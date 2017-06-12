Is Dillard's A Value Trap?

Thesis: While Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) looks cheap on a variety of value metrics, recent results have been terrible. In fact, many of its larger peers [Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Macy's (NYSE:M), etc.] have experienced weak sales/profits as well. DDS faces a significant level of online competition. In the near term, inventories are ballooning up and could present a significant margin headwind. Overall, DDS looks like a value trap.

Weak sales and deteriorating margins: Over the last five years, Dillard's sales have declined 5.1%. In addition, the company has seen significant margin pressure. From 2012 to 2016, gross margin declined 220 bps from 35.6% to 33.4%. In addition, profitability has nearly been cut in half.

Recent results don't look too much better. In Q1 2017, sales declined 5.6% y/y to $1,452.9 million. Further, comps declined 4% driven by a 7% decline in transactions.

In addition, operating income fell 14.2% to $102.5 million given operating de-leverage from the SG&A line item. Accordingly, operating margin declined 80 bps to 7.2%.

The big problem for big department store operators: Overall, department stores are in a tough place in the current retail environment (and likely for the foreseeable future). They require a significant amount of foot traffic to realize operating leverage.

However, Dillard's transactions volume (a good proxy for foot traffic) has declined in each of the past 5 years. In fact, the decline is actually accelerating. Transaction volumes declined 7% in 2016 (and another 7% in the first quarter of 2017).

Until Dillard's can fix its foot traffic issue, transaction volumes will suffer and continue to compress margins.

The other big long-term issue with Dillard's is that the department store space is very saturated. In fact, over the past four years, its store count actually declined from 302 to 293. Without much organic growth opportunities from new stores, Dillard's long-term sales growth outlook doesn't appear too promising.

Dillard's isn't the only department store operator facing secular issues. Many of Dillard's larger peers, including Nordstrom's and Macy's have reported weak results and are closing many stores. In fact, Nordstrom announced last week that it was evaluating a potential transaction to go private.

What's the culprit behind department stores' woes? Well it's simply online competition (most notably Amazon-AMZN).

Inventory may be a near-term problem: While Dillard's faces many long-term problems (i.e. online competition, saturated store base, declining mall traffic), short-term problems have also popped up. Inventory levels have built up over the past few quarters.

In Q1 2017, inventory levels increased 4.0% to $1,713.9 million (during a period when revenue declined 5.6%). In addition, DSI increased 11.4% to 163 days, which is the largest increase in over two years.

Dillard's didn't address the inventory build in its Q1 2017 10-Q. However, the build is likely due to lackluster sales, comps, and transaction volumes.

DDS will likely experience significant margin pressure until the inventory issue is resolved. This will likely take the form in merchandise markdowns.

Extremely cheap valuation is warranted: DDS currently trades at 11.3x earnings and 0.9x book value. Both are cheap on an absolute basis. However, when you consider increasing online competition, a multi-year decline in sales/profitability, the valuation actually starts to make sense.

On top of that, inventory levels are becoming very bloated. As a result, DDS may suffer from near-term merchandise issues (i.e. markdowns, promotions, etc.).

One of the big bull points is that famed investor David Einhorn owns the stock (he owns well over 5%). Part of Einhorn's thesis is that DDS is part of a group of low multiple US value stocks, who would greatly benefit from corporate tax cuts.

While a corporate tax cut would benefit DDS, it would only be a band aid. It wouldn't address weak traffic, increased online competition, and opex de-leverage. Plus, it seems Donald Trump is having issue getting regulation passed. I wouldn't count on a near-term (or even medium-term) tax cut as part of the bull thesis.

Conclusion: Overall, Dillard's while Dillard's valuation is very cheap, it is warranted. DDS faces significant online competition, poor mall traffic (which is hurting transaction volume) and a potentially saturated store base. As a result, sales/comps will likely continue to be weak and result in operating de-leverage. Finally, near term issues from elevated inventory levels may pressure margins.

Dillard's appears to be a value trap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in DDS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.