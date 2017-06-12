Teladoc's Growth Cannot Sustain Without Burning Cash

Teladoc is the first and the largest telehealth provider with 75% market share in the US.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) is the first and the largest telehealth provider with 75% market share in the US. TDOC serves over 20 million members and 7,500 clients, among whom there are 220+ Fortune 1000 clients, 30 Health Plan clients and 110 Hospital/Provider clients. TDOC, as the only publicly traded telehealth company, has gained significant traction on the market. It is currently trading at its all-time high of $32, representing 11.4x LTM sales.

Source: FactSet

Since IPO, TDOC was considered as a growth company, aiming to transform the Healthcare industry via technology. TDOC's management has been aggressively driving the rapid growth of revenue, membership and visits. As you can read in the below chart, sell-side analysts liked TDOC a lot.

Source: FactSet

However, on the market, TDOC's short interest is very high. The current short percentage of float is 23.85%. As the following chart shows, TDOC's short interest has been above 20% in the past 11 months and actually peaked at 44.22% in Mar. 2017.

Source: GuruFocus

This article is to explain why TDOC's short interest is so high. My 12-month price target of TDOC is $19, 39% lower than its current price of $31.65 as of June 9th, 2017.

Business Overview

TDOC is the first and the largest telehealth company in the US. TDOC's shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 1, 2015, under the symbol "TDOC" and its IPO price was $19/share.

On Jan. 24th, 2017, TDOC completed its follow-on offering with an issuance price of $16.75/share, receiving net proceeds of $123.9 million.

TDOC serves two segments: ambulatory care and behavioral health that represent a $29 billion total addressable market.

Source: Company presentation

TDOC's client base can be categorized as follows:

Source: Company presentation

Investment Thesis #1 - TDOC's top-line growth cannot sustain without burning cash

TDOC reported terrific business performance in the past years, which is very self-explanatory in the following charts:

Source: Company presentation

However, to maintain this kind of high growth rates, TDOC has been spending significantly. As shown in the below chart, G&A expense accounted for the largest portion, and the total expense of sales, marketing, technology and G&A significantly exceeded 100% of revenue. My relatively conservative projection for 2017 shows both negative EBITDA margin and adj. EBITDA margin throughout 2017.

My estimation of TDOC expenses and Adj. EBITDA margin:

TDOC Cost Structure

The management of TDOC set up an aggressive goal of adj. EBITDA break-even in Q4 2017, with which I am not convinced at all. Instead, my projection of adj. EBITDA margin is around -20% in 2017E and 2018E, assuming 40%+ top-line growth. The following table includes the projection of 2017E to 2021E, from which you can understand the cash burning of TDOC (Cumulative adj. EBITDA loss is $418M during 2017E to 2021E) in the next couple of years.

Source: My estimation of TDOC revenue and EBITDA

My view is that TDOC is unlikely to greatly decrease operating expenses while maintaining over 40% top-line growth for a few reasons.

1) Strong competition in the telehealth market

Telehealth market can be described in two key words: attractive and low barrier to entry. According to Becker's Health IT and CIO Review, the global telehealth market is projected to reach $9.35 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 27.5%. The barrier to entry is considered low because the main technology is audio/video communication that has a lot of mature product offerings on the market. With that, although TDOC is a dominant player, the company would not have very strong pricing power due to the existence of numerous large, medium and small players.

American Well, MDLIVE, Doctor On Demand, etc. are all competing in the market. More importantly, some competitors possess more advanced technology and provide differentiated services from TDOC.

2) Expectation of capital market

The key driver of TDOC's stock price is top-line growth, membership growth and visits growth. Those terrific numbers essentially made the stock price triple in the past year.

In the following quarters, I think TDOC will have to deliver high growth as usual; otherwise, the stock is likely to be penalized on the market. To fuel its growth, TDOC will have to continue acquiring new customers by spending heavily in sales and marketing.

3) Labor intensive business nature

According to the above chart of the TDOC cost structure, G&A accounted for 32% of total operating costs. This is because TDOC is running a very costly call center to support telehealth visits. Even if mobile app is going to help a bit, I do not expect TDOC to quickly transition to a cost-effective machine-based platform.

4) Low adoption rate of end users

Is it easy to drive the growth of TDOC through lifting customer adoption? Not really. Let me explain with numbers.

Although TDOC has a member base of 20 million members, the annual total visits of 2 million indicate an average of 0.1 visits/member has been achieved. TDOC also reported 1.3 visits/user on an annual basis, which means repeat users only account for 30% of annual users. In addition, my calculation using 1.3 visits/user and 20 million members shows TDOC's service is only adopted by 8% of its total members on an annual basis.

This low customer adoption shows the disconnection between TDOC's aggressive customer acquisition and the actually limited value creation for end users. With that, I do not think TDOC is able to quickly ramp up customer adoption in a short period.

In summary, I think TDOC is unlikely to achieve the goal of Adj. EBITDA break-even in Q4 2017. Instead I would expect TDOC to continue burning cash so as to effectively fuel the top-line growth.

Although I believe overall the company is well positioned for the future telehealth, there are numerous challenges (as shown in the below chart) to overcome.

Barriers to leveraging telehealth

Source: Avizia

Investment Thesis #2 - Insider trading shows TDOC management's lack of confidence

The following table shows all insider trading transactions reported in company filings. I think the recent selling by CEO and CFO indicated that they might want to sell high, and even maybe they lack confidence in TDOC's future growth.

Insider trading reports

Source: Company filings

In the mean time, I think it would help to look at how the management team is compensated. According to the recent TDOC proxy, the cash incentive program is based on corporate performance as measured against targets for revenue (60%), earnings (20%), member satisfaction (10%) and visit volume (10%).

I think this suggests that revenue represents the most important metrics among all the factors listed above. Therefore, I expect management will be motivated to drive TDOC's further top-line growth by aggressive advertising, sales and marketing.

Valuation

For a start-up like TDOC, I think EV/Sales would be the most appropriate way for its valuation.

As the below table shows, tech companies such as Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) NEVER trade at 4-7x, AI darling NVIDIA (NVIDIA) 11x, and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) 35x. In contrast, TDOC's own comparable companies in healthcare IT sector are trading at 0.6-5x. I used the following comps from different sectors to arrive at 6.5x EV/Sales multiple for TDOC's valuation. With that my price target is $19, representing 39% upside.

Comp Valuation

Investment Risk: I think the biggest risk is that short squeeze might occur.

Catalyst: Q4 2017 earnings release would be a catalyst. There are two possibilities: first, growth expectation is not met; second, the goal of adj. EBITDA break-even is not achieved. In either of the above scenarios, TDOC's stock price would drop.

Conclusion

Based on my comp valuation, TDOC appears to be overvalued by ~39% on the market.

Moreover, I think TDOC is not able to achieve the goal of rapid top-line growth and bottom-line improvement simultaneously due to TDOC's relatively low customer adoption, labor-intensive business and the various challenges prohibiting the growth of telehealth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.