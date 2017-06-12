Kansas City Life - A Well-Run Insurer Trading At 65% Of Book Value

Kansas City Life (NASDAQ:KCLI) is (shockingly, I know) a life insurance company based in Kansas City. The company is family controlled, and trades over the counter. The way they became an over the counter (non-SEC reporting) is a bit interesting.

The company conducted a 1:250 reverse split followed immediately by a 250:1 forward split, and paid off fractional shareholders at $52.50 per share. This was an interesting small arbitrage opportunity at the time (I wrote it up for my subscription service at the time here). The shares trade more volume than would normally be expected for a dark company, with Google Finance reported average volume of $70,000 per day.

The company went through with the split even though the deal received a relatively significant amount of publicity, which raised the number of shares they needed to buy back. I think that is an important signal, as it suggests the founding family (which owns 85%+ of the company) felt that the $52.50 per share was a good price to buy stock. That has signaling value, given the shares have subsequently declined to $46.75.

That $46.75 is only 65.5% of book value of $71.41 per share. I believe the company could be sold for book value based on the lack of goodwill on its balance sheet. The main intangible is deferred acquisition costs, and a buyer would likely be willing to pay what remained of those as part of the cost of adding new business, especially given the significant cost synergies any other life insurer would experience by folding the KCLI business into its existing G&A base.

That being said, given the founding Bixby family has run the company for generations, I don't really expect them to sell any time soon. Of course, at some point, generational tax planning may require them to sell the business, and at that point, I would expect minority shareholders to go along for the ride, although I have no way of predicting when that will be. I think it is rather more likely that sentiment for the company (and life insurance stocks in general) will eventually improve, providing an opportunity to sell the shares closer to book value.

This industry-wide re-rating is especially likely to occur as interest rates increase. The company does pay a 2.5% dividend, which provides a small income stream, which is a bit of a solace as this is an investment I expect to mainly consist of waiting.

The company is very conservatively managed, with the vast majority (72%) of its assets in fixed term securities, of which 97% are investment grade. The company marks its debt and equity security holdings to fair value in their financials, but does not do so with their $195 MM of real estate held for investment. Thus, I would expect there to be some upside to book value there.

Another real estate source of book value uplift relates to their head office, which the company built for $1 MM in 1924 on 5 acres of land on Broadway in Kansas City. While they don't break out the value of the office building on their books directly, a 236,000 square foot office building is worth more than their $16 MM mark for all of their property and equipment in the whole company. The 5-acre lot has a huge parking lot, and so density could probably be increased if there was ever an economic rationale to redevelop part of the lot.

KCLI Headquarters in Kansas City

The company is also making economic progress, with respect to its earnings power, which should help with closing the discount. Net income (which excludes unrealized gains on investment) was $0.53 per share in the most recent quarter compared to $0.44 per share in the same quarter the previous year. This is a welcome change, as income had previously been trending downwards as the yield on their investments decreased with interest rates. While they have only a 3.4% return on equity in the trailing twelve-month period, I strongly suspect they will re-rate as interest rates rise.

As a bit of a thought experiment on that, I would note that a 1% increase in rates on their fixed income/mortgage/loan/short-term investments would add $32.7 MM to income all else being equal. Given they only earned $23.2 MM in the TTM period, that is a material uplift. Of course, the income would only reset higher as their securities reached maturity, but it would likely improve their run rate profitability, which should cause a re-rate. Interestingly, their book of business is moving more and more towards plain vanilla annuities, which increases their interest rate sensitivity but decreases risk as their more complex products run off.

I mentioned at the beginning of this article that the company no longer files with the SEC. That is a potential red flag, but I'm not concerned in this instance for a few reasons. The first is that they have been providing comprehensive reporting on their website, including the most recent quarterly report. The company sells a future promise to pay, so having public reports is a way for them to provide assurance to their customers and base of agents that they will be around when it is time to pay claims.

In conclusion, I would say this is a well-run company trading at an inexpensive price. It is decidedly unexciting, but in a market at relatively high levels that might be okay. The company is conservatively invested, and has minimal exposure to equity markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KCLI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.