Friday's Technology Meltdown Explained

Did something change on Friday or was it merely a blip? It should have been a quiet day, but something seemed to change at lunch time drastically. That was when Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) started selling off at a pretty rapid pace and volume started accelerating. On the surface, it appeared as though it was merely a market rotation occurring.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) performed very well, followed by Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB). The bloodbath was in Technology and the Semiconductor (NASDAQ:SOXX). Sell Technology, buy the Trump stocks? Now that the Comey testimony was over perhaps investors were feeling that President Trump would now be focused again and the ball in DC would start rolling forward? Perhaps. The Dollar and the Ten-Year certainly did not participate in the trade. We should have seen the Dollar strengthen, and yields moving higher, but that did not happen.

It seems easier to just blame it on Goldman Sachs' warning on the tech sector Friday morning. The note was released in the pre-market, so why did it take nearly two hours before the market woke up to this note floating around. Surely, we have all seen upgrades and downgrades impact stocks relatively quickly, yet this one took two hours? In fact, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was actually up nearly 50 bps until 11 AM.

I have been in this business and been on the trading desk long enough to know that big calls impact stocks pretty quickly, not with a delayed reaction.

Facebook

We can see the sell-off in Facebook started on relatively normal volume around 11:15 am, and it was not until noon exactly, that we began to see the volume spike, we can also see that each volume spike was larger than the previous, until the blow-off bottom around 2:45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet started similarly as Facebook, and then volume the acceleration came around 11:40 am and again was building until the blow-off bottom at around 2:45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft was trending lower, but the slope of the sell-off changed materially around 11:50.

Then, of course, there was the Amazon flash-crash.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) also noticeable changed direction with the sell-off accelerating around 12 pm.

Then of course if had been a rotation, why did the other better performing not see their price rise throughout the day. Instead, they just stayed flat.

The timing of the sell-off seems to me to be more of a large institution coming in with a sell program of a Technology basket, most likely using a spread it out over a few hours strategy or a TWAP. However, in a highly digital world, all the Algo and High-Frequency Trading shop's caught on very quickly and started chasing these names lower. Which of course began to spread to other technology names. Culminating in a final blow off around 2:45.

The basket or sell program was likely entered around the 11:45 to the Noon time frame with each order starting to work.

It is critical to understand why we care about this. If I am right, and there was a sell program that triggered the sell-off Friday, then these names will likely snap back. It is also a sign that nothing has fundamentally changed in the Tech sector.

