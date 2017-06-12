Debt-Laden And Cash-Burning Pandora Takes On Another Coupon Obligation With New Shareholders

By Parke Shall

It looks as though all of our analysis on Pandora (NYSE:P) over the last couple of months has been nothing short of dead on. It was reported last week that the company turned down an $8/share buyout offer from Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) which led to SIRI simply making a $450M investment in the company instead of going the distance and making a bid for it in its entirety. The market's reaction to this news was mixed but for us, it just furthers our long-standing belief that Pandora has "missed the boat" and still does not make for a good investment vehicle.

So much of the debate about Pandora over the last couple of years has been regarding whether or not they were going to get bought out. We have vehemently stood our ground for the case that the company should not and would not be bought out due to its deteriorating organic fundamentals as well as significant competition from major players in the space. As you can see from the chart above, the market's reaction on Friday was mixed, driving shares very close to new all time lows at about $8. Initially, shares moved lower on the news of the rejected buyout proposal and then eventually advanced higher, ostensibly on hopes that the company's new investors would help them find some success going forward.

But it doesn't really matter who the shareholders of the company are; Pandora faces a major uphill battle when it comes to its financials and its growth. As you can see in the below charts, Pandora doesn't really seem to have any type of visible roadmap to profitability and consistent growth. Let's take a look and how some of the company's financial fundamentals have been trending.

The company's cash flow stream continues to weaken at a time where Pandora should still be growing. We're not even sure what the company's new investors see in Pandora. Yes, they're getting shares at about $10 with a 6% coupon, but what good is that coupon when the cash flow stream is trending the way that this chart shows?

And no investment from any outside sponsor is going to help the fact that Pandora's "technology" is widely complained about (like here and here) and we believe the company's name has become synonymous with the "MySpace of streaming music". As we have seen in the technology world, especially when your entire company or entire service is dependent on a single website, trends can come and go and user attrition will start at some point if you are not constantly evolving. Not only is Pandora not constantly evolving but we don't believe they ever really evolved at all from the get go.

While services like Spotify (Private:MUSIC) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Music threw their hat into the ring and started offering on-demand streaming music with vast music portfolios right from their inception, Pandora did little to try and stay on top of this trend in a timely fashion. Rather, it just cranked away with its limited music library and in its geographical constraints.

We really see very little upside to Pandora shares here. While shares may appreciate slightly now that the company has a partner, we don't think it will be based on the fundamentals and therefore we don't think the company is worthy of an investment at this juncture. We agree it is a nice sign of confidence that Sirius XM has invested but the fact that they would not go any higher than a potential "take under" bid of eight dollars per share to buy the company should be extremely telling to Pandora shareholders. SIRI believes they are only worth eight dollars per share, we believe they might be worth much less.

Just to size up the valuation, at eight dollars per share the company is still being valued roughly at almost $2 billion. It seems like too much for a company that has already put its best days behind it.

On top of that, the new investment in the company was performed at around $10 per share if you convert the preferred shares, but they also pay a ridiculous 6% dividend that the company is likely going to eventually have trouble servicing in the future. At some point, the company is going to have to raise more money and use that money to continue to service its obligation under the preferred shares.

The company's cash pile has dwindled from almost $400M to $202M prior to this investment as it has burned about $200M over the last 12 months. At the same time, the balance sheet now has nearly $350M of debt to deal with. The financials at the company are extremely precarious and will likely lead the company down a road where they're going to have to take on uglier debt or issue equity. Neither of these scenarios are good for shareholders.

We believe eventually Pandora will have no choice but to issue shares in a dilutive offering in order to service its large dividend obligation to its senior shareholders.

While it is certainly noteworthy and it is worth mentioning that Pandora does have a couple of brand-new big-name shareholders, the bull case is now off the table and we still do not think Pandora shares are a good place to park capital.

