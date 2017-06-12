Is Southwestern Energy A Good Investment?

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is a good bet for investors willing to accept some risk. The company has been trying to enhance its balance sheet and credit metrics in the last two years. It has had mixed results in its efforts to prop-up its credit profile. While the balance sheet has been enhanced in terms of debt maturities, the credit metrics are still weak. The table below shows the margins and debt metrics.

Data sourced from the SEC filings

Gross margin is still at the lowest in the last three years despite an increase in natural gas prices. Southwestern Energy maintains quite a substantial hedging program, so this might have played a role in bringing down the realized price for the year. Gross margin of 40% is quite low. I have adjusted operating income for impairments here. All three years show operating income after taking into account the adjustments. Massive impairment expenses in 2015 and 2016 would have made the comparison irrelevant. Due to the huge impairment charges, operating and net margins were negative. However, after adjusting for these expenses, we get a positive operating margin for both years. This shows that the company was generating pre-tax profit even at lower realized prices. Net income was negative in 2015 due to a tax charge, which was in excess of $2 billion.

Lower margins and depreciation expense have resulted in the lowest EBITDA figure in 2016. As a result, leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) has almost doubled to 6.29x from 3.51x. The long-term debt has in fact come down. Looking at the year-end debt figures does not show the true picture of Southwestern's debt profile. The long-term debt had gone over $6.4 billion in the first quarter of 2016. This was a time when the commodity prices were hitting record lows. However, an equity issue and some asset sales allowed the company to bring its debt levels closer to the previous year. This also earned it a ratings upgrade from Moody's.

The company had financed Appalachian acquisition with debt which added to the increased leverage. Natural gas prices have been under pressure for a while now, and only at the end of the third quarter of last year, we started to see an increase in price. Weak EBITDA figures have pushed the leverage ratio higher. However, if the company is able to achieve EBITDA figures anywhere near its first quarter 2017 EBITDA of $489 million, then we will see this ratio come down considerably. Even an EBITDA figure of around $1.3-1.4 billion would bring down the leverage ratio to around 3.5x.

Southwestern has almost completely paid its debt maturing in 2017. The image below shows the debt outstanding at the end of the first quarter.

Source: 10-Q

The company has redeemed three of the six issues maturing in 2017 and 2018. Five of these issues are labeled as "short-term" debt in the image above. Only $16 million remains in the short-term debt for 2017. There is only one more issue maturing in 2018. 7.15% senior notes are due in June 2018. A total of $25 million are outstanding in this issue. After this, the earliest maturity is in 2020. As the company pays these debt obligations, it will have a lot of breathing space as there will be no debt payable in the next three years. Southwestern will be able to divert the cash towards its capital program and focus on growing production.

Natural gas prices have come under pressure due to the rise in the US inventories. Power generation is an avenue of consumption for natural gas in summers. However, the increased production activity due to the rising commodity prices has certainly tipped the balance in favor of supply. As a result, we might see natural gas prices go below $3 in the short-term. I believe the LNG exports as well as natural gas exports to Mexico will support the prices in the long-term. Naturally, winter is the key season for natural gas prices as consumption rises. The outlook is not grim for natural gas prices. There will be an imbalance in favor of the supply side as the demand decreases in summers and rising rig count pushes the supply higher.

Southwestern Energy has improved its capital structure and the balance sheet looks stronger now. The credit metrics are still a little weak, but the rise in EBITDA during the year should bring down the leverage ratio. Commodities market is still under pressure, and there will be some volatility in the short-term. Southwestern stock price has come down considerably and I believe it might offer a good entry point in the next few days as the natural gas prices go below $3/MMBtu. At these price levels, Southwestern provides a good opportunity for investors with high-risk tolerance. The company does not have any major debt repayment in the next three years, which means it can focus on growing production. If the natural gas prices rise in the next few months, these investors will stand to gain handsomely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.