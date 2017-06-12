Apple Expectations Heading Lower

Last week should have been a good one for shareholders of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), with the technology giant showing a lot of promise at its annual developers conference. Unfortunately for the stock, a bad start to the week was bookended with a terrible finish, seen in the chart below. Expectations are coming down for the company, and that has meant a pullback from the recent all-time high.

Before Apple even took the stage at WWDC, the stock was under pressure after a downgrade from Pacific Crest. Just as in many similar notes we've seen, the research firm thinks we'll see either a soft launch of the iPhone 8 or a delayed one, pushing a large number of unit sales back a few months. The analyst believes that current expectations for mid to high teens unit sales growth are not achievable in this scenario, so the stock was cut from Overweight to Sector Weight.

On Friday, iPhone expectations took another hit when Bloomberg reported that data speeds for the new phones may lack that of the competition. According to the report, only Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) modems are capable of 1-gigabyte downloads, but Apple likes to diversify its production with a second producer. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is currently working on a modem to get to that critical download threshold, but it won't be ready in time. A bunch of momentum names saw huge reversals on Friday as well, leading to a sharp downturn in the tech sector as seen above. That left Apple in the red for the week, with its largest WWDC week pullback since 2011. Just like clockwork, this continues to be Apple's worst week, something I've warned investors about quite a bit in recent years.

*I don't consider this a normal week as it came right before the 7 for 1 stock split, as investors bought in right before the event.

There's been increasing trepidation over the upcoming iPhone launch in recent weeks, and the latest notes certainly did not help. We have seen analyst estimates start to come down for the September quarter, which should contain a week or so of new phone sales, but could have limited or no sales of the most anticipated model. Additionally, the soft iPhone unit sales number at the latest earnings report has analysts reducing their numbers for the lead up to the new phone launch. Take a look at the average revenue forecast, and its corresponding percentage growth, in the list below (for fiscal Q4 - September ending).

May 4th: $50.87 billion, 8.6% increase.

June 5th: $50.64 billion, 8.1% increase.

June 8th: $50.57 billion, 7.9% increase.

June 11th: $50.52 billion, 7.8% increase.

Now that $350 million doesn't seem like much in the world of Apple, but it's almost 9% of the projected growth for the September period. The company's fiscal fourth quarter is still expected to be the highest revenue growth period of the year, percentage wise, but that number has come down quite a bit with a month and a half to go before Apple even gives guidance, and 4.5 months until we get actual results. Knowing management's conservatism, it would not surprise me for the average analyst estimate to end up having a 4 handle (less than $50 billion) in the next couple of months.

Apple, like many names in the market, was probably due for a pullback at some point. However, the damage on Friday was a bit severe on a technical basis, as shares not only fell below their lower bollinger band but also lost the 50-day moving average. The next major line of support at the 200-day is about $15 below Friday's close, which would be another 10% of downside, which would be a fall of almost 15% from the all-time high. If we start heading there in the near term, I'd expect Apple management to take advantage of continued low interest rates to execute more share repurchases.

Expectations for Apple, especially regarding this year's upcoming launch of new iPhones, have started to come down in a meaningful way. The street is worried about a delay with the iPhone 8, pushing significant unit sales and revenues back a few weeks or even months. Estimates for the September quarter are starting to drop, and the stock took a hit last week thanks to its usual WWDC pullback combined with a tech sector beating on Friday. Investors that wanted a pullback have certainly gotten one. While I'd like to recommend buying on the dip, further declines are possible if analysts continue to panic, like the Sunday night downgrade. Perhaps the best strategy right now is to sell puts below where the stock trades at, so you either collect a premium if the stock doesn't decline, or lock yourself in at a better entry price and higher dividend yield.

