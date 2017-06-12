There Is No Tech Bubble

The bloated tech stocks of the year 2000 were compared with the tech stocks of today.

Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Andrew Left were able to turn greed into fear very quickly on Friday.

I was managing money when the NASDAQ hit 5,132 in late March of the year 2000. I still remember well the astronomical valuations that were being placed on the so-called "Dot.Com" stocks at the time.

Two and one-half years later the NASDAQ was at 1,108. That calculates out to be a 79% loss. Individual investors have never been the same since. It took the NASDAQ over fifteen years get back to 5,132. That is how overvalued the tech stocks were at the time.

Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Andrew Left rocked the tech stocks on Friday with words like "valuation air pocket."

Is there now another tech bubble, and is the bubble about to burst?

Whether these warnings on Friday were right or not (more on that in a bit) greed turned into fear very quickly on Friday. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was down 3.3%, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was down 3.2%, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was down 4.7%, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was down 3.4%.

These stocks were down much more during the day, but most of them came back a bit later in the day. Maybe Goldman Sachs was done buying cheaper stocks from scared stiff traders when the rebound started. Just kidding.

UBS analyst Julian Emanuel also contributed to Friday's tech rout by throwing around the term "short-term headwind." Maybe UBS wanted some cheap stock too? Both Goldman Sachs and UBS are heavy hitters in the industry. As you witnessed on Friday, their words moves markets.

If it was not enough that Goldman Sachs and UBS took potshots at the outperforming tech sector on Friday, Andrew Left of Citron Research used his bull horn to again make his bear case against another tech leader, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Is Left right? More on that in a bit.

As you can tell, I am striking a cynical note so far about Friday's sell-off. But, as always I will let the numbers tell the story, because they don't have an agenda behind them. Headlines eventually have to be backed up by facts.

Let's begin with Goldman Sachs call. They are now using the term "FAAMG." This stands for Facebook, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet. They pointed to the fact that 40% of the performance in the S&P 500 this year has come from these five stocks.

What they failed to mention was that the earnings at Facebook have been growing by 119% per year over the last five years. They are expected to continue growing by an average of 25% per year over the next five years.

Amazon's earnings are expected to grow by 36% this year and another 70% next year. Over the next five years, the earnings at Amazon are expected to grow by an average of 27% per year.

Now that they have their act together again, the earnings at Alphabet are expected to grow by an average of about 19% per year over the next five years.

I do not consider Apple and Microsoft fast growth technology stocks anymore. Their five year average expected growth rates are now 11% and 9.3% respectively. I own Apple in my Income & Growth portfolio, but not in my growth portfolio. I do not have a position in Microsoft at all. 9.3% growth is just not Best Stocks Now like numbers any more.

Instead of Apple and Microsoft, Goldman should also be talking about Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) which had blowout numbers this past week, and is expected to continue growing by about 25% per year going forward. I have certainly been talking about it a lot lately. Enter BABA into the search bar of my Best Stocks Now App and scroll down to the bottom. See all of my favorable commentary over the last few years.

How many times have I written about, tweeted about, and analyzed Alibaba? Have I been right about the stock? In fact, I just analyzed it again on Thursday after it reported blow out sales and earnings. It still looks good to me.

Goldman Sachs should have also included Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). Now we are at "FAAABMG." Broadcom has been growing their earnings by an average of 47% per year over the last five years. Now these are Best Stocks Now like numbers! Furthermore, the company is expected to continue to grow its earnings by about 15% per year going forward.

Yet, Broadcom was down by 4.6% on Friday. It is funny how investors can paint the entire market or an entire sector with the same broad, brush (red).

They did it just a few weeks ago, when the media scared them into thinking that our current President was doomed for impeachment. Look at what the market has done since then. The scary headlines were wrong.

I can't even begin to list all of the articles, tweets, and featured segments that I have done on Broadcom over the years. If you don't believe me, type in A-V-G-O into the search bar of the Best Stocks Now App, scroll down and click on any link that you want.

Did Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Andrew Left (is he right) change my opinion on Broadcom on Friday? I don't think so.

For some reason, Goldman Sachs also left Netflix out of their "FAAMG" analysis on Friday. Netflix should definitely be part of the big Tech horsemen of today. Where are we now? "FAAANBMG."

Netflix has been growing its earnings by 25% per year over the last five years. That earnings growth has been ramping up lately. In fact, going forward, the current consensus 5 year growth expectation is now pegged at 59% per year! Don't argue with me, take it up with the analysts that talk to the company on a regular basis.

I could throw many other superior growth stock into Goldman Sachs' "FAAMG" equation. Names like Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), Priceline.com (NASDAQ:PCLN), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), etc., etc., etc.

I recently called Applied Materials my favorite "cheap stock" in an article that I wrote back in February. It got cheaper on Friday. I hope that you did not give it to Goldman Sachs or UBS for a song.

Now let's examine some of Goldman Sachs' other arguments against the so-called "FAAMG" stocks.

"The FAAMG names have added a total of $600 billion of market capitalization this year - the equivalent of the GDP of Hong Kong and South Africa combined, says Goldman. The group makes up about 13 percent of the S&P 500, but has accounted for almost 40 percent of its year-to-date performance. The stocks are among the top holdings of hedge funds. The analysts noted that mutual funds, aimed at core, growth and value, are overweight all but Apple, and the five companies combined are 11.8 percent of those mutual fund holdings."

In my opinion, these names have contributed a lion's share of performance in the indexes because they represent a lion's share of growth. Where else can you find growers like this? Have you looked at the growth of Ford (NYSE:F), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and IBM (NYSE:IBM) lately? Sad, sad, sad.

The tech stocks of 2000 did not have this kind of growth. Improvements in technology have enabled these companies of today to produce such astonishing growth. Technology has made us all more productive and efficient. Many of the tech stocks of the year 2000 never turned a profit and are even no longer around. Compare those with the powerhouses of today.

Today's tech stocks are not your father or grandfather's tech stocks. They are making huge profits and growing those profits by large amounts year after year. It ain't over until its over. No wonder that they are contributing so much to the growth in today's stock market. The tech stocks of today have become giants, behemoths, and even the Amazons of our day.

UBS also commented on the FAAMG group of big tech stocks Friday. Julian Emanuel, equity and derivatives analyst, still likes tech but says they could be vulnerable in the near term as investors rotate to other groups.

What other group are investors going to rotate into? Autos, bricks and mortar retailers, banks or energy stocks? These sectors do not have hardly any growth at all. Why would I rotate into them? This is a very poor excuse to sell your superior growth stocks.

UBS goes on to say:

"There could be a short-term headwind given the outperformance. But the long-term earnings growth story remains intact," he said. Emanuel noted there were four times when a handful of tech names became so powerful. Twice, it ended badly-after 1999 and 2007. But they also were leaders in 1993 and 2005."

There is no short-term headwind in the earnings of these stocks or in the economy. I guess because these stocks are performing so well that we should sell them? This also makes little sense. Even Julian Emanuel admits that the long-term earnings growth story remains intact. Would that not imply that one should buy any short-term sell-off in order to get exposure to this long-term growth story?

That has been the right thing to do since March of 2009. Did it all end on Friday? Has Amazon topped out, has Facebook maxed out, and has Broadcom hit peak sales and earnings? I don't think so!

Let's now examine another one of Goldman Sachs arguments.

While they may be loved, today's tech darlings aren't without potential flaws.

"We believe low realized volatility can potentially lead people to underestimate the risks inherent in these businesses including cyclical exposure, potential regulations regarding online activity or antitrust concerns or disruption risk as they encroach into each other's businesses," the Goldman analysts noted.

Momentum in the group "has built a valuation air pocket" and is "creating cause for pause," they wrote.

All stocks have potential flaws and risks. I can't argue with that. But then so do the slow growth stocks. They have all the same risks that the "FAAMG" stocks have, but the slow growth stocks also have little upside potential. Take your pick.

Now the real bombshell that they threw on Friday was the term"valuation air pocket." This was the one that sent Amazon into a mini "flash crash."

During the course of trading on Friday, Amazon went from $1,013 all the way down to $927. This is an 8.5% drop from the day's high to the day's low. This took out many sell stops. Many investors have their stops set at about 8%. I avoid sell stops. I have seen too many flash crashes over the years. If you had a sell-stop set at 8%, you lost your Amazon stock on Friday.

In my opinion, Amazon is still the "cherry" to sink your fangs into. This stock continues to become one of the most dominant stocks of our time. This is the one that the big boys want in their portfolios. Someone picked up some shares in the low 900's on Friday. The ones that got in at $927 have already made a nice 5.5% profit by the time that the closing bell sounded.

I hope that it was not you with the 8% sell-stop. Someone got your stock for a big discount. They win and you lose. Consider that Amazon traded 7,647,600 shares on Friday. $7.6 billion worth of Amazon exchanged hands. That is a lot of zeroes. Those were some real big boys that were involved in Friday's wild day in the tech sector.

The little guy got run over by a truck, unless he or she refused to get caught up in the drama and the headlines.

Now let's examine that "valuation air-pocket" claim: Here is the comparison that Goldman Sachs presented, comparing the year 2000 tech stocks with today's tech stocks.

I have found that you can exhibit numbers in various ways to help "spin" the real facts. The number that jumps off of Goldman's example above is that back in 2000, the five stocks that Goldman chose to represent the tech sector were trading at a PE ratio of 58.3. The five stocks that they chose today to represent the tech stocks are trading at a PE ratio of 22.7. That is a big, big difference.

Where is the bubble here?

When you consider that the PE ratio of the S&P 500 is currently about 25X, many of these superior growers are still trading at a discount to the overall market! In addition to this, the S&P 500 is currently trading at a forward PE of 17.7X.

These ratios are still a far cry from the 46.5X that the S&P was trading at back in the year 2002!

In addition to this, the current PE ratio of the NASDAQ is 26.8X. This a far, far cry from the 175X that the NASDAQ peaked at back in the year 2000. How can Goldman even begin to compare now with then?

Not only is there not a bubble in the tech stocks, there is also not a bubble in today's market.

Let's have a look at some forward PE ratios, consensus five year growth rates, and forward PEG ratios on some of the biggest players in the NASDAQ today:

FPE 5Yr FPEG

Apple Inc. 14.3 11.0% 1.30

Applied Materials (AMAT) 13.9 24.0% 0.58

Amazon 78.7 29.0% 2.72

Broadcom (BRCM) 15.2 15.0% 1.01

Alibaba 24.2 20% 1.21

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) 13.5 22.5% 0.60

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) 21.2 20.7% 1.02

Facebook 25.0 25.4% 0.98

Alphabet 23.9 18.9% 1.27

Lam Research (LRCX) 14.6 24.2% 0.60

Microchip Tech. (MCHP) 15.7 20.9% 0.75

Netflix 83.2 60.0% 1.39

Nvidia 43.2 12.2% 3.54

Priceline (PCLN) 21.5 17.3% 1.24

Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) 15.0 16.5% 0.91

I am sorry, but I don't see the bubble in some of the superior growth stocks of the NASDAQ that I have listed above. This makes me even more suspicious of what went on Friday. Why would I want to sell my superior growth stocks when they are still trading at reasonable valuations and downright cheap forward PEG ratios?

Why would I want to rotate to another sector? Where can I find growth like this at prices that are still this reasonable?

I am just not buying what Goldman Sachs and UBS are selling (or is it buying?). If you buy into to their thesis, then you should buy QID. It is 2X inverse the NASDAQ. Good luck with that one. It is really doing well…

If you believe that Friday's calls were hooey, then consider QLD. It is the long version of the NASDAQ 2X. The chart sure looks a lot better than the one above.

I do agree with Andrew Left however. Nvidia looks to be far the most expensive tech stock that I listed above. Maybe Left is Right this time. His Wayfair (NYSE:W) short sure is not turning out too good for him. It has gone almost straight up since he disked it. Ouch, that has to hurt!

The day the market was down 372 points, the cash registers at the discount brokers rang all day long. They thank you if you sold and have since got back in. Those scary headlines are really good for their business.

Somebody should send you a thank you note for selling your techs stocks to them so cheaply on Friday. They have already booked a nice profit. Watch them turn around and upgrade the tech sector this week. Another round trip for the $6.95 per trade guys.

I sat tight on Friday and am ready to pounce and buy sub 1.0 PEG ratios when the dust finally settles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, AMAT, LRCX, AVGO, PCLN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.