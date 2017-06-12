My Favorite Emerging Market Long Idea

Your goal as an investor should simply be to purchase, at a rational price, a part interest in an easily-understandable business whose earnings are virtually certain to be materially higher five, ten and twenty years from now. Over time, you will find only a few companies that meet these standards - so when you see one that qualifies, you should buy a meaningful amount of stock. - Warren Buffett

Videocon (NASDAQ:VDTH) just merged with DishTV India (DITV). Dish has a 25% market share (VDTH has 20%) of the Direct-to-Home (NYSEARCA:DTH) Satellite TV market in India. The combined company will have 28 million subscribers under its umbrella and half the DTH market, the rest of which is highly fragmented and will likely consolidate sooner than later as well. 8% growth in the Indian economy and a positive business climate are creating rapid household expansion. There are 70-80 million homes of market opportunity, around 100 million homes with no television. The combined company will have greater network capacity that enables delivery of premium content packages, driving ARPU - which has grown steadily, as shown below.

With monthly ARPU currently at $3.20 USD, there is plenty of room for that to increase over the years to come. As Buffett, Gundlach, Mobius, and others have said - India, has tremendous demographics and reform potential, it will be a much stronger economy in a decade. This ARPU number should be exponentially higher 5 and 10 years down the road. The ARPU gap is expected to close through both the effects of digitization as well as increased High-Definition (HD) television penetration, increased consolidation, and GDP per household which is at relatively low levels and has a long runway.

Low financial leverage, Greater Scale/operating leverage opportunity.

Multiple areas to capture synergies as shown below.

They should have significant operating leverage as the satellite bandwidth costs and content/programming costs are spread out over an increasing sub base.

VDTH also just signed a standalone deal with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). This, along with the merger, shows me management is taking the right steps that position the company to become a juggernaut in Indian entertainment.

The stock may be overlooked/undiscovered for the following reasons: No coverage, some may shy away from the foreign company corporate structure, some may be worried about cord cutting.

The stock trades at a little over 2x sales and 7x pre-capex EBITDA, both of which are growing 20%, but the growth runway here appears to be very favorable as penetration and pricing are both low currently.

I am not as worried about quarter by quarter growth as I have little interest in guessing the growth numbers. The synergy developments may not come to fruition right off the bat. This may provide opportunities to buy the dips if the story stays intact, meaning they still add households at a decent clip, on a net basis, and the supply/demand dynamics, consolidation, premium package shift, and GDP per-capita growth, paint a bright picture for ARPU growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDTH, M, CALL, OZM, TUES, HLTH, NVGS, SRPT, PICO, LQDT, TARO, NWY, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.