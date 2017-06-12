Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/9/17: SVRA, FRGI, SIGM, KEF, CVO, BSM, AAT

| About: Savara Inc. (SVRA)

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/9/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC yesterday. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonal high period and will remain strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA);
  • Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM);
  • Korea Equity Fund (NYSE:KEF);
  • Fiesta Restaurant (NASDAQ:FRGI);
  • Cenveo (NYSE:CVO);
  • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), and;
  • Amer Assets Tr (NYSE:AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • None.

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Suncoke Energy (NYSE:SXCP);
  • Azurrx Biopharma (Pending:AZRX);
  • Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT);
  • Workday (NYSE:WDAY);
  • Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR);
  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA);
  • Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC), and;
  • Camping World (NYSE:CWH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK);
  • Servicenow (NYSE:NOW);
  • National General (NASDAQ:NGHC), and;
  • Bwx Technologies (NYSE:BWXT).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Kbl Merger (KBLMU).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Friedman Brian P DIR Fiesta Restaurant FRGI B $6,527,150
2 Krauss Marlene CEO,DIR,BO Kbl Merger KBLMU JB* $3,500,000
3 Bulldog Investors BO Korea Equity Fund KEF B $2,382,500
4 Soros Fund Mgt BO Sigma Designs SIGM B $2,318,360
5 Rady Ernest S CB,CEO,BO Amer Assets Tr AAT B $1,728,832
6 Sun Coal & Coke BO Suncoke Energy SXCP AB $687,389
7 Pikover Yuri DIR Savara SVRA JB* $475,000
8 Ross Edmund Burke Jr BO Azurrx Biopharma AZRX JB* $450,002
9 Stuart Alexander D DIR Black Stone Minerals BSM B $298,325
10 Puri Nathu R BO Cenveo CVO B $258,660

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Walton Alice L BO Wal Mart Stores WMT S $259,020,000
2 Blue Harbour DIR Bwx Technologies BWXT JS* $156,270,016
3 Barrack Thomas Jr DIR Colony Starwood Homes SFR JS* $135,194,560
4 Amtrust Intl Insurance BO National General NGHC JS* $123,078,560
5 Duffield David A DIR,BO Workday WDAY AS $35,011,108
6 Crestview Partners Ii Gp DIR,BO Camping World CWH JS* $22,893,750
7 Luddy Frederic B DIR Servicenow NOW AS $18,092,976
8 Synergy Life Science Partners BO Irhythm Technologies IRTC S $13,102,164
9 Coxe Tench DIR Nvidia NVDA S $8,226,260
10 Cdm Hostess Class C O Hostess Brands TWNK S $6,283,869

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500.
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here