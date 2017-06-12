Raging River Exploration: An Undervalued Small-Cap Oil Company

With intrinsic value estimated at $11.0-12.7 per share, the stock offers a margin of safety of 22-33% for enterprising investors.

However, as in many growth-focused junior oil companies, it sacrificed present profitability for business scale-up, as evidenced by weak ROIC and meager operating cash flow to cover capex.

Rapid ramp-up in land holdings, reserves and production was accompanies by equity dilution, but on a per share basis reserves and production still posted impressive growth rates.

It has 71.6 MMboe of 1P and 94.0 MMboe of 2P reserves as of end-2016, 94% in oil, and 3,150 in well inventory. It currently produces 22,755 boe/d.

Raging River is a small-cap oil company primarily concentrating on the Viking oil play in western Canada, with 531,359 net acres mainly in the Dodsland area.

1. Introduction

When asked where to search for a growth company, most investors would probably point to the Silicon Valley, where most of the high-technology firms hail from. Scarcely would anyone think of the oil patch as a field to find high growth companies in. However, conventional wisdom as such more often leads us astray than to triumph.

In this article, we analyze a growth-oriented oil company, i.e., Raging River Exploration Inc. (OTC Grey Market: OTC:RRENF; TSX: RRX). By examining its assets, operation and future growth prospect, we found this junior oil company, which still has a fairly long runway to grow, is currently undervalued by 25-35%.

2. The company

Raging River Exploration is led by President and CEO Neil Roszell. As a serial entrepreneur, he has had a track record of building four E&P companies, including Wild Stream Exploration. In April 2011, Wild Stream raised equity at $11.55, close to its highs near $13, to fund asset acquisition. Shortly after the secondary offering, share price tanked to around $8. Then the management decided to sell the company to Crescent Point (NYSE: CPG), except for a portion of the assets. These were carved out, spun off and eventually became Raging River. Raging River started operations on March 15, 2012, upon closing the arrangement agreement with Crescent Point. As of 1Q2017, insiders at Raging River owns 9% of the shares outstanding.

The company, like other small upstream players, pursue a growth strategy as can be described in Fig. 1. It starts with grabbing highly prospective land holdings (1), which it explores to locate more reserves (2), which are exploited by drilling more wells under field development plans (3), which leads to production of more oil and gas (4), thus generating more cashflows (5), which enable the company to acquire more land holdings (1). Let's examine Raging River below in the spinning direction of the flywheel.

Fig. 1. The flywheel of growth for an oil company.

3. Raging River assets

3.1. Land holdings

Raging River operates primarily in the Dodsland area in southwestern Saskatchewan and southeast Alberta (Fig. 2), primarily engaged in exploiting the Viking oil resource play in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Fig. 2. Location of the Dodsland area, where Raging River operates, modified after Raging River presentation May 2017.

Between 2012 and 2016, the company expanded its total net acreage by 48.5% per year. As of end-2016, its total gross land holdings stood at 637,329 acres, of which 531,359 acres are net to Raging River (Fig. 3). Among the total net acreage, 103,259 acres had been developed with the drilling of 1,234 gross wells by the company. The percentage of developed land as in the total net acreage had been steadily increasing from 16% as of 2012 to 24% by 2016. However, as of end-2016, it still had 428,100 net acres yet to develop.

In the greater Dodsland area, Raging River operates in landholdings adjacent to competitors Crescent Point Energy, Whitecap Resources (OTC:SPGYF), Spartan Energy (OTCPK:PTORF), Apache Corporation (APA), ISH and Yanchang.

In addition to piecemeal land purchases, Raging River also acquired entire companies. Shortly after its founding, it purchased Cirdan Energy which had assets in the Viking play. In December 2015, it bought private firm Anegada Energy Corp. for $126 million, increasing stake in the eastern Alberta Viking oil play. On July 21, 2016, Raging River closed the acquisition of Rock Energy Inc. for approximately $109.3 million, obtaining 6.5 MMboe of proved developed producing (NASDAQ:PDP) reserves, and 97,000 net acres of undeveloped land, including 16,000 net acres in the vicinity of Raging River's area of operation, in which the company has identified over 200 net horizontal drilling locations targeting Viking oil. The acquisition also helped add 2,550 boe/d of production (see here).

Fig. 3. Land holdings net to Raging River, developed and undeveloped. Author's chart based on data compiled from the company's quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis, i.e., MD&A.

2.2. Reserves

As of end-2016, Raging River has a total of 71.6 MMboe of proved reserves, and 94.0 MMboe of proved plus probable reserves. As high as 94% of the reserves are in form of oil, with only 6% in natural gas. The company has been growing its year-end 1P and 2P reserves at a CAGR of 58% and 53% per year, respectively (Fig. 4). On a per-share basis, they have been increasing at a CAGR of 34%.

Fig. 4. Year-end 1P and 2P reserves. Author's chart based on data compiled from the company's quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis, i.e., MD&A.

The 1P reserve life was 11.0 years as in 2016, while 2P reserve life was 14.4 years. These were much reduced from the early years when 1P and 2P reserve life had been 15.1 and 22.5 years, respectively. The company could no longer be able to replace 1,109% of production as it did in 2012; but it still replaced 317% of the 2016 production on a 1P reserve basis (Fig. 5). The finding, development and acquisition, i.e., FD&A, costs were maintained at $19.42/boe as of 2016.

Fig. 5. Reserve life index (upper) and reserve replacement ratio (lower) for 2012-2016. Author's chart based on data compiled from the company's quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis, i.e., MD&A.

2.3. Field development and production

In its 428,100 net acres of undeveloped land, Raging River has identified an inventory of 3,150 risked wells on an optimized extended-reach horizontal, i.e., ERH, basis as of March 1, 2017. Supposing that development drilling goes on at 281.5 net wells per year as in 2016, such an inventory will last 11 years, which is a fairly long runway for the company.

2.3.1. Drilling

Drilling activity is known to fluctuate dramatically throughout the course of a year primarily due to winter weather and resultant road closures. During the spring, road restrictions are put into place as snow and ice thaw, restraining movement of rigs, accompanying equipment and field personnel. However, it is still evident in Fig. 6 that the company has been ramping up drilling by approximately 15% per year. It drilled a total of 55.8, 173.5, 262.3, 221.1 and 281.5 net wells in each of the year between 2012 and 2016, respectively.

Fig. 6. Quarterly net wells drilled, 1Q2012 - 1Q2017. Author's chart based on data compiled from the company's quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis, i.e., MD&A.

The company also took advantage of advanced horizontal drilling and precision water flooding technologies to enhance subsurface oil recovery. These programs help define a relatively visible growth runway.

2.3.2. New ERH development plan

By redesigning development plan in the Dodsland area using the extended-reach horizontal, i.e., ERH, drilling technology, the company can now drill fewer wells to recover more oil, thus achieving greatly improved economic benefits. For an average Greater Dodsland section which contains approximately 10 MMbbl of original oil in place (OOIP), it now drills 13 ERH wells for a total Capex of $10,880,000, to recover 920,000 bo at a primary recovery factor of 9.2%, which bring in a NPV-10 value of $14,430,000, thus achieving an IRR of over 100% with a 1 year payout; previously, it drilled 22 "short" lateral wells to recover 880,000 bo at a recovery factor of 8.8%, to generate $5,984,000 value, which resulted in an IRR of 33% with a 2.5 year payout (Fig. 7). Therefore, the new development plan can deliver 141% more value than, and three times as much IRR as, the old scheme.

Adopting such a well design also enables the company to overhaul its inventory of well locations. The revamped inventory now includes 1,003 short wells and 2,044 ERH wells, however it will be as productive as 4,500 wells as in the old plan. It is worth noting that 1,350 wells which were previously uneconomic become economic under the ERH plan (Fig. 8).

Fig. 7. A comparison of the present and previous field development plans, modified after Raging River presentation of May 2017.

Fig. 8. Raging River economic well inventory for 2012 - 2016, modified after Raging River presentation of May 2017.

2.3.3. Secondary oil recovery by waterflood

The greater Dodsland area has over 50 years of waterflood history. These legacy waterflood projects such as Gleneath serve as analogies for future waterflood developments. Certain portions of legacy waterflood projects have achieved oil recovery in excess of 24% to date, and are expected to ultimately reach 35%.

So far, Raging River has initiated waterfloods in 8 areas within the Saskatchewan core area, with additional 160 net sections identified as amenable to waterflood (Fig 9). Over the next 15 years, the company expects to horizontally waterflood develop 90 sections, targeting 10% incremental waterflood recovery (Fig 10).

According to Raging River, a capital expenditure of $331 million in waterflood, at a F&D cost of $4.4/bo, is anticipated to deliver a PV-10 value of 938 million in 13 years (Fig. 11).

Fig. 9. Raging River waterflood projects, modified after Raging River presentation of May 2017.

Fig. 10. Predicted response of waterflooding in a typical 22-well section of Dodsland, with 10 wells converted to injectors, modified after Raging River presentation of May 2017.

Fig. 11. Economics of waterflood, modified after Raging River presentation of May 2017.

2.3.4. Production

Intensified drilling activity has led to increased production. Total production has been increasing at a clip of 74.8% per year from 2012 to 2016. If considered on a per million share basis, it has grown at a CAGR of 47.1%. The acquisition of Rock Energy Inc. added 1,950 b/d of heavy oil production, a recently initiated polymer flooding project at Mantario (Laporte) and legacy water flooding projects at Onward (Fig. 12).

As of 1Q2017, total production had reached 22,755 boe/d, including 19,476 b/d of light oil, 1,419 b/d of heavy oil and 11.16 MMcf/d of natural gas.

Fig. 12. Total production by hydrocarbon types (upper) and on a per million share basis, author's chart based on data compiled from the company's quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis, i.e., MD&A.

3. Profitability

In a 24-member peer group, Raging River is the leader by a large margin with regard to operating netback (Fig. 13). Its operating netback is $10 higher than the group average at $12.36/boe. Besides the excellent geology of the Viking oil play, which boasts the highest netback play in Canada, operational expertise of Raging River may have contributed as well. Even prior to the oil crash in late 2014, the Opex and General & Administrative expenses (G&A) had been in consistent decline. At the oil price bottom in 1Q2016, the company still enjoyed an funds-flow netback of approximately $20/boe (Fig. 14). It turned out that 1Q2016 was the only quarter that the company reported a loss in terms earnings per share (Fig. 15).

Fig. 13. Operating netback as of end-2016, modified after Gran Tierra presentation of May 2017. Raging River's peer are Vermilion Energy (VET), Parex Resources (PARXF), Bonterra Energy (BNEFF), Gran Tierra (GTE), Crescent Point Energy, Whitecap Resources, TORC Oil & Gas (VREYF), Spartan Energy, Seven Generations Energy (SVRGF), Stone Energy (SGY), Gear Energy (GENGF), RMP Energy (OEXFF), ARC Resources (AETUF), Penn West Petroleum (PWE), Baytex Energy (BTE), Journey Energy (JRNGF), NuVista Energy (NUVSF), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Petrus Resources (PTRUF), Pengrowth Energy (PGH), Enerplus Corp (ERF), Paramount Resources (PRMRF), Delphi Energy (DPGYF).

Fig. 14. Funds flow netback, from 4Q2012 to 1Q2017. Author's chart based on data compiled from the company's quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis, i.e., MD&A.

Fig. 15. Earning per share, i.e., EPS, from 1Q2012 to 1Q2017. Author's chart based on data compiled from the company's quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis, i.e., MD&A.

On the other hand, as is also being pointed out elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, Raging River generated insufficient operating cash flows to cover its capital expenditure. In the 21 quarters since 2012, free cash flow was only positive in 6, four of which actually happened in a second quarter when drilling is typically stymied by weather (Fig. 16). It appears that most of the capex were deployed to growing the business, from its quarterly capex as compared with depletion ad depreciation (Fig. 17). As the company allocated capital to scaling up the business, ROIC has been abysmal, far below the WACC, which is around 10.56% lately (Fig. 18).

Fig. 16. Free cash flow of Raging River. Author's chart based on data compiled from the company's quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis, i.e., MD&A.

Fig. 17. Quarterly capex versus depletion and depreciation. Author's chart based on data compiled from the company's quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis, i.e., MD&A.

Fig. 18. ROIC versus WACC. WACC from here. Author's chart based on data compiled from the company's quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis, i.e., MD&A.

4. Valuation

The before-tax NPV-10 value of Raging River was estimated to be $8.35 per share as of end-2016 (Fig. 19). However, because ERH drilling and waterflooding are found to be able to greatly improve economics, an update is necessary.

As of March 1, 2017, the company has an inventory of 2,150 ERH and 1,003 short well locations. Per the new development plan, such an inventory equals to 165 ERH sections and 45 short sections. Each of the ERH sections has a NPV-10 value of $14,430,000, and each of the short sections $5,984,000. However, the company needs time to implement the development plan. Suppose it drills 311 wells per year as in 2016; it would take 10 years to complete all 210 sections. When the yearly realized NPV-10 is discounted back to the present at a WACC of 10.76%, the present value comes to $1,598.91 million. If the company drills twice as many wells as in 2016, the present value will be $1,998.76 million.

Waterflood is expected to deliver a PV-10 value of 938 million in 13 years. Undeveloped land holdings of 428,100 acres, at $400 per acre, add another $171.24 million. Net debt as of 1Q2017 was at $168.19 million. Therefore, the NPV of the company amounts to $2,540 - 2,940 million, or $11.0 - 12.7 per share (Fig. 20).

Fig. 19. Raging River before-tax NPV-10 value as of end-2016, modified after Raging River presentation of May 2017.

Fig. 20. Raging River net present value estimate.

5. Discussion

Raging River changed hands at the Toronto Stock Exchange at $8.54 per share as of June 9, 2017 (at the U.S. OTC, it traded at US$6.30). This represents a 22-33% markdown relative to our estimated intrinsic value. In other words, an investor who makes an entry at $8.54 stands to reap a 30-50% upside by the law of reversion to the intrinsic value. This margin of safety provides investors with a downside protection. However, what could go wrong?

Firstly, we could be wrong in our valuation given so many uncertain factors involved. According to the company's growth projection, free cash flow is expected to turn positive by 2018 and reach $287 million by 2026 (Fig. 21). This cash flow, when discounted at the WACC of 10.76%, comes to a present value of $658 million, which leaves $1,882-2,282 to a terminal value.

Fig. 21. Projected cash flow between 2017 and 2026, modified after Raging River presentation of May 2017.

Secondly, as its recent history demonstrated, Raging River sits on the borderline of making or losing money when WTI oil price fluctuates between US$33.45 and US$48.63. No one can guarantee that oil price will not retreat back to that interval again, even though analysts indeed forecast growing profit going forward (Fig. 22).

Fig. 22. Past and forecast revenue, profit and EPS, modified after simplywallst.com.

Thirdly, the management has been diluting equity at 18.9% per year. So far, on a per-share basis, reserves have been increasing at a CAGR of 34%, while production has been growing at 47.1% per year. However, as the company grows bigger, it may become harder and harder to acquire more Viking land, to book incremental reserves and raise production at the explosive speed as in the last few years. Investors cannot help wondering how the company is going to fund its future growth: by continual equity dilution or debt?

6. Conclusion

Raging River is a quintessential growth-focused small-cap oil company. Having found a niche in the Viking oil play to operate in, it has been aggressively building up landholdings. With an expanding drilling program, rapid reserve addition and production growth ensued. On the other hand, it did not spare investors the bane of owning the stock of a junior oil company: poor profitability as a result of rapid scale-up of business, funded by debt and equity dilution, and wealth destruction at least for now as measured by ROIC relative to WACC, all of which are taken as a trade-off for future gains. Will the company be able to deliver?

Our analysis of the assets indicates that the Viking assets give the company a fairly long runway for production growth. Our valuation implies the likely existence of a margin of safety in the magnitude of 22-33%, which gives downside protection to an investor who purchases the shares of the company in defiance of the recent price slump (Fig. 23). Such an investor actually faces a favorable risk-reward asymmetry, considering a reversion to the intrinsic value can deliver 30-50% of capital appreciation.

Fig. 23. Stock chart of Raging River Exploration Inc. at Toronto Stock Exchange (upper) and OTC (lower). Source: google.com and barchart.com.

