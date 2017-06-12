Macy's: 2 Reasons To Buy

Macy's (NYSE:M) is in a state of change; and it needs to find itself quickly. Yesterday the company warned of slimmer margins than originally anticipated in 2017. The news not only dropped Macy's stock back to 2011 levels, but has most retail stocks in frenzy. I think the panic is a bit overstated. It's pretty clear that 2017 will not be a good year for retailers. If anyone is grossly surprised by slimming margins coming in the second quarter, they haven't been paying attention. That being said, is it worth having in your portfolio?

I'll admit I'm old school. I love brick and mortar. I like to see products in my hands before I buy them. I also like employing the people working at that store vs. the techie running a website. That being said, you can't deny that Amazon is absolutely crushing retailers. It doesn't take a genius to see that every gain by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) decimates old retail kings. What's the reason? It's usually cheaper to buy from Amazon. The segment allowed itself to expand rapidly, and simply was not prepared for the eCommerce onslaught. Now they're paying the price financially.

If you're a day trader, you might be licking your chops over Macy's. If you're just a casual investor trying to keep your portfolio healthy, Macy's is beginning to feel like an iffy thing. Their profitability puts them above many others in the industry, but the anemic store traffic indicates that their business still isn't fully adjusting to the onslaught being bestowed by online competition. For me to see Macy's as a good addition to a portfolio, I would need to see one of two things. Either the price needs to fall so low that it becomes an obvious takeover target; or some of its rivals need to go belly up.

Too many players in the segment

Retail/department stores are oversaturated. Competition is as high as it's ever been. The amount of clothing brands being marketed right now is wild. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has only exacerbated the trend as you can find weird knock off names for gym shorts that never knew existed five years ago.

Competitors like Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and JCPenney (NYSE:JCP) are still in the game, but both are bleeding out. Ultimately a string of bankruptcies from these two would reinvigorate the market. Thinning the herd would make Macy's much stronger. My contention is that things will likely keep going poorly for the retail sector until someone bites the bullet. My money's on Sears going first, but JCPenney is not far from being in the same boat.

The glut of retail stores across America simply cannot be sustained as long as eCommerce flourishes. Malls are getting hit hard; and no one is immune. Sear's seems to have waited too long to start closing stores as the losses mount. With sales of over $20 billion a year, the company's downfall would yield up a big piece of market share for Macy's to prey on. Profit margins would certainly be bolstered by a few more billion in sales.

It a war of attrition, and I think players like Macy's and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) have healthy enough balance sheets to be the survivors. They aren't saturated with debt like Sears; and their cash positions are much stronger than JCPenney. They also offer some higher quality products. If you're buying nice dress clothes, you're probably more likely to go buy at a store versus online. That's the side of the business I'd like to see Macy's push in its stores, while trying to grow the less premium side online. Once a Sear's bankruptcy finally takes place, I'd look for Macy's stock to bounce a few points in the following quarters. The company is closing the stores it needs to close, ahead of actually being in an "all or nothing" situation like Sears.

A Merger

All of the pressure being felt in the industry is driving stock prices down hard. A few more bad quarters and it doesn't seem inconceivable for Macy's to be trading around $10-13 or a P/E around 5. At that price range, the company starts to look like a real pretty acquisition by the right candidate. The real estate holdings that this company possesses are irreplaceable. You can't get your hands on property like theirs in Herald square in New York. Starboard Value L.P., and activist hedge fund tried to push Macy's into separating its real estate into an investment trust last year, stating that the New York, San Francisco, and Chicago locations were worth more than $7 billion alone. In the spring Starboard sold its stake in Macy's after failing to get the retailer to agree; but that real estate value is still there. I'd bet big money that there are a lot of people eyeing it up.

Rumors circulated a few months ago about Hudson's Bay Co. (OTC:HBAYF) attempting to buy Macy's. The stories fell flat as Hudson failed to find the needed financing. I believe that merger would have made the largest retailer in the world, but don't quote me on that. If the price continues to decline, it stands to reason that more will be looking at Macy's as a takeover target. There is still a profitable business, with some solid assets. With the right maneuvers, it could be blended into a modern hybrid of eCommerce and physical stores.

Malls are obviously a problem. Macy's also has some stores that are in ill condition compared to some of its more upscale locations. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is living proof that you can blend your store infrastructure with online sales.

As much as some of the die-hards wish us to believe, brick and mortar stores are never going to be extinct. Are the quantity and variety in decline? Absolutely, but there will always be a need for physical stores; especially for more upscale inventory. The question investors face now is to figure out which ones will survive Amazon's charge. If we see a Sears or JCPenney go out of business, Macy's can consolidate that market share. If it doesn't happen, and these stores keep fighting over a smaller marketplace, Macy's stock price could make it a cheap target for competitors. Perhaps Hudson's Bay Co. will have an easier time buying it out if the stock loses another 40% of its value. I would say that improving online sales could be a third catalyst for the company; but unless it out leverages the problems in physical retail, I don't think it'll be that influential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.