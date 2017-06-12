Biotech Forum Daily Digest - Spotlight On $2 Oncology Concern Verastem

All the other notable news, events, and analyst ratings from across the industry as well as a Spotlight feature on small oncology play Verastem.

Several small cap stocks will be on the move in trading today due to company specific news but the sector might remain range bound until M&A returns to the industry.

The biotech sector posted a slightly down week over the past five trading sessions and remains stuck in a fairly tight trading range.

"Sometimes I wonder whether the world is being run by smart people who are putting us on or by imbeciles who really mean it." ― Laurence J. Peter, The Peter Principle

It is good to be back home after a business trip to NYC and back into the normal routine again. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the biotech had another largely driftless week of trading. M&A activity in the sector also remains dormant.

The sector was heading to a decent gain for the week, until everyone bailed out of the FANG stocks mid-day Friday which brought the entire market down after a promising start to the day. For the week, the biotech sector was down approximately a half of one percent.

There will be a couple of very small cap concerns under considerable pressure in the market early in the week.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is getting hit hard after announcing this morning that it will discontinue development of HCV candidate RG-101 due to safety issues, specifically abnormally high levels of bilirubin in the blood. This is just the latest of several setback for Regulus, whose stock was already down some 70% over the past year before today's news. In addition, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has informed the company that it intends to terminate clinical development of NASH candidate RG-125 (AZD4076).

The shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) will be under intense pressure today as the company has received a Complete Response Letter {CRL} from the FDA related to its Biologics License Application {BLA} seeking approval for CHS-1701, a biosimilar to Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Neulasta. Shares are down about a third in early trading while the news is providing a slight boost to the stock of Amgen.

Ending on a brighter note. Small cap Fibrocell Sciences (NASDAQ:FCSC) picked up a valuable asset as the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Orphan Drug-tagged FCX-013, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of moderate-to-severe localized scleroderma. This is second time Fibrocell has picked up this designation. Each makes the company eligible to receive a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher after the product is approved. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future product or it can be transferred or sold.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) continues to get positive commentary even if its shares remain beaten down at the moment. In the past month, four analyst firms including Oppenheimer and Cantor Fitzgerald have reiterated Buy ratings with price targets ranging from $9 to $13 a share on this ~$4 stock. Today, H.C. Wainwright goes one better with a Buy rating and $18 price target. Its analyst believes the company's primary drug compound "Trulance should be able to achieve a market-leading position in treatment of both chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and IBS-C in the coming years."

Cannabiniod concern Zynerba (NASDAQ:ZYNE) also has seen quite positive analyst commentary since Thursday. Over that time frame Maxim Group, Roth Capital and Cantor Fitzgerald have all reissued Buy ratings with a fairly tight price target range of $28 to $32. Roth's analyst calls Zynerba an "excellent value play" compared to the better known and more followed GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) in this space. We posted an in depth look on this small cap concern in late May.

Finally, StandPoint Research is maintaining its faith in Coherus Biosciences despite the sell-off triggered by the FDA action. They note within their Buy rating and $40 on the shares that "The FDA has "merely requested" additional information, which Coherus can provide. They do push out their $40 price to 2019 from 2018, however.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

In today's Spotlight Feature we look at small oncology concern that currently trades at just over $2.00 a share. It is the classic 'Busted IPO' whose stock has been flatlined for a year and a half. Does it have upcoming catalysts that might trigger a breakout in the foreseeable future? We take a look below at the request of a Biotech Forum subscriber.

Company Overview:

Verastem is a small biopharmaceutical company based just outside Boston. The company is focused on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase {FAK} and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Verastem came public in early 2012 and as can be seen has not live up to its initial promise as of yet. The company currently sports an approximate $80 million market capitalization.

Pipeline:

The company has two primary oncology compounds in development.

Duvelisib:

This is the company's lead product candidate at the moment. This compound is a dual inhibitor of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma. This compound is licensed from Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). Duvelisib has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2 study in refractory indolent Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma {NHL} and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 registration trial in patients with relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia {CLL}. CLL accounts for approximately one third of the leukemia market and is a significant opportunity. Some 50,000 to 75,000 cases of NHL are diagnosed on a yearly basis in the U.S.

The company plans to present follow up data from its Phase II trial around NHL at the 14th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Switzerland this Thursday. This study showed that the treatment resulted in just over a 45% ORR in Patients with Double Refractory Indolent NHL.

Defactinib:

According to the company's website Defactinib "is currently being evaluated in three separate clinical collaborations in combination with immunotherapeutic agents for the treatment of several different cancer types, including pancreatic, ovarian and non-small cell lung cancer, and mesothelioma"

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is very mixed on the prospects for Verastem at the moment. Over the last month, Oppenheimer and H.C. Wainwright have issued Buy ratings. Over the same time frame, Cantor Fitzgerald and Jefferies have issued Hold ratings on the stock. The company ended the first quarter with just over $70 million in cash (almost its entire market cap) on the balance and has $22.5 million available via a credit facility as well. Verastem is burning through approximately $10 million to $15 million a quarter for R&D and operational costs.

Outlook:

On the surface, Verastem seems to have an attractive risk/reward profile here even if it is not well-covered. It has multiple shots on goal, is well-funded, is targeting potentially lucrative end markets and has upcoming catalysts.

However, it also has mixed analyst support and its primary drug candidate was dropped by Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) who was previously developing it for NHL for Infinity Pharmaceuticals prior to the licensing deal that Verastem struck.

Given this, Verastem seems like the ultimate 'Home Run' or 'Strike Out' stock. I will probably pick up a few shares on Monday but purely on speculation. I offer it up only to most aggressive investors in the biotech sector within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

"If voting made any difference they wouldn't let us do it." ― Mark Twain

Thank you & Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AMGN, SGYP, ZYNE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

