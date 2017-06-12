The Perfect Portfolio: The Dividend Yield Point Metric And How It Works In Our Portfolio

Introduction:

One of my favorite investment gurus was a woman named Geraldine Weiss. You might have heard of her as she wrote a book that she titled, "Dividends Don't Lie: Finding Value in Blue Chip Stocks."

Weiss believed that the key to investment success was finding the "value" in the stocks she purchased for her portfolio. In an interview with Forbes Magazine, back in 2002, Weiss had this to say about valuations:

So what determines value? Most people believe earnings, but they can be manipulated, which we are seeing with Enron. Dividends are real money. That's the hallmark of a blue chip stock. If a company doesn't pay a dividend, it's a speculation. So, hanging my hat on that theory, I studied a number of stocks, went back in the history of these stocks, and I realized that each of these stocks had its own individual profile of value, its own criteria for high and low dividend yield.

Weiss believed that when investors looked at the historic yield of individual blue chip stocks and compared that historic yield to the current yield point, they would be able to determine if a particular stock was overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued.

But that was not her "only" criteria for discovering valuations. It was a "starting point" and from that starting point, she applied a number of additional metrics to determine if the company was truly priced at a value or if there was something fundamentally wrong with the company. You should also do your due diligence before relying on one specific metric as your investment guideline.

I choose to call the Geraldine Weiss metric, concerning dividend yield, "The Dividend Yield Point" and I shared this idea with you in an article that I wrote last year.

My Universe of Stocks:

As a Dividend Growth Investor, I like to purchase stock in companies that have earned a place in the Dividend Champion, Contender, and Challenger group. For those of you unfamiliar with these stock categories, David Fish provides a monthly update that you can access here.

Dividend Champions are companies that have increased their dividends, annually, for 25 years or more.

Dividend Contenders are companies that have increased their dividends, annually, for 10 years or more.

Dividend Challengers are companies that have increased their dividends, annually, for 5 years or more.

The Dividend Yield Point Metric:

I want to make this as simple as possible so that you can understand exactly what the Dividend Yield Point Metric is and how it works.

You can find the average historic dividend yield for any Dividend Growth company and you can find that average historic dividend yield in many different ways.

The first way to find the average historic yield for a given company is to spend the time plotting the actual dividend paid and the price point of that stock over a given period of time. So if you wanted to see what the 20, 15, 10, 5 year historic dividend yield for XYZ company, you could create a spreadsheet to do that. For me, that's more work that I like to do. But for those of you who are so inclined, go ahead and compute the historic yield and arrive at the average for your time period, the old fashioned way.

The second way to do this is to utilize Y-Charts. Now, the graphs at Y-Charts are free to Seeking Alpha members by going to this web address.

Here are some of the things you can chart with this tool. Let's take a look at a blue chip company like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Our first chart shows the 10 year annual dividend increases for JNJ.

What I like about this chart is that is shows a "stair step" annual increase in the dividend. If we were to go to the Dividend Champion, Contender, and Challenger lists that David Fish provides to readers on a monthly basis, we would see that Johnson & Johnson, over a 10 year period of time, has increased their dividend annually at the rate of 8% annualized. That's how the stair step chart manifests itself.

The next chart is the 10 year trailing twelve month dividend yield for Johnson & Johnson. It looks like this:

A quick glance would show you that the current yield for JNJ is around 2.5%. The current price for JNJ is around $131 dollars a share and the current dividend is $3.36 per share. That represents the 2.5% current yield (or as I call it "yield point").

In and of itself, that current yield tells me very little about the valuation of JNJ, relative to the Geraldine Weiss metric concerning dividend yields. But look at the chart again. You will see that there was a point in time where JNJ was giving investors a dividend yield that was in excess of 3.5% and very much larger than what would appear to be the historic yield for JNJ of under 2.8%.

To me, that is interesting. But it gets even more interesting when we look at the price chart for JNJ over that same 10 year period and then we overlay that onto the TTM Dividend chart. Here's how that looks:

This chart would indicate that JNJ had a dividend yield above the historic yield from 2009-2012. Investors who purchased JNJ during this time period would have accomplished two things. First, they would have bought JNJ stock with a 3.5% or better yield point (when bank CDs we paying less than 1% in interest), and second, they would have purchased JNJ stock at prices well below the current price, giving that investor significant capital appreciation in his position.

Not "catching a bottom" but instead, having invested in June of 2010, an investor who purchased JNJ when the yield was in excess of the historic yield would have had a 15.5% annualized return on his investment with dividends being reinvested.

In January of 2012, while JNJ was still trading with a yield that was greater than the historic average for JNJ, an investor who purchased shares in JNJ and reinvested the dividends would have a 17.3% annualized return since making that purchase.

Without examining the fundamentals of the company, it would appear that right now, with JNJ having a dividend yield that is consistent with its historic dividend yield, JNJ is likely fairly valued but does not represent enough of a value for a purchase at this point in time.

The third way to find the historic dividend yield point is to use a screening tool. At Schwab, my brokerage, that metric is available to investors, but it is for a 5 year period of time, not a 10 year or greater period in time. But I believe that a 5 year window is adequate for determining the average historic yield point in order to compare it to the current yield point. Here is a chart that shows the Schwab screen:

This chart shows JNJ with a current yield of 2.57% and a 5 year average yield of 2.9%. Again, this would indicate that JNJ, from only this particular metric is "fairly valued" without any further analysis.

Bringing It All Together:

I hope that this metric is more clear to you, now that we've gone through examples of a specific stock. Again, it is just one metric that should serve as a starting point and not an ending point for your own due diligence when assessing the valuation of a given company.

The Dividend Yield Point Metric and the Perfect Portfolio:

I have to tell you, based on my own experience, the Dividend Yield Point Metric is only one part of a complete valuation tool box. There are other metrics to consider and if you think that this one metric is all you need, then you are sadly mistaken. It's a starting point and not an ending point for stock valuation.

As someone who has been using this metric (comparing historic yield to current yield) I've found that I have been able to find investments that are undervalued, relative to this metric, and when completing my own fundamental analysis of these potential stock purchases, I've had success, not only with being able to secure higher income from higher dividends, but also enjoying capital appreciation of the positions we initiated.

The Perfect Eleven:

In 2016, we added 11 companies to our existing portfolio. Those companies were purchased between February of 2016 and the end of April 2016. Each of these companies was selected from a screening process that employed the Dividend Yield Point Metric as the first step in our decision making. Here is a look at those purchases and the holding to date results:

A Look At Dividend Yield Point:

In the examples of the stocks that we purchased in 2016, I will be using the three year chart as this reflects the purchase period more clearly. Again, our purchases were made in the period of February through late April of 2016. The three year chart is used for the purpose of showing you what led us to making the investments when we did.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is a Dividend Challenger, having a history of increasing dividends for 7 years, annually. When we began looking for companies to add to our holdings, one thing struck me about CSCO and that was the historic yield point vs. the existing yield point (current at the time of purchase). There was a distinct variance between the historic yield and the current yield, and that prompted additional analysis.

The important line is the gold line, which shows the yield point and when that yield point advances, it makes the company worth a look. Not always worth a buy, but "worth a look." I decided to make a purchase based on this metric and the other metrics that I use to assess the valuation of a given company.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is a Dividend Challenger with a 7 year history of increasing dividends, annually.

This is a company that investors love to hate. They hate the banks as a group, because of the melt-down that banks had in 2008-2009. They hate the banks because of the "shady practices" that banks used in the home lending part of their business. And they hate banks because the CEO's of some banks are "deplorables. Take Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, for example.

When looking at bank stocks you have to remember that bank stocks went through a correction during the 2008-2009 recession. Many bank stocks cut their dividends and some eliminated their dividends.

In the case of JPM, the company cut their dividend from $1.52 a share in 2008 to 53 cents a share in 2009. In 2010, JPM paid a dividend of 20 cents a share. It was not until 2011 that the dividend paid began to increase and in 2011, JPM paid a dividend of 80 cents a share and the company has increased that dividend, annually, since then, to the current dividend of $1.84 per share in 2016. So, bank stocks have something of an anomaly working against them.

Back in 2012, JPM was selling at a price around $35 a share and today, that price is closer to $83 a share. JPM was added to The Perfect Portfolio in February of 2016, based on fundamentals for the company and this, the 3 year chart:

We bought in at $53.20 in February and have kept our position with JPM intact.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is a Dividend Champion and has been increasing dividends, annually, for 60 years. When we identified EMR as a potential purchase, we saw a chart like this. No doubt, we could have done much better with EMR had we made our purchase when the yield point exceeded the 4% threshold. But we bought in with a 3.7% yield point, which is above the historic yield point for EMR.

A Quick Snap Shot of the Remaining 11:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM): Purchased in March of 2016 when the dividend yield point was greater than the historic yield point. The stock has a pullback, since our initial purchase at $141.48, but we will continue to hold here. IBM is a Dividend Contender, with a 22 year history of increasing dividends annually.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM): Was purchased in May at a price of $52.25. The stock had a nice run up in price, but had a pullback later in the year. When I look at the dividend yield point, relative to the historic norms, I believe that QCOM may be a company where we add shares in the not to distant future. QCOM is a Dividend Contender with a 15 year history of annual dividend increases.

Archer Daniels Midland (NASDAQ:AMD): Is a Dividend Champion with a 42 year history of annual dividend increases.

Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG): Is a Dividend Challenger with a 7 year history of annual dividend increases. We made our purchase in April, and while the company has had a pullback, it still appears to be attractive as an investment moving forward.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON): Was purchased in April at a price of $93.50 a share. After our purchase, Bayer announce their intent to purchase MON (I guess they saw it as a bargain), and the price rose quickly. The stock has held up nicely and we are holding. Monsanto is a Dividend Contender with a 16 year history of annual dividend increases.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC): Is a Dividend Challenger with a 6 year history of annual dividend increases. This was an April purchase, and it took a while for the purchase to "play out" like we expected.

Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM): Is a Dividend Challenger with a 5 year history of annual dividend increases. This company is not a part of the S&P 500 and was a surprise find for our portfolio. I spent some time thinking about this one before making the purchase.

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC): Is a company that has really done well for us, from a capital gain perspective. It is a Dividend Challenger, with a 5 year history of annual dividend increases, but this purchase was made, more with the notion of capital appreciation in mind, than income. The final purchase of the 2016 investment cycle is up over 100% since our purchase, far and away, exceeding our expectations.

Summary and Conclusion:

The Dividend Yield Point Metric is an interesting tool for Dividend Growth Investors to have in their tool box.

While no one single investing metric should be the be-all-end-all investment metric, consider using The Dividend Yield Point Metric as a starting point in completing your own due diligence.

Every company that was added to The Perfect Portfolio in 2016 was "discovered" through this metric. We began with the starting point of trying to identify companies that had a current dividend yield point that was greater than their historic dividend yield point.

Each of the 11 stocks that made it into our portfolio passed that initial screening process. There were others that passed the screening process, as well, but those companies, upon digging into the fundamentals, did not lead us to a buying decision.

As we move forward in this series, I will be discussing potential new acquisitions for The Perfect Portfolio as well as the possibility of adding to existing holdings, based on The Dividend Yield Point Metric.

As we have done since the beginning of this series, we will discuss and share our watch list with you via an article on Seeking Alpha. Any purchases we make will be discussed in an article with our sharing the Trade Notification from Schwab that shows the purchase date, the price paid, the number of shares, and the value of the total position. I will not purchase stock in any company before first discussing that potential purchase with you, keeping with the standard that we set earlier to be as transparent as possible.