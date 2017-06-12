An Option Play On Dynavax Technologies

Below we outline an option strategy for those that have a good size position in Dynavax but want a bit more exposure to the name before the upcoming PDUFA date.

The stock of this beaten down small cap concern has started to climb in recent weeks thanks to encouraging results from its oncology compound 'SD-101'.

As my regular readers know I am very optimistic about the long term prospects of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX). The shares have been in rally mode since encouraging trial data was disclosed at the recent ASCO conference in Chicago earlier this month.

I think its oncology compound 'SD-101' could easily be worth more than the current market capitalization of the company in time especially given recent results. This early stage trial data showed that the compound in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster Keytruda was much more effective in treating advance melanoma than Keytruda alone.

I also believe their is an approximate two-thirds chance that the company's hepatitis B vaccine 'Heplisav-B' gets approved by the FDA on its third go around. Trials have shown it is clearly superior to the current standard of care. This is an over $500 million market opportunity just in the United States. With a market cap of just $350 million, Dynavax is clearly severely undervalued if the vaccine gets approved on August 10th as I suspect.

Aside from concerns around approval for Heplisav-B, the other major worry around Dynavax is related to funding issues as the company will need to raise additional funding to rollout the vaccine and continue trial development of SD-101. However, if the vaccine is approved this time around that financing should easily be addressable. Either the company will enter into a marketing and distribution deal for Heplisav-B with a larger player that will involve a large upfront payment or Dynavax will be able to raise funding at attractive terms given approval and the huge potential of the vaccine.

My problem is I already have a full position in Dynavax. So how do I add some additional exposure to the shares while mitigating risk? One option strategy that seems appropriate here is what is call a buy-write. This involves buying the stock while simultaneously selling a covered call against the new holding.

There numerous strikes and expiration dates for options on Dynavax which currently trades for $7.20 a share. I plan to buy some additional shares in this holding Monday morning and sell the October $8 calls against this new position. I should be able to get $2.25 for each call contract.

This does limit my upside to $10.25 per share ($8 strike plus $2.25 option premium per share). If Heplisav-B is approved as expected, I most likely will be leaving money on the table. Still, an over 40% return in short time period in that scenario is nothing to sneeze at. My other shares in Dynavax which are uncovered will also benefit greatly if the vaccine is approved on August 10th.

What this strategy does is limit my downside should Heplisav-B be declined for approval by the FDA or something else just delays the approval. In this case, the stock will be hit hard but SD-101 and its Phase II asthma candidate should mitigate the decline somewhat. I have also locked in a $2.25 option premium per share. If the stock pulls back to $5 on the news, I basically break even on these new holdings. If it falls below $5, I probably close out the existing call for next to nothing and initiate a new covered call with a $5 strike price to pick up additional premium. I quite possibly could post an overall gain even if the stock does pull back sharply.

I think this is a good risk mitigation strategy for those that have a good size position in Dynavax but want a bit more exposure to the name before the upcoming PDUFA date.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.