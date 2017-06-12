Cisco Systems - Take Advantage Of Earnings Drop & Collect The Dividend

Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock declined significantly after its last earnings report. We think this provides an opportunity to buy the shares of a company that has consistently maintained impressive profit margins and now offers investors an attractive dividend yield. While third quarter earnings beat expectations, the fourth quarter revenue guidance of between $11.88B and $12.13B was below consensus estimates. Despite the weaker than expected guidance, investors should note the continued impressive cash generation of Cisco. Additionally, Cisco is investing in the most attractive technology growth areas. Specifically, CEO Chuck Robbins highlighted the focus on "delivering unparalleled value through highly secure, software defined, automated and intelligent infrastructure." He also noted that the company's efforts to move the business toward more software and recurring revenue to return value to shareholders. As we can see from the revenue breakdown below, Cisco is a diversified technology company. While third quarter revenue declined slightly year over year, there were some bright spots. Most notably, revenue from security increased by $527 million or nine percent. The biggest drop was in Service Provider Video with a 30% decline in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. The biggest revenue contributor, switching, grew by two percent.

Cisco has also been seeking growth from acquisitions. The company acquired 12 companies in 2016 and has continued the trend announcing the completion of the AppDynamics acquisition and the intent to acquire the cloud company Viptela and the artificial intelligence company MindMeld in its Q3 presentation.

Cash Flow

The company has shown impressive cash flow numbers over the last 10 years.

The table below shows that Cisco had plenty of cash left over after accounting for property, plant and equipment investments as well as acquisitions each year.

The payout ratio associated with the 3.70% dividend yield is 53.73. While we always prefer a lower payout ratio the current one is fairly comfortable. The cash flow numbers provided above still left plenty of cash after paying dividends for Cisco to build up its retained earnings balance over the last ten years.

Financial Strength

Taking a look at Cisco's balance sheet, we see that the company is on very sound footing. The current ratio and quick ratio are very impressive coming in at 3.52 and 3.46, respectively. Both of these numbers are over double the industry average. The company's long term debt has been increasing recent years. This increase in long term debt went along with an increase in total assets. However, one should note long term liabilities are increasing at a faster rate than total assets, so this is something to keep an eye on.

Valuation

The big drop in Cisco's share price after the latest earnings call has brought Cisco's PE ratio to 15.86 which is well below the PE ratio of the S&P 500 which currently stands at 25.72. However, it is not far from Cisco's high PE of 17.46 in the last five years. Cisco's five year PE range goes from 10.54 to 17.46.

Taking a look at some present value calculations using various growth scenarios can give us an idea of if the current price provides an attractive entry point. In the table below present value is calculated based on no growth, nine percent, and negative five percent long term growth scenarios. Nine percent was chosen as the most optimistic number since the mean long term growth number based on analyst estimates is a fairly optimistic 9.94%.

Note that the company is currently trading over fair value if you have a no growth or negative growth outlook for Cisco. However, if you believe that the analyst estimates are more accurate, then the shares are undervalued significantly. The low four percent desired annual price increase was used in the calculations above since we also need to add 3.7% to that number to account for the dividend which results in a more attractive annual return of 7.7%.

Final Thoughts

We became interested in Cisco due to its current attractive dividend yield of 3.7%. Looking into the company, we see a company with good growth potential, a strong balance sheet, and impressive cash flow generation. There is significant growth potential in the broad line of products and services offered by the company. Their array of products and services cover the key tech growth areas of networks, data centers, cloud, security, and IoT. With investments in growth areas Cisco is hoping to achieve some revenue growth which has stalled recently or at least has not continued to rise in as fast or smooth of a manner as after the 2008/09 recession. We think the current price provides a good entry point, but also think that options can provide an attractive alternative to buying the shares outright. In this case, one contract of interest for selling a cash-secured put is the one expiring on September 15th with a strike price of $31. The current bid is 1.05 which equates to about a three percent return in 3.16 months or an annualized return of almost 12%. If the shares had to be purchased for this option because the price is below $31 on September 15th, the investor would have saved over four percent compared to buying the same 100 shares at the current price of $31.35.

