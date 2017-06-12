The Most Compelling FANG Stock

Introduction

The Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) ecosystem includes its flagship Facebook social media platform, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp while the company makes inroads into virtual reality with Oculus. All these digital are ubiquitous as society migrates to social, mobile and cloud as the primary means of conducting business and personal communication. Facebook and its properties have dominated the social media landscape. Facebook has posted robust growth in all metrics pertaining to user growth and engagement while monetizing has moved in lock-step, the latter more specifically in the last 4 years. Facebook's earnings growth has been tremendous and has posted accelerating revenue growth over the past 4 years. EPS has increased from $0.02 at the end of 2012 to $3.56 at the end of 2016. For such a large capitalization company such as Facebook, this growth is very impressive. Utilizing the previous 4 quarters as a barometer, and more specifically its Q1 2017 quarterly results, this growth doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon while silencing rivals such as Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) in its path (Figure 1). Facebook's Q1 numbers continue to impress, posting revenue and EPS growth of 49% and 73%, respectively. Facebook doesn't show any signs of letting up and makes acquisitions to drive the business now with Instagram and WhatsApp and into the future of virtual reality with Oculus. Factoring in its projected growth with tech comparators such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), collectively known as the FANG stocks, Facebook is superior. Based on my analysis, Facebook provides the durable growth of all the other FANG stocks with a lower P/E and PEG ratio and thus provides a margin of safety. Facebook has plenty of room to appreciate into the years ahead given its growth and even if the stock appreciates into the high $100 range later this year, it will still be cheap on a relative basis. Here, I'll be comparing Facebook to the other FANG stocks while making a compelling case that Facebook is the superior choice.

Figure 1 - Facebook's Q1 2017 results posting revenue and EPS growth of 49% and 73%, respectively

Phenomenal Revenue and EPS Growth:

Facebook has posted gangbusters growth when measured via revenue, EPS and free cash flow over the past 4 years (Figure 2). Revenue has grown 54.7%, 58.4%, 43.8% and 54.2% on an annual basis for 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. Aggregate revenue climbed from $5.1 billion to $27.6 billion or 440% during this 4 year timeframe. EPS has witnessed tremendous growth as well growing 3,000%, 81%, 17% and 172% on an annual basis for 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. Aggregate EPS climbed from $0.02 to $3.56 during this 4 year timeframe (Figure 2). Free cash flow has followed in lock-step rising 223%, 59%, 41% and 49% on an annual basis for 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. Aggregate free cash flow climbed from $1.070 billion to $11.617 billion during this 4 year timeframe (Figure 3). Facebook appears to be continuing this trend based on its Q1 2017 results posting double digit growth across all these metrics (Figure 1).

Figure 2 - Facebook's year end growth numbers from 2013 through 2016

Figure 3 - Facebook's cash flow growth from 2013 through 2016

Competitive Landscape:

Collectively, Facebook and its properties have witnessed a virtual monopoly in the general social media space (outside of professional niches such as LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD)). Recently, Snapchat was identified as a major player in the social media landscape and a direct threat to Facebook and its properties. Snapchat posted robust growth into 2016 up until the launch of direct competitor Instagram Stories. In August of 2016, the launch of Instagram's clone of Snapchat's Stories coincided with a substantial decrease in Snapchat's growth. Instagram launched its Stories to a user base of 300 million daily active users and 500 million active users each month. By October, Instagram Stories had 100 million daily users while Snapchat's growth came in at just 7% in Q3 2016 to reach 153 million daily users. Snapchat's growth was even worse in Q4, posting a 3.2% growth rate in the backdrop of Instagram Stories reaching 150 million daily users, just shy of Snapchat's total number (Figure 4). It's clear that Facebook has outcompeted Snapchat at its own game while potentially arresting any future growth. I think Snapchat was the most legitimate potential competitor in the social media space and now it's clear that Facebook retains the title of the go-to platform for users and advertisers. To further substantiate this thesis, recently data has demonstrated plummeting app downloads for Snapchat. SensorTower a firm that tracks app analytics, showed Snapchat's year-over-year downloads have dropped 22% in the first two months of the second quarter. All this while Instagram downloads have grown and WhatsApp released its own version of Stories to further the arresting of Snapchat's growth.

Figure 4 - Introduction of Instagram Stories and Snapchat's near stunted growth

The Superior FANG Stock:

Facebook trades at ~$150 per share at the time of this writing which implies a P/E ratio of 38.1. This P/E ratio is higher than the average stock however one must pay more for the growth. Facebook has a PEG ratio (P/E ratio divided by growth rate) of 1.50 suggesting an annual growth rate of 25% in EPS. Typically any value less than 1.5 is a good indicator that stock is attractive if the growth is robust. EPS the end of 2016 was $3.56 thus factoring in a 25% premium we arrive at $4.45. However, Facebook surprises to the upside by an average of 16.5% over the previous 4 quarters (Figure 5). Factoring in the 16.5% premium this translates into a $1.04 increase or $4.60 EPS for 2017. Assuming Facebook continues to trade at a P/E of ~40, this translates into a stock price of $184 per share. I think Facebook could post earnings of $5.00 per share this year so this may be conservative. Currently, similar high growth technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Netflix currently have P/E ratios of 33, 184 and 208 and PEG ratios of 1.75, 6.71 and 3.52, respectively (Table 1). Facebook's projected growth is greater than Google's and just shy of Amazon's yet has a P/E ratio that's lower than Google's and a fraction of Amazon's and Netflix's. On a relative basis Facebook is inexpensive as compared to other large growth tech companies that make up the FANG cohort.

Stock P/E PEG Growth Rate Facebook 38.1 1.50 25.4% Amazon 183.9 6.71 27.4% Netflix 207.9 3.52 59.1% Google 32.8 1.75 18.7%

Table 1 - Comprehensive valuation and growth overview of the FANG cohort

Figure 5 - Facebook's previous 4 quarters and the resulting upside beat on an EPS basis

Conclusion

Facebook and its properties are clearly the go-to social media platform for both users and advertisers. Facebook has shown gangbuster growth when measured by revenue, EPS and free cash flow over the past 4 years. Aggregate revenue climbed from $5.1 billion to $27.6 billion while EPS climbed from $0.02 to $3.56 and free cash flow climbed from $1.070 billion to $11.617 billion. Facebook appears to be continuing this trend based on its Q1 2017 results posting double digit growth across all these metrics. Any competitive threats from the likes of Snapchat have been put to rest in my opinion with Instagram Stories not only arresting Snapchat's growth but eclipsing Snapchat's daily active users for the apples to apples Stories comparison. Assuming Facebook continues to trade at a P/E of ~40, this translates into a stock price of $184 per share by year end. Facebook's projected growth is greater than Google's and just shy of Amazon's yet has a P/E ratio that's lower than Google's and a fraction of Amazon's and Netflix's. On a relative basis Facebook is inexpensive as compared to these other large growth tech companies and I feel Facebook is the superior FANG stock.

