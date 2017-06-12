CANSLIM Memo: Walker And Dunlop

This article is an analysis of Walker and Dunlop (NYSE:WD) under the CANSLIM methodology. Those who have read William O'Neil's classic, How to Make Money in Stocks, should be very familiar with this popular growth investing strategy. In essence, it is built upon three kinds of momentums:

Price momentum - how fast the price is going up. Earnings momentum - how rapid the earnings is increasing. Ownership momentum - how many institutions are buying.

This article will look into the company according to the three perspectives above, and decide whether the company is in for a momentum play. Technically-oriented operators (like trend followers) are most likely to be benefited from this article.

What does the company do?

Walker & Dunlop provides commercial real estate financial products and services primarily to developers and owners of multifamily properties. The company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital.

What's new or special about the company?

The company set a strategic objective in 2012 to become a top-five loan originator by 2017, along with Fannie Mae (OTC: OTCQB:FNMA), Freddie Mac (OTC: OTCQB:FMCC), and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. And they did. On 11 April, WD was ranked by the Mortgage Bankers Association as the fourth largest multifamily lender in 2016. A part of their success can be seen in their ability to structure discounted pricing through the Green Building Certification financing. In addition, they have been acquiring new talents very aggressively, including Jamie Butler, Taylor Williams and James Hoggatt, and even former White House Advisor Michael Warren.

How does the price chart look like?

WD is under a clear uptrend in the past 52 weeks. It went from $22.50 to $52.50 in 12 months, or a 230% increase within one year. Since the US Presidential Election last November, the price has been trailing above its 50-day moving average, which in turn is above the 200-day moving average.

On a 52-week time line, WD has both outperformed the S&P 500 (ETF: SPY) as well as other finance companies (ETF: XLF). While the SPY only gained 14.77% and the XLF only 27.56%, WD went up by 98.6%, significantly beating the general market and the respective sector.

WD belongs to the financial loans industry. Inside the industry group, there are two similar companies which are also showing strength: Lending Tree (NASDAQ:TREE) which is up 98.2% in the past year, and Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) up 68.48%. It is an important indication that the movement of the share price is, to some extent, supported by the industry trend as a whole.

How does the P&L account look like?

For the past eight quarters, WD has been undergoing phenomenal growth both in terms of earnings per share ((NYSEARCA:EPS)) and revenue per share (RPS). In the latest quarter (2017 Q1), the EPS was $1.35 per share, which was a 10% increase from $0.50 per share one year ago. Similarly, RPS went up 37.76% from $14.75 to $20.32.

Date EPS(Q) EPS Δ RPS(Q) Sales Δ 3/31/2017 1.35 170.00% 20.32 37.76% 12/31/2016 1.14 72.73% 18.46 22.09% 9/30/2016 0.96 45.45% 16.87 15.39% 6/30/2016 1.05 56.72% 15.81 15.23% 3/31/2016 0.50 -24.24% 14.75 16.60% 12/31/2015 0.66 32.00% 15.12 36.59% 9/30/2015 0.66 40.43% 14.62 44.90% 6/30/2015 0.67 67.50% 13.72 49.29%

To eliminate seasonal bias, one may consider both the EPS and the RPS on a trailing-twelve-month ((NYSE:TTM)) basis. In the following chart, one can see in the following chart that the EPS-TTM has gone up 284.6% in last 12 quarters, and the RPS-TTM 121.1% in the same period. It shows that the company is having consistent growth in the past three years.

Lastly, the return on equity (ROE) of the company also shows an increasing trend in the past 3 years. On a TTM basis, the ROE has gone up from 18.18% to 24.79% in three years. At the same time, the profit margin (in TTM) also increases from 18.2% to 22.15%. Both numbers show that the profiting efficiency of the company has been improving.

How does the institutional ownership look like?

The number of institutional investors owning WD shares have just reached a new 52-week high. Last August, it temporarily peaked at 229 and went downhill for the rest of the year. It fell to a new low of 206 in March 2017 before bouncing back to 232 last month, which translates into a 12.6% increase in just two months.

In addition to this, WD is currently included in a number of benchmark indices. The indexing of a company's stock is known to have an effect of reducing volatility of price movements. These indices include:

CRSP US Small Cap Index (NYSEARCA:VB)

CRSP US Small Cap Value Index (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MSCI US IMI Financial 25/50 Index (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Russell 2000 Value (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Russell Micro-Cap Index (NYSEARCA:IWC)

S&P Small-Cap 600 (NYSEARCA:IJT)

S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Summary

In recent years, WD has successfully grown into a major player in the US mortgage market. It has shown strong EPS and RPS growth in the past 8 quarters. A number of cousin stocks in the same industry are showing collective strength. Also, an increasing number of institutional holders can be identified in the past few months. It makes WD an excellent candidate for both short-term momentum play and long-term trend following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.