Citigroup Is Still Cheap

Capital is key: Citi needs to free up capital and will have to restructure to release value if it can't. BUY.

CITI is still cheap.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) has been quite strong in comparison to US peers since my article from 15th February in which I argued the stock was cheap. In one of those relative moves that is quite easy to miss, Citi is up 6.5% while large cap peers like JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are down an average of 5%.

What's going on? I think that amid a general stalling of sector catalysts, with Trump bogged down and the 10 year yield taking a breather, investors have rotated into the cheaper name. Granted, there's also been some softness in the dollar which might have helped perception of Citi's emerging market businesses although it won't impact their cash flows either way.

Citi's multiples remain comfortable. You are still only paying 9.6x for prospective 2019 EPS, this from 11.9x 2017. The drivers of this are 5-6% annual growth from business expansion and a further 6% growth from buybacks. How do things look on a comparative basis?

As you can see, Citi remains comfortably discounted to these large bank peers. The adjustment for 2018 to a 20% effective tax rate takes account of the impact on Citi's deferred tax assets. It's hard to make a case that any of these stocks are expensive in absolute terms and the visibility around Citi's earnings is such that I remain comfortable with the view that its discount to peers makes it cheap. Total capital return rates at this level (dividends plus buybacks) are upwards of 7% annually.

This is based on Citi's buyback facility of $8.6bn which puts the company halfway to the midpoint of its stated return of capital target of the medium term ($15-18bn).

The closest comparator here is Bank of America insofar as Bank of America also took a long time to emerge from its post 2008 structural problems. Both bank can now be spoken of as restructured and focusing on measured growth. Citi is clearly an even less challenging value proposition than BAC.

Citi is still falling short

Much as I love the low earnings multiple we pay for this stock, the fact remains that Citi's ROE is still inadequate. ROE (common) for 1Q 17 was 7.4%, better than the 6.4% we saw in 1Q 16 but raising important questions.

Here's a breakdown of Citi's pre-tax profit generation over the last nine quarters. You'll observe that the efficiency ratio, represented by the green line, has been consistent around the 60% mark through this period. The downward revenue direction evident here is due to Citi reducing its business perimeter by selling sub-optimal businesses. The steady efficiency ratio shows you the bank hasn't sacrificed operating leverage while this has gone on

Company data

The point of this is that Citi's in tidy shape in terms of its operating profit generation. By way of comparison, here is JP Morgan which also comes in around 60% for efficiency.

And, both Citi and JPM come in around 1.3% for pre tax ROA. JPM however makes a 9-11% ROE (to take the number from the last five quarters), and as we have said, Citigroup is doing round 7.4% ROE. So JPM generally produces 30% higher ROE than Citi.

Part of the difference in return rates here is that Citi carries more equity as a percentage of its assets than JPM with 11.5% common equity/assets vs JPM at 10%. Your next question may well be, does it have a higher capital adequacy level? CET1 in JPM was 11.9% and Citi's stood at 12.8% in 1Q17. So this suggests there's an extra 7.5% of regulatory capital in Citi than in JPM and fifteen percent more common equity as a percentage of total assets.

Conclusion

This isn't the whole picture in explaining Citi's weakish ROE. However, as Citi emerges from its post crisis rebuilding phase (and what a long phase it has been!) it seems shareholder pressure will mount for higher capital return as a start of improving the ROE this bank produces. It's in the hands of the regulator. If the regulator continues to prevent Citi returning more capital than it generates annually to shareholders it seems pressure for a major restructuring will mount. There's hope of regulatory relaxation under the current presidential administration, but if this does not come then Citi will need to contemplate making itself smaller.

This is all good for shareholders. Here, you get a cheap stock with improved earnings quality, and either organic improvement to a healthier ROE or restructuring action to free up capital and release value. Citi may well offer the most upside among the big banks, contingent on improving ROE to par cost of equity levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC, JPM, WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.