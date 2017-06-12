Vertex Energy: Expansion + Exclusivity

On May 22nd, Penthol announced it would be the exclusive distributor in the United States (through Vertex Energy) of Group III base oils for ADNOC.

But the projections could not have included a late-May development. Last summer, the company broadened its model to include the distribution of Group III base oils for Penthol.

When the company reported 2016 full-year results in March, its 2017 projections likely included a 2017 first-quarter acquisition subsequently reported in May.

Vertex Energy has fought back since the meltdown in oil prices to establish a viable business model. A primary focus for the UMO re-refiner was to expand the collection of its own feedstock.

Its quest to add used motor oil collection routes has been no secret. Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR), a UMO re-refiner, generates more profit when it can re-refine used oil it collects itself as compared to securing used oil from third-party providers. It estimates there are more than 400 local collectors in the U.S. In February 2016, the company even advertised its hunt.

Additionally, from 2015 to 2016, Vertex Energy migrated from a pay-for-oil model to a charge-for-collection model. In 2015, the company was paying local generators as much as $1.00 per gallon for UMO (used motor oil). Of late, generators are paying Vertex to collect used motor oil. As a result, Vertex's profit margin continues to improve. For 2015, the cost of goods sold represented nearly 93% of sales. By year-end 2016, COGS was approximately 83.4%.

When Vertex Energy published its 2016 fourth-quarter results in March 2017, it reported the purchase of routes in Louisiana for approximately $65 thousand. The route added $4.5 million to revenue in the quarter. For the whole year, street collection in 2016 totaled just over 20 million gallons. The company expects a 25% boost in volume in 2017.

"We anticipate we will process more than 25 million gallons of used oil from our collection operations this year."

Revenues in 2017 are expected to improve 22% to 42% to a range of $120 million and $140 million. Gross profit was expected to grow 53% to 65% to a range of $25 million and $27 million, resulting in a gross profit margin between 17% and 20%. Operating EBITDA should fall between $6 million and $8 million.

It's important to frame the projections relative to the progress made. No doubt the 2017 projection included the Louisiana route. It also could have included a much larger acquisition as Vertex Energy reported 2016 results on March 8th.

For the 2017 first quarter, Vertex Energy disclosed an expenditure of $321 thousand for a larger acquisition in Texas. The purchase encompassed more than established customers and routes.

"This acquisition gives us a new branch location for used oil collections and additional oil filter processing capacity in this region."

Revenue in the 2017 first quarter totaled $34.8 million, a 12% increase over the 2016 fourth quarter. The run rate for the year now computes to $139 million, which is approaching the high end of the original range estimated for 2017. Yet, despite the larger acquisition and increased revenue, Vertex Energy did not adjust its 2017 projections. This further supports the notion the 2017 projection was made with the Texas acquisition in mind. However, the financial benefits would not yet be reflected in the numbers.

Contrary to its revenue tracking, gross profit for the quarter totaled just $4.07 million, which means the run rate for the full year equates to $16.28 million. This pace is tracking flat compared to 2016. But it is very important to recognize the company undertook early turnarounds at both the Heartland refinery and Marrero facility in the first quarter. Originally, both turnarounds were scheduled for the 2017 second quarter.

"We finished the quarter with the run rate of the additional 15 million gallons of feedstock and we got the turnaround work out of the way so we can benefit from the higher base oil prices that we're seeing in the market today."

To track toward the high end of the gross profit projection at $27 million, Vertex Energy will have to average over $7.5 million in the last three quarters. This may seem impractical. But there is historical support for such improvement. In February 2016, a fire at Heartland shut down the facility. The gross loss in the first quarter rebounded to an average $5.5 million gross profit in the next three quarters.

The anticipated improvement in gross profit builds the basis for Vertex Energy's expectation to become cash flow positive in 2017.

"All of this was somewhat of a drain on our net income and cash flow for the first quarter. But we had to build these volumes up. We had to get the volume first into these refineries and lock all that in and then margins will temper backwards in our favor as we go through the rest of the year." "We are all positive and believe we’ll be cash flow positive for 2017.”

Of the $6 million to $8 million projection for EBITDA, Vertex Energy anticipates $2 million to $3 million in free cash flow. This will be the first time Vertex Energy will be cash flow positive since the meltdown in oil prices. It is a testament to the changes and adjustments the company has made in the past two years to create a viable business in spite of low oil prices.

Beyond tweaking its traditional business model, Vertex Energy continues to broaden its reach in the industry. In August 2016, the company announced it had assumed "marketing, sales and logistical duties" in the United States for Group III base oils for Dutch firm Penthol effective July 25th. Through the first quarter of 2017, Vertex Energy had received all approvals for major additives.

On May 22nd, 2017, Vertex Energy announced a significant development. The partnership was further solidified through an exclusivity agreement between Penthol and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Penthol, through Vertex Energy, will be the exclusive provider of ADNOC Group III base oils to the United States.

The United Arab Emirates owns ADNOC. Through Takreer (the Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Company), ADNOC operates two refinery operations - Ruwais and the Abu Dhabi Refinery.

The Ruwais refinery has the world's fourth largest refining capacity. It is at the Ruwais refinery where Takreer began producing base oils in 2014.

Takreer's facilities include the Takreer Research Centre (TRC), which is located on the Petroleum Institute campus in Abu Dhabi. The center focuses on two areas - 1) Research, testing and analysis, and 2) process engineering and modeling.

"One of the major advantages of engineers in companies operating refineries over licensors and consultants is that they can access up-to-date data from existing commercial units. By accumulating the knowledge and know-how and best utilising them, TRC is expected to reinforce its technology base, which should be the most important asset of TRC and Takreer for its future projects and plans."

Takreer takes pride in its modern facilities and the technology adoption included with its base oil unit implementation.

"Latest technology minimizing CAPEX & OPEX, improve catalyst life, quality base oil, higher Viscosity Index, low pour point, higher yields, producing Grp. II and III base oil stocks capacity"

Without doubt, the late-May development positions Vertex Energy in a prime position as the only company in the United States distributing ADNOC product through the Penthol partnership.

Further, the potential can be considered a ground-floor opportunity. Group III base oils represent but a fraction of the world market's base oil consumption. But this consumption is expected to grow at a faster pace in the near future than the consumption of Group I base oils.

The industry is not without risk. Requirements for Group III base oils in Indian and Asian markets are not as strict as in the United States. "Unapproved" Group III base oil supplies have risen. According to Argus Media, the overall supply of Group III base oils continues to exceed demand.

"Group III base oil prices will continue to face pressure from the oversupply of unapproved base oils supplies that lack the full set of OEM approvals. These supplies have been offered at substantial discounts to prices of approved base oils, incentivising blenders to explore ways of using unapproved base oils in their formulations."

This directly impacts the U.S. market. As the usage of unapproved base oils in Indian and Asian markets increases, the demand for approved base oils lessens. As a result, the supply of approved base oils from Europe and the Middle East is expected to exceed the United States' demand for the next several years.

Still, demand is expected to rise. Lubricant specifications in the United States continue to become more stringent. Infineum Insight cites the demand drivers.

"Tighter emissions regulations, longer drain intervals and the use of lower viscosity grades to deliver fuel efficiency are driving the use of high performance lubricants in transportation."

But, Infineum also notes excess supply may not be the key differentiator in the market. It argues API guidelines for classifying Group II and Group III base oils are too broad. Because the categories are so broad, all base oils may not meet distinct OEM specifications.

"Formulation complexity will only increase with the introduction of lower viscosity and more demanding OEM specifications." "Competition will remain high and it will be an exciting market to watch as Group III suppliers continue to look for innovative ways to differentiate their products to ensure success in the increasingly oversupplied global marketplace."

Thus, the true advantage in the Vertex Energy/Penthol/ADNOC announcement may prove not to be exclusivity. Rather, the true advantage may prove to be the specific players involved.

Vertex Energy's original projections for 2017 likely included expectations from its latest acquisition. But the projections likely did not include the impact based on the Penthol/ADNOC development. While the market for Group III base oils may be considered a small pond at this juncture, there's little doubt Vertex Energy is partnered with the big fish.

