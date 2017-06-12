Jeff Immelt Goes: Excitement Should Not Be Allowed To Dictate Here

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about the company.

A much-awaited event for General Electric (NYSE:GE) has taken place. Shareholders have long maintained that Jeff Immelt was one of the key reasons that the stock was not progressing. Jeff Immelt had made a number of decisions in his long tenure which brought mixed results for the company. Finally, General Electric has confirmed that Immelt will be stepping down and John Flannery will take over from him.

Immelt was important in helping GE sail through the financial crisis and also changed the company's direction by decreasing the focus on GE Capital and bringing it back to its roots. Over the last few years, GE's industrial segment has flourished. Flannery, on the other hand, has been a key figure behind the success of Healthcare segment. According to GE, he has helped the division record organic growth of 5% in its revenues and an increase of 100 basis points in its margins.

Date Sourced from SEC filings

According to my calculations here (this table has been used in previous article as well. Shown here just for reference), GE's Healthcare division segment profit went up by 2% in 2016. This equals to 200 basis points. On the other hand, revenue has only gone up by 1% in the last year. However, this is the total revenue for the segment and organic growth figures are not given separately here.

The decision is certainly an important one for the company. The share price has already jumped more than 3% in the pre-market. In these circumstances, one should always be careful. Excitement can sometimes be harmful, especially in the stock market. As there has been a lot of resentment towards Jeff Immelt, it is natural that the stock price will go up in the short-term. However, investors buying on the back of this news not get a good deal. I have said in my previous articles that GE is a good buy at around $28. My recommendation is based on expected growth in fundamentals from the industrial segment in the next five years. I do not believe that the stock price will move higher quickly based on fundamentals alone. Rather it will be a slow but steady rise.

While a lot of shareholders will be taking it as good news and they might start buying in anticipation of new ideas from the new leadership. I believe caution should be exercised and shareholders should wait and see how the new leadership lays out its plans for the company. The decision to buy should be based on an expectation of solid growth in fundamentals not on a change in leadership alone. This news might help GE in breaking out of $28 per share barrier. Irrespective of this news, I believe General Electric is a good pick for the long-term as the industrial segment margins are growing. If the new leadership is able to extract more out of the industrial segment, then we might see a relatively quicker rise in stock price over the next 12-18 months.

