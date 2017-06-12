GNC: Short Interest Leaps

I am starting to wonder if GNC is being naked shorted given the climbing short borrowing rates, which indicate shares for shorting are hard to locate.

There are now 29.5 million shares of GNC short, as of May 31st.

GNC's short interest climbed by another 1.126 million shares during the last two weeks of May 2017.

After the bell, this past Friday, the WSJ released its short interest for the period ending May 31, 2017. Lo and behold, GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has moved up the list of the most shorted stocks as a percentage of their floats. During the last two weeks of May, GNC's short interest increased by another 1.127 million shares, and ended the May 31st period at a nose bleed 29.535 million shares.

Source: WSJ

Enclosed below, please find please find my short interest tracking sheet, so readers can track the two week changes.

Since January 1, 2017, GNC has only had five trading sessions where it climbed more than 5% for the day's trading session (see below).

Here are the five trading days.

Interestingly, with the exception of the earnings surprise on April 18th, and on April 11th, the short were able to stop GNC's momentum.

Since January 1st, GNC has traded 412 million cumulative shares. Up volume has been 194 million shares and there have been 51 out of 110 up days.

Cumulative up volume days.

Cumulative down volume days.

Down volume has been 218 million shares and there have been 59 out of 110 down days.

So the difference between up and down volume equals 24 million. Lo and behold, from December 30, 2016 through May 31st, there have been roughly 20 million shares (incremental more shares) shorted.

I have no evidence whatsoever to prove it, but there are days when I start to wonder if GNC is being naked shorted. The reason I say this is because part of the June 5th 9% pop can be attributed to the fact that it is really hard to locate new shares to short, which was reflected in much higher, albeit retail, annualized borrowing costs at places like Interactive Brokers and others. Remarkably, the shorts were able to knock down shares of GNC by the same 9%, the very next day. It was as if there were rumors on June 5th that proved to be false on June 6th then I would understand, but that wasn't the case. For interested readers, check out this August 4, 2012 Barron's article: The Naked Truth?

Buckle up, it should be an interesting trading week.

