DryShips: A Quadrillion Dollar Loss?

In the US market today, there is a race to see which stock will get to a trillion dollar market cap first. While that will be considered a very positive achievement, one name this week could hit a milestone at the opposite end of the spectrum, and on a much greater magnitude. Shipping company DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) is technically on the verge of losing investors $1 quadrillion.

At first you might think I'm joking, but just bear with me for a minute. About a month ago, the company executed a reverse stock split, which was its fifth such move in just 13 months. When you do this, the outstanding share count drops, but the price rises. This also means that historical data has to be adjusted. For example, if you have a 52-week high of $50 per share, and you reverse split 1 for 4, your new yearly top becomes $200 a share.

Because of all the reverse splits, plus the US recession at the end of the last decade, the numbers really add up. In the chart below, you can see where this stock was nearly 10 years ago, and the "M" letter on the right does mean millions of dollars, per share! Using some historical data, the all-time high comes out to a little under $42 million per DryShips share.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Now a stock price alone of $42 million is unrealistic in of itself, but that's technically where DryShips was if we adjust all of the data. That's only half the story, because we have to take into account the number of shares outstanding. As of last week's sales update, DryShips had just over 20.5 million shares outstanding. Based on trading volumes this week, that number could top 25 million this week, maybe next week at the latest. So let's take a look at how this all totals up:

$42 million dollars per share (rounded up) X 25 million shares outstanding = $1,046,199,437,500,000 (actual value)

That turns out to be a little more than one million billion, a billion million, or a thousand trillion, which is commonly known as a quadrillion. If we subtract out DryShips' current market cap, which is less than $50 million based on share price and rough number of shares outstanding, the total loss is a quadrillion.

So while everyone looks at the race to a trillion dollars, DryShips is in its own race to the bottom. Thanks to a number of reverse splits sending its all-time adjusted high into the millions, this stock has technically lost one quadrillion dollars since its peak. Now a stock would never be worth that much in the beginning, but this shows how awful an investment is for investors, in the past and currently.

Remember, as of the end of last week, there was still $129 million left on the current deal that sells shares to Kalani. That will put an extraordinary amount of selling pressure on the stock moving forward, sending the outstanding share count soaring well past 50 million, likely past 100 million, even to 200 million. Of course, DryShips is probably going to reverse split again before then, but investors that buy will lose money unless the status quo changes. Of course, once you've lost a quadrillion dollars, what's a little more?

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.