Trivia On Nvidia

Investment Thesis

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw revenues rise 48 per cent year-on-year to $1.94bn, just ahead of Wall Street's forecasts, with hopes that its second quarter will beat estimates of around $195bn (Source - Financial Times). Net income more than doubled to $507m, with earnings per share also more than twice last year's figure. With the shift in the business model to focus on artificial intelligence, a sector with software revenues of over $59bn by 2025, the company's previous success could easily continue to provide a new stimulus to drive investor confidence.

The Big AI Exposure

The graphics-processor maker is already making a name for itself in the market selling its own AI-powered driverless-car technology and supercomputers. NVIDIA's Drive PX computer processes information to enable autonomous cars to have situational awareness, and other tech companies use its DGX-1 supercomputer to help execute deep-learning tasks. AI has helped to triple NVIDIA's data centre revenue in quarter one of this year. CFO Colette Kress said: "AI has quickly emerged as the single most powerful force in technology. And at the centre of AI are NVIDIA GPUs." (Source - The Motley Fool)

Although this may seem risky to expect long term growth from this, other major companies such as IBM (NYSE:IBM), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are also taking big steps to move into this sector. Many of the apps and websites that you visit daily are already using AI to make product searches more efficient, photo recognition more accurate, and speech recognition more precise. Alphabet is using AI to provide a more bespoke ad service, detect images in its Google Photos app, and help improve its Google Assistant. It is only a matter of time until AI becomes a major part of our daily life, thus providing positive momentum in stock growth.

New Partnerships

NVIDIA recently announced that Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has chosen its DRIVE PX car technology for self-driving vehicle development. Toyota's reputation as one of the largest car manufacturers in the world and it currently sitting third in U.S. auto market share means this is another big opportunity for NVIDIA to shine.

Toyota is just one of 200 self partnership announcements for NVIDIA, also including Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Audi, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIY), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY). The growth potential in this sector is phenomenal - just today it was announced that Tesla closed a $30bn market value gap to pass BMW in market capitalisation in just 6 months. Now remember where they are sourcing their GPUs from.

Competition?

Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) lack of expertise in GPUs puts it at a disadvantage to NVIDIA. However, it has a huge advantage with approximately $10bn in free cash flows annually, compared to NVIDIA's $1.5bn. With Intel recently announcing the Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) buyout for $15 billion, despite being rather overpriced, one cannot guarantee that Intel won't be able to catch up to NVIDIA by acquisitions and dominate this space also.

Financials

NVIDIA currently sits with strong and stable growth rising 234.57% since its yearly low at $44.57. Due to a rise of over 3% in the past week, the stock currently sits 39.7% up on the year - still in the hot seat for plenty of growth in the coming months. Net profit margin for the coming year is at 26.05%, with peers having margins of below -5%, and the sector's average at 2.92%. Given the circumstances, it seems to be looking like a great stock with achievable forecasts for the coming year.

Conclusion

Overall, NVIDIA seems to be breaking into the right markets at the right time, using their existing expertise to help trigger further profit growth. Unlike Intel, NVIDIA was clearly on the maiden voyage for the autonomous car sector and we can certainly expect to see major advancements and many more partnerships in the coming years. With their definitive shift to focus on AI, it is only a matter of time until the healthcare and other integral industries have NVIDIA in their core.

Recommendation - Buy

Current Price - $149.60

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.