max Drawdown" there was 7.19%. That's the worst-case scenario for that portfolio after 6 months, assuming the investor follows our instructions and exits each position after 6 months or just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first. Chances are, if you are an unhedged value investor, you will be down significantly more than that during a major market turning point.

Heads You Win, Tails You Don't Lose Much

If you have been avoiding stocks like Nvidia because you are concerned about downside risk, consider our approach. The best-case scenario on that bulletproof portfolio above, 24.59%, was 3.4x the worst-case loss, of 7.19%. You can own stocks like Nvidia and aim for higher returns while still strictly limiting your risk.

