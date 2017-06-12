Cisco Crosses To The Dark Side

Cisco chairman sells more than $26 million in shares over the last seven months.

Breaches To The Downside

After a dramatic fall in price in reaction to Q3 earnings, ensuing weeks have provided cold comfort for Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) regarding fundamentals. Quantitative analysis also indicates further decline. A swing death cross and the floor of a consolidation range being breached to the downside present opportunity for a short at reduced risk, and are not yet reflected in share price.

The adverse decision in the patent case appeal filed by Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has potentially broad negative implications for the company, its revenue and market share. See Seeking Alpha:

For investors, another development is key. The executive chairman of the company, John T. Chambers, sold 295,537 Cisco shares on May 24, 2017 for a realized value of $9,313,078. His sale of this substantial tranche of stock was undertaken just seven days after the company's announcement of earnings, in which time Cisco fell by $2.06 (6.1%).

Business Model Abandoned

Further, in the last seven months Chambers has sold a net total of 841,075 shares for aggregate realized value of more than $26 million. The magnitude of this liquidation of the chairman's holdings in Cisco, and his belated sale of nearly 300,000 shares after the fact of a marked fall in share price, do not signal a positive belief at board level in the forward prospects of the company, or in an imminent rebound of stock price.

Cisco's business model of exclusive brand marketing of hardware has been abandoned by the company as the market shifts to software-defined networking and generic hardware, bringing increased competition on both price and performance. Recent major security breaches of the company's switching gear and firewalls have expedited this process. With more than a third of their revenue in the most recent financial year deriving from branded switching hardware, Cisco is undergoing a critical metamorphosis, with all of the attendant uncertainties that brings.

When significant price change in a stock occurs within a compressed time frame, the relevance of quantitative analysis comes to the fore. For Cisco, that analysis portends significantly greater decline in share price.

(Source: NASDAQ)

Swing Death Cross

The stock has closed with momentum below the 200-day moving average, an important trigger in initiating sell orders in technical trading systems. Technical systems in turn account for a high percentage of all stock trades. Moreover the 10-day moving average has closed below the 200-day moving average, a swing death cross.

More tellingly still, the Relative Strength Index is displaying amplified negative divergence, indicative of the stock's further substantial decline.

From May 19, Cisco has undergone a period of consolidation after the pronounced price drop of May 18. On June 9 the stock fell below the effective floor of that consolidation range, suggestive of a further deterioration. Still close to that floor, Cisco is currently presenting an opportunity for a short at reduced risk.

Conclusion

With both fundamentals and qualitative analysis arguing for a short, a breach to the downside of a recent consolidation range provides the opportunity to enter a short trade at reduced risk when factors discussed in this article have not yet been reflected in share price.

Elsewhere on Seeking Alpha by the same author:

Consider following this author. To receive immediate alerts upon publication of future articles by this author, please click on either of the "Follow" buttons at the top and bottom of this page, and then select "Real Time Alerts."

To improve mobile viewing, please select "Request Desktop Site" in your browser.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.