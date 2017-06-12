Mattel: Q1 Results Point To Classic Value Trap

Investing is tricky business, and depending on the type of investment, market participants have to take vastly different approaches. For instance, what makes for a good fixed income investment quite often does not make for a good equity investment, and vice versa. Unfortunately, income investors get caught in the middle between these two disciplines, and often latch onto facets of a business that make fixed income investments attractive. It is easy to do: both investors care about the ability to meet underlying cash payment obligations. However, when investors focus on income, it is easy to forget about the larger picture, and instead focus too narrowly on short term balance sheet health. It is a pitfall that many investors have fallen into: the classic value trap. Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), Ford (NYSE:F), IBM (NYSE:IBM) - the dividend investing landscape is littered with examples of companies that have bit investors in this way. The chance that Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is ready to be added to that list seems increasingly likely.

Business Overview, Historical Financials

Likely not news to most readers, but Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a wide variety of toy products worldwide. Brand names under the Mattel umbrella have been common household names for decades: Barbie, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, Tyco R/C - just to name a few. The issue facing the company is how to leverage those brands to capture that emotional connection in an ever-changing world. While I'm sure to get great debate on this next statement, I think it is clear that traditional toys and games, outside of a few pockets of success, have fallen out of favor with children. In today's society, research supports what many of us already suspected: children have shorter attention spans. Parents have quickly realized that technology devices, which bring access to a library of entertainment, generally have better bang for their buck so to speak when it comes to holding attention. Mattel has been slow to adapt to change, and that has been reflected in the company's results over the past several years:

The trend has been clearly down since 2013, and would have been worse only including legacy operations; the acquisition of MEGA Brands in 2014 for $450M did nothing to slow that steady erosion of results. Margins have continued to fall, no matter where you look on the income statement: gross margin, advertising, general & administrative. End market demand Is clearly an issue, but also the middlemen in the situation have been taking advantage. Top customers, as one might expect, are Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:T), and Toys "R" Us (owned by KKR, Bain Capital, and Vornado Realty), compromising 39% of fiscal 2016 sales. Such buyer concentration, which has only worsened with time, impacted Mattel's ability to set prices.

Sales in the key fourth quarter of 2016 were down more than 13% from 2013 levels (once again, including MEGA Brands contribution). The degradation in earnings has been so strong that it has actually outpaced the stock price collapse; ttm EV/EBITDA is 13.5x today, versus 10.5x at the start of 2015. Those are trading multiples Mattel does not traditionally trade at, so even though Mattel has lost more than a quarter of its value over the past thirty months, investors are clearly stepping in hoping for a reversion back to historical earnings power.

Q1 2017 Trainwreck

Q1 gross sales were down 15% due to retail inventory overhang coming out of the holiday period, which slowed retail reorders. Gross margin collapsed more than 600bps, due to obsolescence expense (read: worthless inventory), operating leverage collapse (fixed costs on lower production), and lower licensing income. Weakness was across nearly all brands, including core brands like Barbie, American Girl, and Hot Wheels. These are supposed to be the anchors of the company, but instead they acted more like dead weight. Without some positive results out of emerging markets, the situation would have been much worse; the 29% year over year decline in Mattel brands in the North American region is nothing short of shocking to me. So yes, while Asia Pacific sales region growth was promising, the reality is it remains such a small market compared to the core Western market sales that success there can do little to offset declines.

From a cash flow perspective, Q1 is always going to be a slow period due to seasonally weak sales, as well as the usual negative impacts from working capital as the company works through old inventory while simultaneously beginning the ramp up for the stronger back half of the year, but this quarter was particularly brutal. $310M in negative operational cash flow is not where you want to be, particularly given heightened capex (up $25M to $70M). All told, Mattel went through $488M in cash in one quarter; that's an astonishing number, well ahead of what most investors expect to see. New CEO Margaret Georgiadis has her work cut out for her, but her appointment has placated the market. Investors seemed content to write off Q1 as a simple cleanup from a poor holiday season. While many are optimistic that her experience at Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) can bring a digital resume to a business that has suffered from bureaucracy and a slow shift to a new tech reality. Perhaps the CFO seat needs a shake-up as well; I personally expect more from management teams (and also company internal controls) than to reportedly fall for a $3.2M phishing e-mail scam.

Bondholders Have A Cushion, But Equity Investors Will Demand Improvement

Fixed income investors could not care less about the long-term health of Mattel; they just need to be sure that the company can afford to pay interest costs and roll over its maturities. Even after the poor Q1 report, net debt/EBITDA leverage is just a hair over 2x, and fixed charge coverage remains healthy based on even bearish fiscal 2017 expectations. If you're a bond investor, your concerns are minimal, even after Q1; it wasn't a surprise to see that bond pricing barely moved. Ratings agencies are getting more skeptical, however: Moody's downgraded Mattel's debt to Baa2 from Baa1 in March, which followed a negative outlook by Fitch in February. Nonetheless, the company remains well within investment grade ratings, and Mattel has taken advantage of a market with rampant corporate debt appetite. Mattel has some maturities coming up ($250M with 1.7% coupon due 2018, $500M with 2.35% coupon due 2019, $250M with 4.35% coupon due 2020) that will need to be refinanced, and it will be interesting what route they take. Weighted average interest rate is 2.68%, and they likely will have to eat marginally higher interest costs to roll this debt out to 2025; around 3.5% if current market appetite does not change. I think that is worth the extra $9M/year in annual interest cost, but when investors are so intently focused on free cash flow and dividend coverage, this will be a headwind for Mattel to deal with.

2017 expectations have collapsed over the past couple of months, with sell-side analysts tweaking their models more and more negative. Estimates are now for $1.19/share in 2017, down $0.35/share from March. I honestly think this is still too high, but investors will be waiting on a long time for confirmation given the reliance on holiday shopping. Market share losses are expected to widen, as well as shrinking licensing income. The Street continues to bank on a turnaround next year based on margin improvement and the expectation of a bottoming in sales, but that seems unconfirmed. I don't think any income-focused investor should take a stake here before confirmation of a turnaround. The risk of erosion of value on that initial cash outlay is too high, and if cash flow woes continue, the dividend is going to be the first thing to go. Tread carefully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.