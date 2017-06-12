One Year Later Post Spin-Off For Danaher Corporation

Management has used an M&A strategy for growth, but it comes with risks.

Back in July of 2016 Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) spun off a separate business now named Fortive (NYSE: FTV). The spin-off made Danaher a predominately healthcare-care focused business, instead of a conglomerate with significant interests in industrial markets. The company operates in four segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. Life Sciences is the largest contributor to revenue at 32% or $5.36 billion. This segment has been a focus for management over the past 2 years, and revenue has grown 62% in 2016.

Exhibit 1: Danaher Historical Operating Results

Source: Company reports

The main driver of this growth is from the acquisition of Pall in August of 2015 for $13.6 billion. The Pall acquisition brought an innovative industry leader in air and water filter technology. Management has employed growth through acquisition, but has come at a cost by adding significant leverage of $8.1 billion in debt.

Organic revenue growth has been in the low single digits and I expect this to continue. The biggest headwind to topline growth has been currency, but this has started to dissipate.

The Life Science segment provides products and services that support pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and semiconductor industries. Under the segment the company operates multiple businesses from leading provider in microscopes and scientific medical instruments, to high-tech filtration, separation, and purification applications. Higher sales volumes and cost restructuring savings grew organic revenue and expanded operating income.

The Diagnostics segment supplies products and services for biomedical testing, point-of-care testing, pathology optimization, and blooding testing. All of these products help serve laboratories and hospitals diagnose and treat diseases. Demand in the U.S. was soft in 2016, but was more than offset by high growth markets like China. Diagnostics revenue increased 4.5% in 2016 on a 2.5% organic increase.

Dental develops and manufactures dental chairs, x-ray machines, laboratory equipment, and dental implants; basically a wide range of products that help treat teeth and gum disease along with helping people with their smile. Operating margins expanded 150 basis points on top of 2.5% organic growth in 2016, offset by .5% currency.

The Environmental & Applied Solutions business provides a wide range of analytical instruments, software and related consumables, disinfection systems, and industrial water treatment solutions. Revenue increase nicely at 3% organic growth, half was offset though by -1.5% foreign currency headwind. The operating profit margin profile of this segment is much different than the other three segments at 23%, 800 basis higher.

Exhibit 2: Competitor Mapping

Source: Author's Research

Economic Moat Analysis

Danaher business lines provide a diverse revenue base that doesn't compete in many commoditized markets. With less commoditized products comes less competition, but innovation and meeting customers needs is crucial in keeping their moat.

High switching costs allow Danaher to benefit from supplier power. Supplier power is the leverage the supplier has over its customers mostly on pricing. With Danaher large equipment install base within the Life Science and Diagnostics segments, allows additional sales to funnel through to consumables. I would label Danaher a specialized supplier due to the innovative products and services the company provides.

Danaher isn't an industry leader of any of the markets it operates in, but has strategically acquired many companies over the past two decades that have provided high returns on invested capital. With these acquisitions, the company has benefited from economies of scale through selling, inventory, and distribution efficiencies. Over the past few years ROIC has been decreasing and now stands close to the weighted average cost of capital, showing hints management might not be making correct strategic moves, and could be overpaying for recent acquisitions. The company is no longer capturing economic profits anymore. Exhibit 3 shows the capital structure and the returns on the total capital over the last 4 years.

Exhibit 3: ROIC Analysis

Source: Company Reports & Author's Work

I'm giving a limited moat rating to Danaher since its ROIC has started to reverse towards its WACC and is operating in multiple emerging industries that require innovation.

Valuation

Danaher has showed low single digit organic revenue growth over the last two years. The company operates in many different product markets so its difficult to give a valuation. There are a few overlapping competitors within Exhibit 2, which will help in a peer valuation analysis, but still, there is not one main competitor that offers all the same products as Danaher does.

Exhibit 4: Peer Analysis

Source: Company Reports, Gurufocus

Exhibit 5: Fair Value Estimate

Source: Company Reports, Gurufocus, Author's Research

With strong EBITDA margins against the peer group and assuming mid single digit revenue growth, fair value estimates shows 20% upside. This estimate is with the expansion of the EV/EBITDA multiple to match peers multiples from Exhibit 4. The multiples are getting lofty and there is concern multiples could contract, but as the company operates post spin-off as more of a health-care focused business, investor perceptions should start to change in what industry it operates in.

Conclusion

Danaher currently trades at 17.8x EV/EBITDA, representing a 20% discount from a peer group average. This upside doesn't come without risks though. The company has been an aggressive purchaser of other businesses, and the risk is that management is overpaying for these acquisitions. We do see signs of this with ROIC decreasing over the past few years. The company's shift toward healthcare is another risk with more products requiring innovation. Management does have the experience though to navigate through these risks.

As an observation for a possible spin-off, Danaher's Environmental and Applied Solutions segment does operate against many different competitors than the other three segments. There is not one overlapping competitor within this segment (see Exhibit 4). Also, the segment has a different operating margin profile and could benefit from more strategic focus as a standalone company. While I'm not advocating for the spin-off, I do believe its worth following, especially because management has been more focused on Life Science and Diagnostics businesses.

