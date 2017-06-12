Cardinal Energy Has Been Cut In Half But Is Fully Worth Buying

I have been slowly acquiring Canadian energy producers as they have been generally hit harder than American producers, especially as there had been fears of a Border Adjustment Tax in the first half of 2017 (BTW my suspicions that that tax was a dead letter seems to have been confirmed recently). In the past few weeks I have materially added to some of this positions most recently I have made some adds to Cardinal Energy of Canada.

Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF) is a dividend paying (8.4% as of this writing) oil producer in Canada that I began to pay attention to again around the turn of the year. Other authors on Seeking Alpha had covered the company and explained their situation well enough to get me watching it seriously and I started to buy shares for long holds as the stock got crushed in March (as you will see below so far this has not been such a great idea). To summarize quickly, Cardinal generally concentrates their activities on what they see as lower decline, lower growth plays that sustain a dividend model and have been acquiring properties since the energy crash began, keeping debt low and using mostly equity. Recently I have made it a bigger position because I think this company, and its sector, have both been washed out in a powerful sentiment crash. Its a case of a not particularly spectacular company selling at a spectacular price.

The Big Picture

Since Jan 1 of 2017 the energy sector has been one of the worst performing sectors in any market, anywhere. Here's a nice broad example, A chart of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) vs the basic S&P 500:

The broadly diversified set of (and all far larger than tiny Cardinal Energy) oil & gas companies in the ETF are down 21.11% so far in the first five months of the year with the S&P up 8%. So in the interest of brevity I will use this as a shorthand to prove that the macro environment for any energy company's stock has been awful. But perhaps the intrepid band at Cardinal Energy has been spared somewhat due to their high dividend?

Oops. Down 50% from Jan 1...they were not spared (but you probably collected 2 or 3% in dividends if it makes you feel better). In fact, not only were they not spared from the carnage, one could say their corpse was singled out of post-mortem mutilation during this particular rout.

Okay well we've seen the macro didn't help. So what did the company do get so absolutely murdered above and beyond the group? Well two things....

First a Few Cuts And Bruises From The First Quarter...

Cardinal didn't quite hit its numbers in the first quarter (I am trying to keep things moving along, so pardon the summaries). While they did get preliminary results on their three new Mitsue area horizontal wells (a major buy from the recent past), the outcomes were mixed. The results seem to indicate to me that the company still has some learning curve to climb there (although they did admit as much saying the next set of wells should incorporate lessons learned and be better). While I continue to believe Mitsue will come in as a significant positive for the company over this year, it didn't really in the first quarter. Much of the blame for both the preliminary nature of results and the general miss in the expectations was on weather and equipment delays for completion services described thusly in the 1stQ 2017 release:

Cardinal had significant completion delays in Q1 but has caught up with its backlog of uncompleted wells. We intend to reschedule our completions program in the future to other quarters that are not as busy for these service providers. Production averaged 14,600 boe/d in Q4/16, 15,200 boe/d in Q1/17 and, after having caught up with the completion backlog we are currently producing approximately 17,000 boe/d.

Not exactly a long winded explanation of such a material difference, but there it was. Well then, while that isn't great is that really 50%-down-in-5-months-bad while paying a healthy dividend that more or less fully covered at 53$ WTI? No, I don't think so. So as shareholders waited and wondered what unseen force was lurking out there continuously hitting this stock then....

BOOM! Comes The Head Shot.

On June 1st Cardinal announced a 170 million Canadian dollar equity sale to pay for a massive 330 mm C$ purchase of light oil assets from Apache (NYSE:APA). Just to put things into perspective the company had 77 million shares out prior to that announcement and was offering 33 million shares (including over-allotment). When I say a big deal...I mean a big deal. Now if you look up at your chart of Cardinal's stock in Canada above you will notice that by the end of May the company had already collapsed 40% year to date. Shareholders, in a besieged sector with negative macro every day already hitting them, and already having been dragged down at 2x the speed of many other oil companies woke up June 1st to see a tsunami of dilution... coming at all time lows for the stock!!!

That was the last straw for many. Last straw is probably the nicest way to put it from some of the comments I saw. The bought deal went off at 5.50 C$ and the next morning the stock opened .30 C$ cents under that. The company's equity was trading at 10 C$ in January 2017, then 5.89 C$ before the June 1 2017 deal (essentially an all time low) and was in the 4.80's a week later.

So The Company Decided Set Itself On Fire In The Middle Of An Earthquake. Ummmm, Why Would I Touch This Burning Wreckage Of A Stock?

Well when you search about for a Volte-Face (or turnaround for people who are less pretentious) the first thing one needs to find is something that...well...needs to turn. People aren't going to sell you one dollar for twenty five cents if they think the think is really worth a dollar.

In my mind Cardinal has all the hallmarks of that setup. First, its in a hated sector that shows signs of bottoming (that's another whole article right there). Secondly, the company itself is now hated even more than its own loathed sector. Third, due to its assets and outlooks it has a real potential to turn. Cardinal, once it has completed this acquisition and attendant royalty sale as described in the release, should be in a very good place to thrive in the current oil environment.

Wait...This Horror Show Can Thrive In The Current Oil Environment?

While Cardinal's newest company presentation isn't out yet, there is a lot of interesting information in the news release quoted above. Before the company's recent expansion, Cardinal seemed to require around 53$ WTI to support its current distribution and capex, which includes the delineation/proving up of the newer Mitsue play.

Now the acquisition will consist of buying two separate portfolios of light oil assets located near the current area of operations that Cardinal already focuses on. There's a lot that interests me about the acquisition.

First off lets look at the financial projection once everything is cleaned up (from acqusition announcement):

Okay so lets grant that this is obviously a projection, and things need to occur as projected for these numbers to be true. But assuming one believes the estimates and company actions (like closing the deal and reselling the royalty interests to pay down the costs) are all plausible what we see is that Cardinal is now paying an 8.4% dividend and in the 2nd half of 2017 its total payout ratio should be sustainable above 45$ WTI.

Now this is not an article on the future price of oil, but I would be very surprised if by the year end of 2017 WTI was not averaging 50$, maybe even higher. Not hugely higher, but certainly I don't think 55$ would out of the question. I very much doubt (for many reasons) that oil can be sustained below 45$ WTI for any real length of time. It simply does too much damage to already weakened oil suppliers around the world (including an increasingly shaky set of nations in OPEC) and there will be a limit to the number of rabbits the oil supply system can pull out of its hat say at 40$ WTI. The buffer provided by the years of high capex is burning away in many places.

So this acquisition may not prove as insane as the market initially saw in its fit of keyboard-smashing, monitor-punching rage-quitting. Further, one can see that if you are looking for a stock that can survive the current oil prices, pay you something to wait, and really give you some nice leverage into any rise in oil prices, the above chart certainly shows that.

Moreover, as we dig deeper into the actual Apache asset package, the company made an interesting point which I wanted to highlight:

Minimal capital has been spent on the Assets over the past few years and Cardinal believes that there are numerous optimization opportunities available as well as a potential to reduce operating costs per boe.

Of course they would say that..They're not going to claim "these properties are squeezed dry and we're buying them because YOLO!!!". So to verify these claims, perhaps we can gain some insight from the owner of the properties, Apache. Lets go to the Apache 1st quarter 2017 news release and see what they say about the Canadian properties:

First-quarter operational summary During the first quarter, Apache operated an average of 30 rigs and drilled and completed 46 gross-operated wells worldwide. Highlights from Apache's three principal areas include: North America - Apache drilled and completed 25 gross-operated wells in North America during the first quarter and reported production of 252,000 Boe per day.

- Apache drilled and completed 25 gross-operated wells in North America during the first quarter and reported production of 252,000 Boe per day. In the Permian Basin, Apache operated an average of 13 rigs and drilled and completed 22 gross-operated wells during the quarter, up from 17 wells drilled and completed in the fourth quarter. Production averaged 148,000 Boe per day.

Delaware Basin:

At Alpine High, the company averaged four rigs and announced three new test well results, two of which were shallow source rock tests and the other a successful azimuth test in the Woodford formation at the King Hidalgo pad in the Southern portion of the play.

The company also continued pad drilling in Pecos Bend with an average of two rigs.

Midland Basin:

The company averaged six rigs during the quarter and drilled and completed nine gross-operated wells.

Activity targeted the Wolfcamp and Spraberry shale formations in the Wildfire, Azalea and Powell fields.

North Sea - Production in the North Sea averaged 58,000 Boe per day. Apache operated two platform rigs during the quarter, with one each at the Forties and Beryl fields. In addition, the company has two semi-submersible drilling rigs under rig sharing agreements and operated one during the quarter. The subsea tieback development at Callater progressed with drilling underway on the first production well and facilities installation. Callater remains on schedule to deliver first production in the third quarter of 2017.

- Production in the North Sea averaged 58,000 Boe per day. Apache operated two platform rigs during the quarter, with one each at the Forties and Beryl fields. In addition, the company has two semi-submersible drilling rigs under rig sharing agreements and operated one during the quarter. The subsea tieback development at Callater progressed with drilling underway on the first production well and facilities installation. Callater remains on schedule to deliver first production in the third quarter of 2017. Egypt - On a net basis and excluding minority interest and tax barrels, Egypt production was 88,000 Boe per day. Apache averaged 11 rigs and drilled and completed 18 wells during the quarter. Further operational detail can be found in the First-Quarter 2017 Financial and Operational Supplement

No its not a trick. They don't mention Canada. The release doesn't mention Canada at all. Maybe we just missed it..oh wait I see...Canada must be explained in more detail in whatever that First Quarter Operational Supplement is. Let check out that huge powerpoint. Surely we will see what they think of Canada in there:

Well in the 26 page Operational supplement the entirety of the mentions of Canada for Apache is that one line. Slide 10. That line. That's it. Its not mentioned at all in the main quarterly information and then even in the 26 slide appendix supplement, its just a single word line. Not even the decency of a single recycled year old map with some circles and dots on it explaining how nice it is. There are individual wells that get whole slides in that supplement in the so-hot-you-can't-touch-this Permian. The entirety of the Canadian assets...well...now you know what non-core looks like.

Okay so this gives us a real sense of just how important to Apache these properties were. Given the funding stresses that every single oil company in the world has been under for the past 3 years or so, its really not hard to believe at all that these non-core (hell non-mention) properties were basically put on care and maintenance type capex budgets, which would lead to significant underperformance of potential.

For a company whose main area of operations is right there, and for whom these assets will form a material part of the bread and butter portfolio, I think its highly plausible that over the medium term these fields will be able to strongly outperform what they are currently doing under the neglectful ownership of an otherwise distracted Apache (okay Apache we get it. The Alpine High. We heard you the first 10 times).

Stepping back from the savage reaction of a disappointed market, I also like one more element for the longer haul in this asset buy. Lets look at another part of the announcement, with the two items I think are worth noting in red circles:

For whatever horrifying failure Cardinal exhibited here in timing their acquisition and equity bought deal, its pretty hard to look at those acquisition metrics of an NPV of 413 million Canadian Dollars for a very minor 27 million C$ increase in debt as foolish. As so many companies have learned in this oil crash, significant debt is a killer and albatross around the neck (Ask Baytex Energy about debt being an anchor for example). This deal will not create a significant debt issue in the future for Cardinal should oil prices stay in this 45 to 50 range as even the Apache packages current (rundown) production would support 27 million in debt quite easily. The company estimates the new fields will add 55 C$ million of annualized operating income (revenue less royalties and operating expenses) to Cardinal based on the Assets Q1 2017 production and realized prices.

Now for some true speculation. There is one more part of the stocks recent behavior that I believe was a temporary negative influence, and lends itself to the view that the stock will rise from here. Given the nature of the chart's consistent meltdown even post the first quarter report and the enormous size of this asset purchase relative to the company, I think this deal was negotiated over a fairly long period of time. Most importantly, I think that a lot of Canadian industry players knew about this deal and were...uh....less likely to buy the stock at higher prices prior to the deal's announcement. (You didn't think I could say that nicely did you?)

Look at the book managers here:

Cardinal has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets, and including CIBC Capital Markets, GMP First Energy, National Bank Financial Inc., Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., Peters and Co. Limited and TD Securities Inc.

The only company in Canada not on that list is Tim Horton's. I refuse to believe (I acknowledge a total lack of proof on my part) that such an enormous deal for Cardinal could be shopped to just about every single I-bank and brokerage shop in Canada without some people "hearing" about it.

This effect of industry players hearing Cardinal was shopping a massive bought deal to pay for a massive asset purchase would have further served to exacerbate institutional weakness over the period preceding the transaction.

So What's the Bottom Line?

Cardinal is a oil company that is growing, grabbing properties from players who are ignoring them at a cyclical low. Back in late 2015 they took advantage of a healthy stock to buy distressed Penn West's Mitsue area properties that look to be proving out to be a good asset. Now they've doubled down (tripled down? Thrown their watch on the chips too?) and taken a chance here, one that so far the market has not liked. But that massive disappointment provides a huge opportunity because eventually anger will turn back to greed. Given the whole package together I think you will be looking at over the next year the following:

Operational Improvements as the completion delays from the 1Q 2017 are smoothed out in Mitsue and Bantry (the "original properties"). I believe from what the company has said in coming quarters the next horizontals in Mitsue will have better results and serve to validate the 2015 acquisition further. This will both improve netbacks somewhat as well as improving output.

The integration of the huge Apache acquisition and improvements in its production in both the short and long term. This will be both from better understandings of the upsides available in those properties from the analysis possible under direct ownership as well the general benefits of Cardinal's 100% area focus.

Proof in the second half that, post re-sale of the royalty interests in the acquisition, that the company's total payout ratio will be acceptable (all in 90% or less) at 50$ WTI.

A demonstration through the reserve report that the company will be extending its reserve life making the dividend all the more valuable.

In short, you have a 8% dividend payer whose been absolutely scourged, hit both by external and internal events simultaneously, but whose growth and opportunities have not been recognized. Should you believe, as I do, that oil will not stay in the 40's into 2018, this company should be perfectly positioned to slowly reverse the sentiment washout its specifically has suffered. This company is not without risk, and if you think oil will stay at 40$ WTI through 2018 this is not a good speculation, but over the next 12 months I am aiming for a total return in the range of a double here including the dividend. For that possible return, I think what risks remain in Cardinal are more than acceptable.