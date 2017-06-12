Week Ahead - Yeah, It's All About The Fed

The week ahead should benefit, at least at its start, from the resumption of the "Trump trade." Last week's testimony of former FBI Director Comey seemed to remove some uncertainty around the Oval Office scandal without adding a dose of panic. Moreover, President Trump's refocusing of the nation's attention to "Making America Great Again" via an infrastructure (NYSE: DIA) push, along perhaps with a vote of confidence in U.S. debt from China, got the U.S. dollar firming and the yield curve normalizing some last week. Senor Draghi's soft stance and a surprise election result in the U.K. surely helped the dollar and U.S. assets as well. Stocks (NYSE: VTI) did well too for the most part. We saw the start of a sector shift in play, though, with financials (NYSE: XLF) garnering what tech (NASDAQ: QQQ) was losing. Still, the Fed's economic forecasts and any statement on balance sheet normalization could weigh importantly for the second half of this week, so uncertainty is back. The economic data schedule plays interestingly too, given that two inflation metrics will be reported before the Fed speaks. Several foreign central banks are determining policy this week as well, namely the Bank of England and Bank of Japan.

The Economic Data:

Monday's schedule presents only the U.S. Treasury Budget for the month of May. Economists expect the deficit in May to mark $87 billion, after a surplus of $182.4 billion was reported for April due to tax receipts. For the year, the deficit is tracking 2.4% below that of fiscal 2016. The surplus for April, however, was 71% greater than that of a year before. In any event, this measure is unlikely to move the market.

Tuesday marks the start to the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. New York Fed President Dudley is reportedly scheduled to address bankers on Tuesday afternoon. This will be closely watched, but it would go against Fed "quiet period" rules for Dudley to say anything with regard to the FOMC meeting. I'm actually questioning whether he is speaking because of it.

The National Association of Independent Business' (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index will be reported in the premarket Tuesday. The index has been near expansion highs recently, as small businessmen (NYSE: SLY) have been enthused by the Trump Administration's plans and announcements, including reduced regulations and tax reform planned for small businesses. Economists expect the index reading for May to mark 104.0, versus 104.5 in the month prior. The measure should not move markets.

If you're looking for what might move markets this week on the economic data front, look to the Fed, and then to the two monthly measures of prices due this week. The Producer Price Index (PPI) comes first, with data for May reaching the wire on Tuesday morning.

You might think that this data won't matter for a Fed meeting already in progress, but you would be wrong in that presumption. The Fed will likely have this and consumer price information, or important portions of it, ahead of the market this week. Economists expect the PPI to mark a 0.1% increase for May, down from the 0.5% increase in April. Excluding energy and food, the Core PPI is seen increasing 0.2%, versus the 0.4% increase in April. On a yearly basis, Core PPI was up 1.9% through April. This data will matter for markets, but not as much the Consumer Price Index on Wednesday morning.

The most important "other" data point of the week, the Consumer Price Index ((NYSEARCA:CPI)) for May is expected by economists to be something of a non-event. However, I'm not so sure. Headline CPI is seen unchanged for May, versus the 0.2% increase for April. More importantly, Core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, is expected to mark a 0.2% increase, versus the 0.1% increase the month before. On a yearly basis, Core CPI is expected to be up 1.9%.

I'm looking for faster price increases to start coming through soon, first from compensation inflation and eventually to consumer prices. If this data is "hot," or shows faster than expected price increase, stocks should take a hit (save for financials), while commodities likely rise.

Retail sales will be reported for the month of May on Wednesday. Normally the leading data point of its day, this one will take a back seat Wednesday. Still, economists see sales edging up 0.2% month-to-month on the headline figure; rising 0.2% ex-autos; and gaining by 0.3% less autos and gasoline.

Business inventories (and sales) will be reported at 10:00 AM EDT. Retail sales and this data point will be looked at for strength or weakness in the economy, which is more important than what the Fed does. Inventories are expected to decrease by 0.1% for April, versus a 0.2% increase in March.

The EIA's Petroleum Status Report (NYSE: USO) plays big this week given its impact last week when significant builds scared more capital out of oil (NYSE: OIL). Crude oil inventory increased by 3.3 million barrels last week. Still, the situation around Qatar has likely put a floor in for oil here in my view.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision likely takes a back seat on Wednesday to the Fed's policy statement wording, press conference and its dot-plot economic forecasts. A rate hike is a given according to measured market expectations. What comes of the other data will matter more for stocks (NYSE: SPY), bonds (NYSE: BOND), the dollar (NYSE: UUP) and commodities (NYSE: DBC).

I anticipate the Fed will continue to express caution with regard to inflation, but it will note its expectations for inflation to pick up, especially in the labor market. It's hard to say how the market will interpret what the Fed does and says, and I've been around long enough to know it's not wise to try to guess...

Thursday brings Philly and NY Fed indexes, measuring regional activity and outlooks. Import and export prices are coming, plus industrial production. Truth be told, nothing more will matter once the Fed has set the tone for the close of the week. However, I'll review and comment on the data throughout the week. To catch my regular commentary and interpretation and forecasts, I welcome readers to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Significant earnings reports this week include data from China Cord Blood (NYSE: CO), RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL), H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), Jabil (NYSE: JBL), Progressive (NYSE: PGR), Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ: BOBE), Kroger (NYSE: KR), Finisar (NASDAQ: FNSR) and Lombard Medical (NASDAQ: EVAR).