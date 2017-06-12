Dividend Aristocrats: Abbott Labs Versus Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by the Numbers

Looking at the annual revenues chart may be disconcerting but reality is not as bad as it looks. At the beginning of 2013 Abbott spun off AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to shareholders (I was fortunate to be one at the time). My data source picked up the restated numbers reported by ABT for 2011 and 2012 as though the companies had already split. In reality the revenue for ABT did not drop until 2013, post split. But no matter how one looks at the result for those holding ABT shares only revenues have been relatively flat since the spin off. The compound annual rate of growth since then has been 2.3 percent.

All of the charts in the next two sections were created by Mark Bern, CFA using oldschoolvalue.com as a data source.

The annual earnings chart below is impacted by the same event as revenue. The compound rate of growth in earnings since the spin off has been a negative 18.4 percent per year. Now that is not something to cheer about.

Dividends, of course, were cut when the companies split with the shareholders of ABBV getting the better end of that bargain, but the rate of dividend growth since the split has been 22.2 percent. This does not align well with lower earnings, meaning that shareholders can expect the rate of dividend growth to moderate considerably in the future.

I wanted to include a chart for each company to illustrate the net issuance, including buybacks and options exercised, and how the two components impact the final net result. Other than 2007 and 2011, ABT has been buying back shares each year on a net basis. The net figure is what I use when comparing FCF (free cash flow) versus the combination of dividends and buybacks.

In the next chart which compares FCF to net buybacks and dividends, the important bar to keep track of is the grey one which represent what is left over. As long as this bar is positive the company should not need to increase debt to offset the difference. In recent years the grey bar has fallen to near zero or negative. We will see the results in the next chart.

Now we look at the annual change in net debt for ABT. I do not mind this number being positive as long as the ratio of debt to equity remains relatively stable. However, the addition of debt in the most recent year is the result from the acquisition of St Jude Medical which will increase assets, revenue and earnings. But the ratio of debt to equity jumped from 42 percent to 101 percent from 2015 to 2016. Management has begun the arduous effort to bring that ratio back down in 2017 but has a good way to go to get it back to a more reasonable level having used excess cash to pay nearly $4 billion of debt principal.

A look at the chart below shows another impact of the recent acquisition: shares were issued with no affect on cash flow. In 2016 the net change in shares outstanding increased for the first time since 2012. With an increase in shares outstanding of over 17.5 percent we will need to see a commensurate increase in earnings to keep from diluting shareholders.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by the Numbers

It seems as though JNJ is always acquiring new assets and selling a few here and there. This can have an impact on revenue that show up in the compounded annual growth rate. One would hope the overall impact to be positive. In the case of JNJ, the jury is out in terms of revenue growth. The compound rate of growth over the last ten years has been a paltry 1.64 percent per year.

But a better gauge of the acquisition strategy is the impact it has on earnings. In the following chart we see a somewhat better picture, albeit one that contains some down years as well as up. The important factor for me is to look at the compound rate of growth over the period which is 4.57 percent. That is better than the result for revenue but nothing to get too excited about. On the other hand, JNJ is more of a dividend investors' paradise than a source of appreciation. Of course, with the search for yield in recent years demand for a AAA credit rating and rising dividends has provided owners of JNJ shares some of both.

Consistently rising dividends is possibly the most encouraging feature of JNJ for investors. The compound rate of growth in dividends over the past ten years is 7.04 percent. There is something to be said for consistency and JNJ has definitely come through for investors on that measure.

Below is the chart for JNJ that includes the stock issuance, buybacks and the net impact of the two. JNJ has consistently been able to buy back shares. However, as we will see a little later, acquisitions sometimes require issuance of shares and result in periodic increases in shares outstanding.

JNJ is generally able to fund dividends and share repurchases from its free cash flow but occasionally, as in 2012 and 2016 it comes up a little short. Fortunately JNJ has accumulated a respectable cash horde which affords it some flexibility in this area.

Well, here we go again! Debt increases each year have been reasonable in that the ratio remained stable within a range until 2016. Recent acquisitions have required JNJ to add more debt which resulted in an increase in its debt to equity ratio from the mid-20s range to the high 30s. Of course, to keep things in perspective and increase to below 40 percent in this ration is far better than an increase to over 100 percent. The debt level of JNJ remains very manageable and is unlikely to threaten its AAA credit rating, one of only two U.S. companies that have been able to maintain that rating. The other is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in case anyone was wondering.

The following chart shows that JNJ continues to reduce shares outstanding over the long term, even with acquisitions.

Finally, I decided to include one more chart for JNJ because the company does do a lot of acquisitions regularly. This one just shows the cost of acquisitions per year over the last ten years. This sort of exemplifies just what a behemoth JNJ is when one considers its ability to constantly spend one to $4.5 billion per year acquiring new assets and smaller companies.

Comparing the two

The table below lists some of the metrics I described in the charts above as well as a few other key ratios that investors may like to consider, as well a few I thought pertinent.

Abbott Labs Johnson & Johnson Compound annual Revenue growth rate 2.3 percent 1.64 percent Compound annual Earnings growth rate -18.4 percent 4.57 percent Compound annual Dividend growth rate 22.2 percent 7.04 percent Payout ratio 117.4 percent 53.8 percent Debt to Equity ratio 76 percent 38 percent Current P/E ratio (Trailing 12 Months) 49.21 22.11 Price to Sales ratio 3.68 4.94 Price to Book Value 2.62 5.07 Price to Free Cash Flow 30.17 21.84 R&D to Revenue 7.13 percent 12.67 percent Cash to Revenue 39.73 percent 54.51 percent

Revenue growth is low for both companies but perhaps more important is how much each is able to convert to the bottom line. In this metric JNJ is the clear winner. ABT has been able to increase its dividend at a much higher rate than JNJ but the payout ratio and reduced earning power of ABT raises the question as to how much management will be able to raise the dividend in future years. I like consistency and the higher probability of future increases that JNJ offers. The debt to equity ratio also favors JNJ since the ratio for ABT is double that of JNJ. ABT may be going through a significant transition period due to it relative large recent acquisition but there is absolutely less risk in this area presented by JNJ. The P/E ratio nod goes to JNJ but the Price to sales and book value ratios favor ABT. My favorite ratio on this table is the Price to FCF and here the lower the number the better. JNJ is clearly priced more favorably than ABT on this basis. JNJ also allocates a larger portion of revenue toward R&D which should bode well for the future. Both companies have a healthy cash balance on the books but JNJ is in better shape with the lower debt to equity ratio which, when combined with the cash position, provides JNJ with more flexibility in its capital structure.

Using the Friedrich Algorithm

Looking at the two companies through the lens of the Friedrich Algorithm we can see some significant differences. First up is the FROIC (free cash flow return on invested capital) ratio. Both companies had FROIC above 20 percent at the beginning of the ten-year period we analyzed and both are lower. But JNJ has been by far the more consistent of the two having not fallen below 15 percent in any year while ABT has been more sporadic with a low of five percent and spending half of the period below 15 percent.

Source: AskFriedrich.com

Source: AskFriedrich.com

Another concern we have is when the "Badwill" (goodwill plus intangible assets) is more than 33 percent of total assets. ABT sports a Badwill ratio of 52 percent as of it March 31 reporting period. It has been here before and worked its way down to a more appropriate level over time by writing down the excess costs of acquired assets and amortizing its intangibles (mostly patents that will expire over time). But JNJ has managed to keep this ratio below our 33 percent level that results in a warning.

I won't go through all the various ratios and bore readers to death, but one can see at a glance that JNJ offers more consistency that ABT. Red is bad and Green is good. ABT has much more red showing up in the datafile above, especially in the most recent year and TTM (trailing twelve months) columns, than does JNJ.

JNJ is the clear winner in this comparison so now I want to take one last look at how it fares on a forensic accounting scale. In addition to our Friedrich algorithm, I rely on a tool that I found to be very useful in verifying our work. The Forensic Accounting Stock Tracker (FAST Model) helps identify companies that may be resorting to more financial tricks to make analyst estimates. The model helps pinpoint where management might be aggressive with revenue recognition, cash flows, the balance sheet, and also takes into account valuation and other metrics. Here is an example of the FAST Models results for JNJ:

Source: forensicstocks.com

The score of C sort of says it all. Low scores on revenue recognition, expectations and valuation make sense (at least on two of the three). The expectations is low since it is a relatively slow growth machine. Valuation is obviously scoring low because the stock is overvalued. Revenue recognition may be less of a problem but something to dig into further when one is considering the stock as a future investment.

Conclusion

Friedrich considers a fair value (Main Street Price in the tables above) for JNJ to be $103.88 and for ABT $27. A second opinion from oldschoolvalue.com shows a fair value for JNJ of $114.47 and for ABT of $16.83. Current prices for the two are: JNJ $131.53; ABT $47.29.

Both companies are overvalued based upon our analysis and valuation of FCF. We consider JNJ a strong hold and ABT a sell at the current price levels.

