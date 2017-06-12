Wal-Mart: The Empire Fights Back

Some of the many various challenges and opportunities facing the company are discussed.

The company has been hampered more by weakness outside of the US than many realize; this trend might be changing.

EPS estimates have begun to trend upward as the company grows its e-commerce business faster than expected (? and faster than AMZN).

Background

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) evolved from Sam Walton's variety stores in Arkansas, a 1950s concept that blossomed into a larger format in the 1960s. Its IPO came in 1970 at a split-adjusted price of $0.008 cents per share. Thus, its CAGR to shareholders computes at 21%, with dividends additional to that. A share of stock that traded around $2 (split-adjusted) in the 1980-86 period is now receiving that amount just in dividends, which have risen annually for quite some time, including throughout last decade's Great Recession and aftermath.

As happens to large, fantastically successful enterprises, it's tough to maintain the empire. WMT has been buffeted by store-based competition from below as well as by peers going after its clientele and somewhat more affluent customers. And of course there's the e-commerce threat that's first on almost everyone's minds today.

Perhaps even more important than any of those factors in WMT's recent struggles has been the malaise of the economy, with real wages stagnating since the economy peaked, in many ways, in 2001.

The long-term chart of WMT visually presents the story of its growth slowdown (and very recently stagnation). Note how everything flattens out around Y2K, when the first bubble popped, then surges on QE 3 optimism and money-printing in the 2013-4 period:

Given how poorly a number of competitors to WMT have fared, this chart looks respectable given WMT's known problems. Better in my mind is the pattern of lower lows and higher highs; and, that the recent highs have come on fairly sharp, vertical moves up, indicating some concentrated buying power:

This is a promising set-up for a buyer looking for a break-out, especially a patient buyer. (Note that the first chart has percentage stock price changes on the y-axis, whereas the y-axis on the second chart tracks price using an arithmetic scale. Finally, also promising is that WMT has finally had the energy to outperform the DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA). It's a short period - just 4 months - but it coincides with other trends that I'll show next.

It is also a positive that in this setting, despite WMT's many problems, it has matched the DIA over the past 10 years.

Let's go through some points regarding WMT's challenges and opportunities.

The consumer economy may be improving more than thought

While the Bureau of Economic Analysis uses its sampling and statistical methods to estimate retail sales, I'm not certain how precisely it catches trends. Perhaps more important, all the funds utilize that information, so there's no alpha from it. What I have found simpler and better is to track Gallup's proxy of discretionary spending, both intra-month (updated daily) and using its monthly average spending numbers, which look good:

This has shown quite the surge and break-out, the first one since QE 3 arrived in late 2012 and all of 2013, giving the massive jump in daily spending in 2013. This momentum carried over somewhat into 2014, as shown with the further yoy spending increase from $90 to $98, but once again, the Taper and ending of QE 3 in 2014 was followed by (? caused) yet another period of spending stasis. This lasted until about a year ago, then began another upturn, which continues to this day (too late for the incumbent party to hold the White House, however).

Happily, this is occurring despite the Fed raising rates rather than engaging in more QE - an encouraging sign that correlates with banks lending again. This all tells me that whatever happens next, the Great Recession is truly history and largely has faded even from the rear view mirror.

Fitting with this sunnier view of matters are two other findings from Gallup, all of which are favorable to a marketer to the center of America:

Gallup's Job Creation Index was +37 in May, tied with the record high found in March. This marks 15 straight months of the index reaching +30 or higher.

This is impressive.

Consistent with that is one more Gallup survey, apparently one not done monthly, thus it's from April 28:

This is also impressive.

These are job confidence numbers that were last seen as the '90s bull market was beginning to morph from extended bull market to bubble, and again at the peak of the housing bubble.

Coming out of a very difficult 15 or so years for the middle and working classes (and the very poor), these trends appear positive for WMT and perhaps are not reflected in the stock price.

Next, e-commerce.

The empire gains on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in e-commerce

It's not quite time for them to suddenly get sleepless in Seattle, but a Bloomberg summary article after WMT's Q1 was reported makes some positive points for WMT. First, note that AMZN isn't growing so fast anymore:

Amazon's sales of so-called retail products climbed 16 percent last quarter.

What about WMT?

The article opened with the good news:

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. gained momentum in its fight against Amazon.com Inc., with its online sales growing at their fastest clip in at least five years. The e-commerce business saw gross merchandise volume -- a measure of all the goods it sells online -- soar 69 percent in the first quarter...

Most of this was organic, as the CEO noted in his prepared remarks to analysts (no Q&A):

...our plan in e-commerce is not to buy our way to success. The majority of our growth is and will be organic.

The CEO, Doug McMillon, also noted:

In U.S. e-commerce, we like the traction and we're working hard to make even more improvements. Walmart.com launched two new initiatives in the quarter. First, we made the change to shipping terms at the beginning of the quarter. Customers don't have to pay a membership fee to get two-day shipping on millions of items. Second, we recently began offering customers pick-up discounts on non-store items. Our stores are located within 10 miles of nearly 90% of the U.S. population, so this is convenient for many of our customers, and also saves them money when they order online and pick it up during their visit to our stores. Walmart.com now has 50 million first and third-party items to choose from compared to 10 million at this time last year, so our assortment continues to ramp.

This commentary may reflect actual progress rather than just being verbiage. Mr. McMillon summarized WMT and e-commerce by saying:

So overall, we're making progress in providing the seamless shopping experience our customers desire and we will keep moving along this journey.

This comment keeps e-commerce in perspective: important, but it is not all that matters. There has been some commentary, which I view as Y2K-like, that e-commerce is going to make stores nearly obsolete.

Stores are going to matter a lot, for at least three reasons:

Time-urgency of certain needs

Look/touch/feel/ask store personnel given different choices

"Do it yourself" home delivery by the customer rather than paying someone to get stuff to your home.

WMT is using its stores to be additive or even synergistic pick-up points in providing a more extensive set of e-commerce-initiated processes than AMZN can come close to providing.

Store-based competition is decreasing

It is now well known that America is overstored. This is a fact that goes back decades. The rise of e-commerce only exacerbated that. This condition ties in with the generally sluggish real economy since 2001 and the very high retail space per capita in the US. The ongoing retail shakeout is removing a number of competitors to WMT. This is a positive for WMT and other strong companies.

How do we rate WMT versus other big box retailers?

Well, it's a difficult comparison, because WMT's huge size makes it quantitatively different from smaller competitors. WMT's sales exceed the combined sales of peers Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Target (NYSE:TGT) by almost $300 B per year. This $300 B amount is about $100 B greater than AMZN's expected sales in 2018.

A small part of WMT's US operations, Neighborhood Markets and other small format stores, had 30 million retail square feet at the end of fiscal 2017 (per the 10-K). In Canada, WMT was one of the major retailers, with 410 stores and 53 million sf of retail space. WMT had 2251 retail stores in Mexico alone, and 234 in Costa Rica.

Foreign operations have been more responsible for WMT's struggles the past few years than many realize. From PDF slide 138 of the 10-K, we see that international net sales were $136 B in FY 2015 but only $116 B in FY 2017 (last year). Since net sales were exactly unchanged at $485 B in that 2-year stretch, it's clear that US sales did well in a tough environment that has seen numerous weaker retail chains shrink.

Thus, it appears reasonable to say that at least at home, WMT has demonstrated satisfactory performance given macro challenges and food price deflation. Is it refreshing its stores at an adequate pace in the US and abroad? It reports lower inventory per store while claiming that it has significantly improved its horrible in-store shelf availability of various products. Perhaps that improvement, along with a slowed pace of new store opening, helps account for free cash flow improving from $16 B in 2015 and 2016 to $21 B in 2017.

Let's look more closely at some financials and valuation before closing with comments on the pros and cons of a new money investment in WMT.

Can WMT break out of its earnings rut?

First, remember that AMZN has only become quantitatively large on a global scale in the past few years. WMT's problems began well before then. WMT's net profit was $13.5 B in 2008, peaked at $16.9 B in 2012, and was back to $13.6 B in 2017. EPS rose from $3.42 in 2008 to $4.40 last year due to share shrinkage.

Buoyed by strong FCF, long-term debt has been handled well. As of 1/31/13, it was $38.2 excluding capital lease obligations. LT debt has dropped to $33.8 B as of 4/30/17. Over the same period, current liabilities exceeded current assets by $12 B at 1/31/13 and by $17 B as of 4/30/17. So, a certain stasis in the balance sheet despite EPS declining from the $5 range in FY 2013-5 to $4.38 last year, which per consensus looks to be a trough earnings year.

For the Q1 just ended, EPS clocked in at $1.00, up 2% yoy and up a couple of cents per share above estimates. Guidance for Q2 is for $1.04 at the midpoint of the range. This guidance excludes an anticipated 5 cent per share extraordinary gain from the sale of an ex-US division. Per Yahoo! Finance, consensus EPS for this and next fiscal years are $4.36 and $4.60.

Consensus for revenue is also finally rising, to $495 B this year and $505 B for 2018. How much of this projected revenue increase simply relates to a weakening dollar is unknown, but assuming that's the key part of it, it's still worth noting. After all, as shown above, ex-US revenues have tanked in recent years in part due to the strong USD.

So the hope for WMT shareholders is that a few things go right from a macro standpoint over the next few years, relieving a lot of the pressures the company has faced.

Among which are threats from Germany...

Aldi and Lidl - how serious can this competition be?

As Bloomberg News shows, WMT's dominant grocery business has had unimaginable headwinds, which may not let up any time soon:

European Grocery Rivalry Expands to U.S. as Aldi, Lidl Bulk Up A decades-long supermarket battle in Europe is moving to the U.S., adding to the competitive pressure in an industry embroiled in a deflation-fueled price war. Aldi, known for low prices on its private-label items, plans to spend $3.4 billion over the next five years to open 900 supermarkets, the company said Monday. The investment comes as its European discount rival, Lidl, prepares to open its first U.S. stores this week, with plans for as many as 100 by the summer of 2018.

There's more that's relevant to WMT in the article, but for now, the additional point to focus on is this:

The new competition in the low-margin industry arrives during a deflationary spiral that has seen food prices drop for 17 straight months, the longest such streak in more than 60 years.

Now, Aldi and Lidl are to my knowledge privately-held companies, meaning their owners are looking for economic profits, rather than to engage in fake growth so they can flip their stock. So while they appear willing to defer profits for a time, ultimately, they have the same goal for their enterprises that WMT shareholders have for theirs, namely economic profits and adequate return on investment versus secure bonds.

These deep discounters do represent one of many competitive issues WMT is facing.

Concluding thoughts - WMT as a risky "blue chip" with positive and negative investment attributes

The goal in this article was to lay out some of what I see as the major issues with WMT. Clearly, the above-linked earnings presentation and the related slide show provide specific breakdowns of which segments showed more or less growth in sales and profit margin than others. Since I have gone long a starter position in WMT, I laid out what I view as the promising aspects of the stock. However, WMT shares come with some real negatives, including:

little or no sales and profit growth for years

shrinking net profit margins

need to invest more in employee training and the physical store base

AMZN well-entrenched amongst the more affluent part of society

many of WMT's core consumers have been struggling economically

WMT shares, at 18X TTM EPS, are 20% above their 15X median P/E shown by Value Line

dividend yield of 2.6% provides limited support and has only been growing at 2% per year lately

growing competition from many players in e-commerce and groceries

Kroger (NYSE:KR) and other grocers have been struggling

Fed tightening is not good for WMT's customers

recession risk rises when the Fed has been tightening, and recessions tend to hit WMT shoppers hard.

The bull case involves a number of points, some but not all of which were discussed above. Since I'm long WMT, I'll list and discuss or summarize them briefly next. Clearly, these positive and above negative points are not comprehensive.

1. Interesting bullish tilt to the technicals

Someone (institutions) has been supporting the stock. These large players have decided that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) trades at 24X TTM GAAP EPS, and that at 18X, WMT is fairly valued given its 25% discount. That WMT has recently been outperforming a rising SPY and rising DIA further shows that there has been net buying pressure even though it is a sort of anti-Nasdaq investment. If the tech stocks crack, might WMT be viewed as a safe haven?

2. Positive portents for WMT's core constituents

The Fed is known to be hawkish, and that's bad for WMT's clientele, who typically are net borrowers. However, Beyond that, though, the average American, who basically equates to the average WMT actual (and potential) shopper, is telling Gallup about unusual job security and strong hiring-firing trends at their employers, and that they are growing their discretionary spending at a nice clip.

3. Relative indifference to a strong or weak dollar

On the one hand, WMT sources globally, notably China. So a strong dollar lowers its acquisition costs. On the other hand, WMT has a gigantic ex-US presence, so a weaker dollar helps foreign currency translations and might also correlate with faster economic growth outside of the US.

4. Moderate gasoline prices are present and may persist

The cost of fuel is both a real and a psychological barrier to getting in the family car, truck, SUV, etc. and heading out for that elective visit to WMT and other brick-and-mortar stores. The longer that gasoline stays cheap (while we remain in the Oil Age), the better it is for WMT, including for the success of its various initiatives tying electronic product ordering with in-store or parking lot area pick-ups.

5. WMT's e-commerce momentum appears real, not just talk

WMT is one of the world's truly great logistics companies. Years ago, WMT opened the corporate veil a little to make sure that investors knew that it was in some ways a major high tech company, with vast amounts of computing power put to work optimizing its supply chain and other aspects of the business. These capabilities must be coming into play now as WMT determines how to improve its e-commerce capabilities, then try to leapfrog it by bringing its vast store base into the e-commerce equation.

It may not be fantasy to think that WMT, Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and others such as COST will figure out ways to defeat AMZN by coming close enough to its digital sophistication to attract online shoppers but then using their large and profitable store bases to offer savings and convenience that AMZN is decades away from matching (which it may not wish or be able to do).

Of all the opportunities for WMT, this may be the greatest. Whether AMZN uses UPS (NYSE:UPS) or FedEx (NYSE:FDX), its own fleet of vehicles, or drones, one way or another the expensive part of e-commerce involves getting product from a warehouse through the locality to a specific house, apartment building, etc. So, since the average person has access to a vehicle of adequate size and also has significant economic constraints, turning that person into the delivery person offers a real and ongoing saving that no amount of sales and marketing plans by non-store-based competitors can match.

6. Huge free cash flow and lots of ability to cut costs

WMT has enough stores, and development and construction of new physical stores is costly. With its massive FCF, WMT should have ample runway to continue to invest in employee training, upgrade its physical store base, and if desired, march its dividend upward at a snail's pace while accelerating its e-commerce growth.

7. Superstores provide an edge

WMT has been an innovator in combining general merchandise stores with groceries. This huge installed store base provides a differentiating factor that has only limited competition.

In an omni-channel world, being able to offer curbside/parking area pick-up of groceries for busy shoppers along with a toy for a child or a specialty item ordered a few days earlier online provides WMT with advantages that it is working hard to optimize.

8. The global economy may be on a nice uptrend

China might be working through its own issues, and even Japan is showing a number of positive economic data points. Strength in basic commodities such as copper (NYSEARCA:JJC) support the message that many global stock markets are also sending. Perhaps the ex-US part of WMT could reverse its drag on the company and provide a nice boost to growth in the years ahead.

9. Institutional support matters

The big players really like to support DJIA stocks, especially mega caps with market caps above $200 B. They know that giants such as WMT face challenges that are different from the ones facing little players. Collectively, they tend to be patient, even if a notable player such as Warren Buffett leaves the stock. They and their ecosystem of analysts are out in the real world looking at different WMT stores and those of their competitors. They may not continue to support WMT at an 18X P/E - this much is true - but one can say that about almost all stocks and bonds today.

My experience with great long-term performers such as WMT is that they are fated to retain institutional support even if operations are looking even more troubled than they do now, so all things being equal, I give extra investment weight to these giant stocks versus smaller stocks.

Summing up, WMT shares have clear positives - and clear negatives. One could engage in a more detailed policy paper listing more and more of them. There are country-by-country considerations; Wal-Mart versus Sam's Club comparisons, and so on.

There are also corporate analogies in both directions. One can point to giant retail chain after chain that lost its mojo and fell apart. But one can also point to McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) which revitalized itself beginning about 15 years ago to regain its luster; the stock now trades at 27X TTM EPS. Or one can point to IBM (NYSE:IBM) under Lou Gerstner, who successfully guided it to use its many strengths in creative new allied efforts. I'm open to WMT moving one way or the other depending on how diligently it understands what it has to do to succeed in the 2020s and beyond.

Within the US universe of alternative places for new money investments to go, the balance may swing in favor of WMT having greater risk-adjusted positive than negative returns. Retail wars have rarely been so interesting to watch, and just maybe WMT can accomplish a major turnaround.

Where might the stock trade? Yours truly is not "there" yet. First, profits need to return to growth and appear sustainable on that trend. Then, the Fed needs to end its tightening cycle. Then we will see what growth rate and P/E appear reasonable.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to provide.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT,HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.